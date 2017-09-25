Urstadt Biddle Properties: This 6.25% Yielder Started Trading On The NYSE

Introduction

In this article, we want to shed light on a new preferred stock issued by Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE: UBA).

Our goal is purely to inform you about the product while refraining ourselves from an investment recommendation. Even though the product may not be of interest to us and our financial objectives, it definitely is worth taking a look at.

The New Issue

Before we submerge into our brief analysis, here is a link to the 424B5 Filing by Urstadt Biddle Properties - the prospectus.

For a total of 4M shares issued, the total gross proceeds to the company are $100M. You can find some relevant information about the new preferred stock in the table below:

Urstadt Biddle Properties 6.25% Series H Cumulative Preferred Stock (NYSE:UBP-H) pays a fixed dividend at a rate of 6.25%. The new preferred stock has no Standard & Poor's rating and is callable as of 9/18/2022. While trading at a price of $25.62, UBP-H has a Current Yield of 6.10% and YTC of 5.68%. The dividends paid by this preferred stock are not eligible for the preferential 15% to 20% tax rate on dividends and are also not eligible for the dividend received deduction for corporate holders. This means that the "qualified equivalent" current yield and YTC would be 5.08% and 4.73%, respectively.

The Company

From Investors | Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE: UBA) is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust ("REIT") founded in 1969. We provide investors with a means of participating in the ownership of income-producing properties with ready liquidity. We are a proven leader in the ownership, operation, and redevelopment of high quality retail shopping centers predominantly located in the suburban, high demographic, high barrier to entry communities surrounding New York City. Built upon foundations of opportunity, we take a disciplined, conservative approach to every aspect of commercial retail real estate. Whether its redevelopment, property management, or acquisitions, we make sound, strategic decisions based on solid demographics, broad experience, and stable resources. This has led many real estate experts to consider our property portfolio to be one of the highest quality portfolios of assets in our industry.

You can find some price and dividend information for the company in the charts below:

The dividend paid by UBA is regular and steady. For 2016, the common stock had paid $1.04 yearly. With a market price of $21.69, the current yield of UBA is 4.79%. As an absolute value, this means it has a $30.92M yearly dividend. The yearly dividend of the company's preferred stocks for 2016, for comparison, is around $14.28M. In addition, UBA market capitalization is around $808M.

Capital Structure

As of July 2017, Urstadt Biddle Properties had a total debt of $289M ranking senior to the newly issued preferred stock. The new Series H preferred shares rank junior to all outstanding debt and pari passu to the other outstanding preferred stocks, which total $204M - $129M worth of Series F preferred stock (UBP-F) and $75M worth of Series G preferred stock (UBP-G).

Urstadt Biddle Properties Preferred Stocks



In the table below, you can see some relevant information about all of Urstadt Biddle Properties' outstanding preferred stocks:

The company intends to use the proceeds of the new stock to redeem the Series F preferred stock. This refinancing saves the company a rate of 0.875% on yearly basis.

In the chart below, you can see the YTC of UBP-G, which is callable as of 10/28/2019.

Sector Comparison

The chart above contains all preferred stocks in the REIT - Retail sector (according to FINVIZ.COM) that pay a fixed dividend at this time. It is important to note that none of these preferred stocks are eligible for 15% federal tax rate.

In this chart, we can see all REIT preferred stocks with a par value of $25 and fixed dividend rate. To have a clearer view of the sector, I am excluding the preferred stocks issued by RAS, as this company is in shambles right now.

Recently, there was another preferred stock IPO from this sector - PEI-D. You can see more information about it in our article Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust: This 6.875% Preferred Stock Started Trading On The NYSE.

Special Considerations

Nothing out of the ordinary.

Addition to the S&P preferred stock index

With the current market capitalization of the new issue of about $102M, it is a potential addition to the S&P preferred stock index. If the average monthly volume of UBP-H after its first six months trading on the NYSE is more than 250,000, it would be eligible to be included in the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (NASDAQ: PFF). With fewer than six months of trading history, issues are evaluated over the available period and may be included if available trading history infers the issue will satisfy this requirement.

Conclusion

While our goal is to merely keep the investment crowd informed, in case anyone has missed this preferred stock, and UBP-H is unlikely to find a spot in our own portfolio, we do not dismiss it by any means.

This is a purely informational article.

Rubicon Associates

You can also see Rubicon Associates' article about UBP-H -Hey Diddle Diddle, 6.25% From Urstadt Biddle - My Thoughts.

