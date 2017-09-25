NIC - Value In The Government Digital Services Space

Business Model

NIC (EGOV) is a provider of digital company services that help governments use technology. The company operates via outsourced portal businesses and software and services businesses. The outsourced portal businesses enter into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate websites and applications. These are the websites and applications that allow business and citizens to access government information online and complete secure transactions such as applying for a permit or filing a government form.

NIC provides industry-compliant payment processing systems that allow for payment via credit or debit cards and electronic checks. Most of the longer term contracts use a transaction-based business model. This means that NIC absorbs the costs of building the portal’s technical infrastructure and developing the digital government services. After the service is launched, NIC and the government partner share a portion of the fees generated from the online transactions.

NIC is usually responsible for funding the up-front investments and maintenance costs associated with the government portals. These contracts are usually multi-year and managed through separate local subsidiaries that operate as a decentralized business with a great deal of autonomy. The business plan is to grow the number of government entities it counts as customers by leveraging existing contractual relationships and by signing long-term contracts with new government partners.

The software and services segment covers the subsidiaries that provide software development and payment processing services to federal agencies as well as state and local governments outside of the longer-term outsourced portal service contracts.

Contracts

Many of the long term contracts NIC has in place are set to expire in 2018 and the following several years. Of course, it is essential for NIC and any valuation model that assumes growth that these contracts be renewed and that the list grows. For a full list of the outsourced portal contracts see the 2016 annual report which provides the portal website, year services commenced, and the contract expiration date for each. At the time of the 2016 annual report the list included 27 contracts including portal websites www.Arkansas.gov, www.Colorado.gov, www.Texas.gov, and www.Wisconsin.gov to name just four of the 27. Texas accounts for 20% of revenues by itself. Revenues generated from these portal agreements accounted for 63% of revenues for fiscal 2016. Another major contract is with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration to develop and manage its pre-employment screening program for nation-wide motor carriers. The likelihood that all of these contracts will be renewed is zero. For example, the state of Tennessee let its contract expire in March of this year and transitioned the services in house with NIC providing transition services as required by the contract.

This is not the only contract that expired without renewal recently but it highlights the necessity for NIC to continually seek out new business opportunities leveraging its existing relationships and the need to develop new sources of revenue. Of the services offered by the company, driver history record retrieval is the most commercially valuable and accounted for 33% of revenues in 2016. One reason for this is that LexisNexis Risk Solutions is a major customer as they resell motor vehicle driver history records to the insurance industry. LexisNexis accounted for 22% of revenues in 2016. Motor vehicle registrations accounted for 14% of revenues.

In general the company says it does not face significant competition in the enterprise-wide outsourced portal services to governments. However, there is immense competition from companies providing solutions to individual government agencies. Overall, with the limited number of on-going government contracts, the possible termination or non-renewal of some of the main ones is a serious risk.

Source: 2016 Annual Report

The big question for potential investors is how long NIC can keep up its recent level of growth per the table provided below. There are a limited number of states and associated government agencies to provide the necessary growth. Additionally, the growth forecasts assume that NIC will be successful in renewing the vast majority of its existing contracts and grow in the states it is already doing business in.

Source: 2016 Annual Report

As the table above shows, revenue growth was fairly stable over the last three years as was the impact of SG&A expenses on profitability. The biggest negative is, the perhaps expected, declining revenue growth rate in the more competitive software and services area.

A key concern for the company as highlighted in its end of July Q2 call is the rebid for Texas.gov. As mentioned previously, missing out on a contract with Texas would have a material impact on NIC’s results. The contract to deliver digital services to Texas is expected to be awarded to the winning bidder by the end of the year. In its Q2 call, the company announced the addition of a new state entering into a contract with NIC which was Illinois. Illinois signed a six year base term contract with the option of an extension through July 2027. The company also briefly discussed the partnership with Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) as a subcontractor on the recreation.gov project. Other extensions and new projects highlighted in the call give us the impression that the company will continue to grow its reach in the digital government services space and hopefully also foster partnerships like the one it has started with Booz Allen.

Valuation

A discounted cash flow model will be used to determine if the company is undervalued at the present time. Of course, one of the key inputs is the expected long term earnings growth rate. There are a limited number of analyst estimates available for the company. Reuters provides a single analyst estimate of 10% for the long term growth rate. This estimate is in line with the recent historical growth rates for the company per the table provided in a prior section of this article. Earnings have actually grown by an annual average of 18.9% over the last five years. However, EPS quarter over quarter declined by 2.7% partially explaining the significant decline in the value of the shares seen this year to date. A summary of the inputs for the discounted cash flow model is provided below.

Time period: 10 years

Expected future PE: 20

Discount rate or desired annual return: 10%

Quote: $17

EPS: $0.85

Dividend: $0.32

Annual average EPS growth rate for the next five years: 9.5%

Decline in average annual growth rate from year six to year 10: 1%

Using the inputs provided above the company should be purchased at or below the current share price of $17. The current PE of 20 was used as the future PE ratio. Over the last 10 years NIC’s PE ratio has ranged from 18.88 to 50.13. The model assumed that the dividend would increase at the same rate as that of earnings. We also assumed that revenue growth would slow down after year five declining gradually by one percent a year. The growth rate was lowered until the model showed that the current quote was equal to the model’s buy price output. There was no need to account for share buybacks since none are expected for the company and the share count has remained relatively unchanged over the last several years. Overall, the model shows that the company has to continue to grow at a fairly impressive rate of 9.5% a year to justify the current price. We believe this is possible while not a given since this requires that the majority of existing contracts be renewed. Additionally, it requires that the company expand in existing states to cover more agencies and enter into states that are not currently among its customers. However, we think the shares have declined enough this year to offer an opportunity to initiate a position at an attractive price.

The company’s current dividend yield is 1.88% with the payout ratio coming in at 37.6%. The strong balance sheet is another thing that should provide investors with comfort. The company has no long term debt and the current ratio sits at a very comfortable 2.7. The table below provides some of the other key operating metrics for the company.

Source: Google Finance

Cash flow has been fairly impressive and has easily covered any capital expenditures. The company has not been active on the acquisition front but with this cash flow it may be something that is eventually considered as a possible avenue to growth.

Source: barchart

Final Thoughts

Overall, we rate NIC a buy at the current price. We think the company is on track to achieve the required growth to provide investors with a substantial rate of return. Given that the company does not have contracts with at least a third of the states, we think opportunities for growth still exist in providing digital government services. Additionally, we like that the company is also fostering a partnership with Booz Allen and hope that other such partnerships can be used to develop new businesses and avenues for growth. The discounted cash flow model discussed above shows us that the company is undervalued even if we use slightly lower growth estimates than those provided by analysts or the historical growth rate of the company.

For investors that would consider using options, we like the idea of enhancing returns by writing covered-calls. Unfortunately, in the case of NIC the strike prices available are limited and the differences in the bid-ask spread is substantial. However, we think the call option expiring on January 19th with a strike price of $20 is a good choice to sell. A seller of this call option would only have their shares called away if the shares go up by over 17.5% in less than four months. The seller would receive $25 per contract sold based on the current bid of $0.25. This would result in an additional annualized return from selling calls of slightly over 3% if the calls expire worthless. Keep in mind that we used the bid of $0.25 to derive these numbers while the current ask is $0.50 for this option so the calls may be able to be sold for slightly more. Whether or not options are used, we think it makes sense to initiate a position in NIC.