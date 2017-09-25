PS Business Parks: 5.25% Preferred Stock Started Trading On NYSE

Introduction

In this article, we want to shed light on a new Preferred Stock issued by PS Business Parks (NYSE: PSB).

Our goal is purely to inform you about the product while refraining ourselves from an investment recommendation. Even though the product may not be of interest to us and our financial objectives, it definitely is worth taking a look at.

The New Issue

Before we submerge into our brief analysis, here is a link to the 424B5 Filing by PS Business Parks - the prospectus.

Source: SEC.gov

The total gross proceeds from PS Business Parks' new issue are $200M. In the table below, there is some relevant information about the new preferred stock.

Source: Author's spreadsheet

PS Business Parks 5.25% Cumulative Preferred Stock Series X (NYSE: PSB-X) pays a fixed dividend at a rate of 5.25%. The new preferred stock received a bear BBB Standard & Poor's rating and is callable as of 9/12/2022. PSB-X is currently trading at par value. This translates into a Current yield of 5.25% and YTC of 5.25%.The dividends paid by this preferred stock are not eligible for the preferential 15% to 20% tax rate on dividends and are also not eligible for the dividend received deduction for corporate holders. This means that the "qualified equivalent" Current yield and YTC would be 4.38% and 4.37% respectively.

Source: Author's spreadsheet

The Company

As per QuantumOnline.com:

PS Business Parks, Inc.(NYSE: PSB), member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a self-advised and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office and industrial space. The Company defines flex space as buildings that are configured with a combination of office and warehouse space and can be designed to fit a number of uses (including office, assembly, showroom, laboratory, light manufacturing and warehouse space).

Source: QuantumOnline.com - PSB

You can find some price and dividend information for the company in the charts below:

Source: FastGraphs.com

The dividend paid by PSB has increased for the last 6 years from $1.76 in 2011 to $3.00 in 2016, which is 70% increase.Also, the FFO projections for 2017 are quite bullish. With a market price of $133.41, the current yield of PSB is 2.25%. As an absolute value, this means it has a $81.65M yearly dividend. The yearly dividend of the company's outstanding preferred stocks (including the newly issued PSB-X), for comparison, is around $60.86M yearly. In addition, PSB's market capitalization is around $3.6B.

Capital Structure

Source: The company's Balance Sheet

As of Q2 2017, PS Business Parks had a total debt of $101M ranking senior to the newly issued preferred stock. The new Series X preferred shares rank junior to all outstanding debt and pari passu to the other outstanding preferred stocks, which total $880M - $350M worth of Series T preferred stock (PSB-T), $230M worth of Series U preferred stock (PSB-U), $110M worth of Series V preferred stock (PSB-V) and $190M worth of Series W preferred stock (PSB-W).

PS Business Parks Preferred Stocks

Source: Author's spreadsheet

As for the proceeds from the new issue, here is an excerpt from the company's 424B5 Filing:

We or our Operating Partnership expect to use a portion of the net proceeds from this offering to repay amounts outstanding under our credit facility. As of June 30, 2017, we had approximately $101.0 million outstanding under our credit facility at an interest rate of 1.81%. The outstanding balance under our credit facility was reduced to $55.0 million outstanding as of September 8, 2017. Our credit facility has an interest rate of LIBOR plus 0.80% and expires on January 10, 2022. We or our Operating Partnership also expect to use any additional net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes, which may include the full or partial redemption of outstanding shares of our 6.00% Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series T, and/or the acquisition and development of commercial properties. As of September 11, 2017, there were 14.0 million shares of Series T preferred stock outstanding with an aggregate liquidation preference of $350.0 million. We currently have no agreements or commitments with respect to any property acquisitions.

Source: SEC.gov - 424B5 Filing by PS Business Parks, Inc.

After the total gross proceeds from the new preferred stocks are $200M and the liquidation preference of PSB-T is $350M, it is most likely PSB-T to be redeemed in part if such redemption occurs at all.

The most suitable preferred stock for comparison is PSB-W as it is the previously issued preferred stock by the company:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

The call date of PSB-W is 10/20/2021 and has a current yield of 5.18% and YTC of 5.09%. While PSB-X has a Current yield of 5.25% and YTC of 5.25%, it is almost indifferent which one to choose of the two.

Sector Comparison

Source: Author's spreadsheet

This chart contains all preferred stocks in the REIT - Diversified sector (according to FINVIZ.COM) that pay a fixed dividend. It is important to take note that none of these preferred stocks are eligible for the 15% federal tax rate.

Source: Author's spreadsheet.



In this chart, we can see all REIT preferred stocks with a par value of $25 and a fixed dividend rate. To have a clearer view of the sector, I am excluding the preferred stocks issued by RAS, as this company has a lot of problems.

Special Considerations

Nothing out of the ordinary.

Addition to the S&P preferred stock index

With the current market capitalization of the new issue of about $202M it is a potential addition to the S&P US Preferred Stock iShares Index (NASDAQ: PFF). If the average monthly volume of PSB-X after its first six months trading on the NYSE is more than 250,000, it would be eligible to be included in the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index. With fewer than six months of trading history, issues are evaluated over the available period and may be included if available trading history infers the issue will satisfy this requirement.

Conclusion

This is an informational article about the new preferred stock PSB-X. With this kind of articles, we want to keep you in touch with all new preferred stock and baby bonds IPOs.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.