Ellsworth Growth And Income Fund: This 5.25% Preferred Stock Started Trading On The AMEX

Introduction

This article offers a brief analysis of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund's (AMEX: ECF) newly issued preferred stock, which began trading on AMEX under the symbol ECF-A.

Our goal is purely to inform you about the product while refraining ourselves from an investment recommendation. Even though the product may not be of interest to us and our financial objectives, it definitely is worth taking a look at.

The New Issue

Before we proceed, those who wish to review the prospectus itself may follow this link to the official 497 Filing by Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund.

Source: SEC.gov

For a total of 1.2M shares issued, the total gross proceeds to the company are $30M. You can find some relevant information about the new preferred stock in the table below:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund 5.25% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares(AMEX: ECF-A) pays a fixed dividend at a rate of 5.25%. The new issue has no S&P rating and is callable as of 09/18/2022. However, the company anticipates an A1 rating to be assigned from Moody's Investor Service. ECF-A is currently trading a little above par and has a 5.22% Current yield and 5.12% YTC. The dividends paid by this preferred stock are not eligible for the preferential 15% to 20% tax rate on dividends and are also not eligible for the dividend received deduction for corporate holders. This means that the "qualified equivalent" Current yield and YTC would be 4.35% and 4.27% respectively.

Source: Author's spreadsheet

The Company

From Reuters.com

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. operates as a closed-end, diversified management investment company. The Fund's investment objective is to provide income and the potential for capital appreciation, which objectives the Fund considers to be relatively equal over the long term due to the nature of the securities in which it invests. The Fund invests primarily in convertible and in equity securities, and common stock. The Fund's portfolio includes sectors, such as healthcare, financial services, computer software and services, energy and utilities, real estate investment trusts, semiconductors, telecommunications, business services, diversified industrial, food and beverage, communications equipment, consumer products, transportation, consumer services, cable and satellite, computer hardware, automotive, wireless communications, agriculture and entertainment. Gabelli Funds, LLC is the investment advisor of the Fund.

Source: Reuters.com - Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd.

But this wall of text means nothing without some actual data about the fund's performance:

Source: Cefdata.com

Sector Comparison

Source: Author's spreadsheet

The chart above contains all preferred stocks and units in the Asset Management sector (according to FINVIZ.COM), sorted by their current yield. All issues pay a non-qualified distribution, except BK-C, NTRSP, CORR-A and KFN-.

Source: Author's spreadsheet

The second chart contains all fixed income securities in the sector by their Current yield and YTC.

Special Considerations

The Fund’s annualized distributions on its preferred shares may contain a return of capital. Preferred shareholders who receive the payment of a distribution consisting of a return of capital may beunder the impression that they are receiving net profits when they are not. Shareholders should not assume that the source of a distribution from the Fund is net profit. In addition, any amount treated as a tax free return of capital will reduce a shareholder’s adjusted tax basis in its shares, thereby increasing the shareholder’s potential taxable gain or reducing the potential taxable loss on the sale of the shares.

Source: SEC.gov - 497 Filing by Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund



Asset Coverage Ratio

Pursuant to the 1940 Act, the Fund generally will not be permitted to declare any dividend, or declare any other distribution, upon any outstanding common shares, purchase any common shares, or issue preferred shares, unless, in every such case, all preferred shares issued by the Fund have at the time of declaration of any such dividend or distribution or at the time of any such purchase or issuance an asset coverage of at least 200% (“1940 Act Asset Coverage Requirement”) after deducting the amount of such dividend, distribution, or purchase price, as the case may be. As of the date of this Prospectus Supplement, all of the Fund’s outstanding preferred shares are expected to have asset coverage on the date of issuance of the Series A Preferred Shares of approximately 539%.

Source: SEC.gov - 497 Filing by Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund

Addition to the S&P preferred stock index

With the current market capitalization of ECF-A of only $30M, it cannot be an addition to the S&P preferred stock index.

Conclusion

While our goal is to merely keep the investment crowd informed, in case anyone has missed this preferred stock, and ECF-A is unlikely to find a spot in our own portfolio, we do not dismiss it by any means.

This is a purely informational article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.