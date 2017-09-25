Resource Capital Issues New Bonds, Here's My New Valuations And Q3 Predictions

Resource Capital Corporation (RSO) has a few recent developments worth analyzing.

Bond Offering

RSO issued some convertible bonds. I pulled the FWP (free writing prospectus). I’m comparing the bond offering by RSO to a similar convertible bond offering from Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT). This is BXMT’s FWP.

Because convertible bonds require some extra analysis, I’ll divide this between analyzing the bonds as if they were non-convertible and then analyzing the embedded option.

Here are the base figures for the bonds:

RSO BXMT Difference Expected Proceeds $106,950,000 $98,600,000 Principal $110,000,000 $100,000,000 Official Coupon Rate 4.500% 4.375% 0.125% Semi-Annual Coupon 2.250% 2.188% 0.063% Cash Coupon Payment $2,475,000 $2,187,500

It would initially appear that the two mortgage REITs are getting very comparable terms from the market. BXMT issued their debt several months prior, so the cash flows won’t actually line up between the two mortgage REITs. However, we can still break it down to periodic cash flows to get a better feel for the total cost of these issues (excluding the embedded option).

RSO BXMT Difference Period Cash Flow Cash Flow Proceeds 0 $106,950,000 $98,600,000 Coupon for period 1 ($2,475,000) ($2,187,500) Coupon for period 2 ($2,475,000) ($2,187,500) Coupon for period 3 ($2,475,000) ($2,187,500) Coupon for period 4 ($2,475,000) ($2,187,500) Coupon for period 5 ($2,475,000) ($2,187,500) Coupon for period 6 ($2,475,000) ($2,187,500) Coupon for period 7 ($2,475,000) ($2,187,500) Coupon for period 8 ($2,475,000) ($2,187,500) Coupon for period 9 ($2,475,000) ($2,187,500) Coupon and principal 10 ($112,475,000) ($102,187,500) Solve for Periodic IRR 2.57% 2.35% 0.22% Annualized 5.20% 4.75% 0.45%

It turns out the annualized cost of the debt is 45 basis points higher for RSO, not 12.5 basis points higher. Given the relative risk of these issues, I think 45 basis points is a little tighter than I would’ve expected the spread. That means RSO did reasonably well on getting their terms from the bond market.

Embedded Option

For BXMT, the conversion price on bonds was 15% over the share price the day prior to issuance. For RSO, the conversion price was 20% higher than the share price. This also looks pretty good for RSO since the conversion factor is pretty much a non-issue unless shares move higher.

Management Fees

C-III, the new owner of the external manager, receives management fees based on total “equity”. Their definition of “equity” includes the preferred equity. This is one of the reasons why I argued in November of 2016 that RSO should be rapidly repurchasing preferred equity. It would’ve been contrary to the external manager’s interest, but it would’ve been a great move to demonstrate fiduciary duty. I was hoping RSO would try to be more like BXMT and aim to trade at a premium to book value where they could issue new common equity to grow the company. This technique would’ve been the best way to maximize management fees in the long run. However, it would reduce those fees in the short-term. The biggest risk for management is repurchasing shares and not being able to get the company over BV.

If a Mortgage REIT Issues Common Stock Under Book

If RSO were to announce a large issuance of common stock, it would hammer the share price. When a mortgage REIT issues above book value, it is usually positive for common shareholders (though prices temporarily decline). When they issue below book value, it is often a slap in the face to the shareholders. The major exceptions would be as a last resort to meet debt maturities (rare issue), or to create materially better scale on operating expenses (in which case management fees should be waived on new equity - unlikely).

Brilliant Technique for Management

By issuing convertible notes, RSO puts C-III in a great position. These notes carry a much lower interest rate than the older notes, so they would have the potential to materially improve the income statement and any “net interest income” metrics.

If RSO doesn’t trade above the conversion price, initially $12.78, the common shareholders don’t suffer any dilution. If RSO shares do move to trade over $12.78, management can point to the enormous gain in share price as proof that they are doing things correctly.

If the shares are trading above the conversion price, the bonds would most likely be converted to common stock. When the bondholders wanted to make that movement would depend on the remaining value of the embedded option. If this happens, management sees another boost to their management revenues.

All around, this is a brilliant technique for C-III.

Not Too Bad for Common Shareholders

This really isn’t too bad for common shareholders based on recent prices (in the low $10 to $10.60 range). If shares actually rally over $12.78, the investor has a substantial capital gain. If the shares don’t, the decrease in net interest expense helps RSO generate stronger core earnings. If the investor is dead set on believing that shares should be worth book value, then they should hate this deal. I don’t think that way. The preferred equity is prohibitively expensive and the management fees bring the total cost of preferred equity far too high. RSO should always trade at a discount to peers.

How to Utilize the Bonds – Options Trading

I rarely discuss options trading, but I think it is worth discussing here.

These bonds are most appealing to an investor who is very comfortable selling naked puts priced on implied volatility. If you don’t know what that means, this trade wouldn’t be suitable. That’s okay, only the experienced option traders will be used to the idea.

RSO closed about $10.25 today. The conversion price for the bond is $12.78. If we were to price the value of a 5 year call using 1.68% as the risk-free rate (that’s about 5-year LIBOR), a 2% dividend yield, and 30% implied volatility (seems about right given the bid and ask showing on Yahoo Finance), the value of the embedded call option would be roughly $1.69 per share. Since there are 78.247 callable shares per bond, that means the current total value of the embedded call option would be around $131.95 per bond.

However, there is no market for 5-year call options on RSO. Instead, the owner of the bond would want to be selling a series of shorter duration call options with a strike at $12.50. The value of these put options would depend on the price of shares of RSO at the time. For instance, a 6 month call option at the $12.50 strike with a current price of $10.25 should be worth around $.22 per share. Unfortunately, these options would be extremely illiquid and an investor using options as a key part of this play would want to use bonds in multiples of 9. Each 9 bonds (that’s $9,000) carries the right to convert to 704.233 shares, and that gets the investor close to a nice round number for selling the calls.

As one last point here, the investor would not intend to actually convert the bonds unless it was near maturity. The embedded call option should cause the bonds to sell for materially more than $1000 if the common share price rose to $12.78. If the bonds sold at $1,000 with the common share price at $12.78, I’d be suggesting them as an outstanding deal since the investor would be getting the time-value on the remaining call option for free.

Valuing RSO’s Common Shares

After all that talk about selling call options with the bonds, we need to look at RSO’s common share value. In my view, RSO is getting much more attractive as it trades closer to $10.00 again. I don’t foresee it breaking $12.50 in the next several months and would be surprised if it gets there in the next year.

However, we know that RSO’s book value has a good chance to jump next quarter because the prior earnings release indicated the sale of a large position for substantially more than book value. Management estimated that net of taxes the transaction would lead to a gain in book value of roughly $1 per share.

Analyst estimates on earnings for RSO are rubbish. If you watched the stock price on their last earnings release, you’ll know the market isn’t putting much weight on those forecasts.

Investors might think management’s brilliant technique to get that debt out where it could turn into a way to dilute book value and raise fees is a bad sign. I disagree. While I think it materially reduces the potential gains on the shares, I also believe it reduces the risk. This was a very technical and intelligent strategy. It was something very few analysts would notice. If management wanted to throw fiduciary duty in the garbage and light it on fire, they would’ve just went to issue a ton of common equity below book value. On the other hand, they also could’ve created a program to pump out more shares of RSO-C. That would’ve been another way to drive up management fees while ruining the company for all common shareholders. To be fair, if that ever happens, investors should cast every vote against every proposal from the board and every nominee for the board.

I think shares start getting interesting again near $10.00, maybe a little higher (66% price to book), though I would treat this as a high risk holding. As it stands, core earnings will struggle significantly due to the high operating expenses (mainly from management fees) and the high rate of preferred dividends. However, management has the strong potential to declare a huge GAAP net profit in the third quarter, precisely as they lap the prior year’s “kitchen sink” quarter (when they wrote down assets dramatically). The result should be a massive shift in the P/E ratios showing up on various screening tools. That means potentially more investors who don’t understand the company may come to bid for shares. That would be great for shareholders (okay, traders specifically) in RSO, because it drives up prices. Because the shares can be quite volatile and the idea here focuses on capturing capital gains whenever an attractive price is offered, the shares make more sense in a tax-exempt account. (No tax advice)

Conclusion

The bonds have a higher cost of financing than it appears as first glance. They should stabilize share values some by providing a cap on gains but providing a lower interest expense (improving earnings) for the next few years. The bonds are most useful for large investors who are also experienced option traders. Due to terrible bond market liquidity, trading the bonds frequently is not viable. Owning the bonds and selling naked calls at $12.50 strike prices would be viable if a buyer could be found.

Common shares become attractive around $10, perhaps a little higher. That would be a 66% price to book ratio using Q2 BV adjusted for after-tax gains on a major sale. Trailing GAAP metrics should change dramatically since this is a Q3 gain and their big bath (writing down assets) occurred in Q3 2016. That could bring more amateur investors to the space, inspire confidence, and drive up prices. Efficient markets shouldn’t allow that, but I don’t believe markets are that efficient when it comes to small mortgage REITs.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: No financial advice. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints. CWMF actively trades in preferred shares and may buy or sell anything in the sector without prior notice. Tipranks: No ratings in this article.