Carlyle Group L.P. - These 5.875% Preferred Units Started Trading On The Nasdaq

Introduction

In this article, we want to shed light on the new Preferred Units issued by Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ: CG).

Our goal is purely to inform you about the product while refraining ourselves from an investment recommendation. Even though the product may not be of interest to us and our financial objectives, it definitely is worth taking a look at.

The New Issue

Before we submerge into our brief analysis, here is a link to the 424B5 Filing by Carlyle Group L.P. - the prospectus.

Source: SEC.gov

For a total of 16M units issued, the total gross proceeds to the company are $400M. You can find some relevant information about the new preferred units in the table below:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

Carlyle Group L.P. 5.875% Series A Non-Cumulative Preferred Units (TCGP) pay a fixed dividend at a rate of 5.875%. The new preferred units carry investment grade rating (BBB- according to S&P) and are callable as of 09/15/2022. TCGP is currently trading a little above par and has 5.82% Current Yield and 5.64% YTC. However, dividends paid by TCGP are NOT eligible for the preferential 15% to 20% tax rate on dividends and are also NOT eligible for the dividend received deduction for corporate holders. This results in lower "qualified equivalent" Current yield of 4.85% and YTC of 4.70%.

Source: Author's spreadsheet

By all means, this is a YTC chart which is not very attractive to most income investors, but by taking a look at the issuing company one may want to reconsider and take into account the factor of stability.

The Company

From The Carlyle Group:

The Carlyle Group is a global alternative asset manager with $170 billion of assets under management across 299 investment vehicles. Founded in 1987 in Washington, DC, Carlyle has grown into one of the world’s largest and most successful investment firms, with more than 1,550 professionals operating in 31 offices in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia and Australia. Four Business Segments: Corporate Private Equity — buyout and growth capital

Real Assets— real estate, infrastructure and energy and renewable resources

Global Market Strategies— distressed and corporate opportunities, private credit, energy mezzanine, structured credit and opportunistic credit

Investment Solutions— gives investors access to the large and complex universe of alternative investment strategies — private equity and real estate

Source: The company's website.

Below you can see a price chart of the common stock:

Source: TradingView.com

The Carlyle Group had paid $1.55 dividend for the common stock for the last year, which means over $141M yearly dividend as an absolute value. That means also that CG has a current yield of 6.63%. For comparison, the yearly dividend of the new preferred units is $23.5M. In addition, CG market capitalization is around $7.95B.

Capital Structure

Source: Company's Balance Sheet

As of July 2017, The Carlyle Group had a total debt of $5.2B ranking senior to the existing and the newly issued preferred units. The new Series A preferred units rank junior to all outstanding debt and equal with the other preferred units of the company. Heretofore, the Series A is the only preferred units issued by the company.

Sector Comparison

Source: Author's spreadsheet

This chart contains all fixed income securities in the Asset Management sector (according to FINVIZ.COM) that pay a fixed dividend at this time. Except for TCGP, three more issues are also preferred units: KKR-B, ARES-A, KKR-A and KFN-. Furthermore, all issues pay a non-qualified distribution, except BK-C, NTRSP, CORR-A and KFN-.

Here is a chart of the investment grade issues in the peer group:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

IRS Schedules K-1



Holders of Series A Preferred Units will be required to take into account the items of gross income that are allocated to them for our taxable year ending within or with their taxable year. We have agreed to furnish holders of Series A Preferred Units, as soon as reasonably practicable after the close of each calendar year, with tax information (including IRS Schedules K-1), which describes the gross income that is allocated to them for our preceding taxable year. Although we currently intend to distribute Schedule K-1s on or around 90 days after the end of our fiscal year, it may require longer than 90 days after the end of our calendar year to obtain the requisite information from all lower-tier entities so that IRS Schedules K-1 may be prepared by us. Consequently, holders of Series A Preferred Units who file U.S. federal income tax returns or reports should anticipate the need to file annually with the IRS (and certain states) a request for an extension past the applicable due date of their income tax return for the taxable year. In addition, each holder of Series A Preferred Units will be required to report for all tax purposes consistently with the information provided by us for the taxable year. Because holders will be required to report the items of gross income that are allocated to them, tax reporting for holders of our Series A Preferred Units will generally be more complicated than for shareholders of a corporation. In addition, it is possible that a holder of Series A Preferred Units will be required to file amended income tax returns as a result of adjustments to items on the corresponding income tax returns of The Carlyle Group L.P. Any obligation for a holder of Series A Preferred Units to file amended income tax returns for that or any other reason, including any costs incurred in the preparation or filing of such returns, is the responsibility of each holder of Series A Preferred Units.

Source: 424B5 Filing by Carlyle Group L.P.

Other Special Considerations

If a Change of Control Event occurs prior to 9/15/2022, the Units may be redeemed at the Partnership’s option, in whole but not in part, upon at least 30 days’ notice, within 60 days of the occurrence of such Change of Control Event, at a price of $25.25 per Unit, plus declared and unpaid distributions to, but excluding, the redemption date, without payment of any undeclared distributions.

If a Change of Control Event occurs (whether before, on or after 9/15/2022) and the issuer does not give notice prior to the 31st day following the Change of Control Event to redeem all of the outstanding Series A Preferred Units, the distribution rate per annum on the Series A Preferred Units will increase by 5.00% , beginning on the 31st day following such Change of Control Event

prior to the 31st day following the Change of Control Event to redeem all of the outstanding Series A Preferred Units, the distribution rate per annum on the Series A Preferred Units will , beginning on the 31st day following such Change of Control Event If a Tax Redemption occurs before 9/15/2022, the Units may be redeemed at the Partnership's option, in full but not in part, after at least 30 days' notice, within 60 days of such occurrence of the Tax Redemption Event, at a price of $ 25.25 per Unit, plus the unpaid distributions to, but excluding, the redemption date, without payment of any undeclared distributions.

If a Rating Agency Event occurs prior to 9/15/2022, the Units may be redeemed at the Partnership’s option, in whole but not in part, upon at least 30 days’ notice, within 60 days of the occurrence of such Rating Agency Event, at a price of $25.50 per Unit, plus declared and unpaid distributions to, but excluding, the redemption date, without payment of any undeclared distributions.

Addition to the S&P preferred stock index

With the current market capitalization of the new issue of over $400M, it is a potential addition to the S&P US Preferred Stock iShares Index (NASDAQ: PFF). If the average monthly volume of TCGP after its first six months on the NASDAQ is more than 250,000, it would be eligible for inclusion in the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index. With fewer than six months of trading history, issues are evaluated over the available period and may be included if available trading history infers the issue will satisfy this requirement.



Conclusion

While our goal is to merely keep the investment crowd informed, in case anyone has missed these preferred units, and TCGP is unlikely to find a spot in our own portfolio, we do not dismiss it by any means.

This is a purely informational article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.