7 Warren Buffett Articles You Ought To Read

Many of Warren Buffett's most important lessons are almost totally ignored by authors and the financial media.

Are you missing an important perspective on Warren Buffett?

Buffett has had a long and prosperous career as an investor. It's for good reason that many people call him the most successful investor of all time.

But, while a lot of people read books on Warren Buffett, or listen to the talks he gives, few people put critical thought into what he is saying. Having a limited perspective on the man, his investing, and how he's changed through the years will only lead you astray.

Read through these articles below. When you're done you'll be armed with the knowledge needed to plan your own investment strategy successfully.

What Warren Buffett Won't Say: Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting 2018

Warren Buffett's annual meeting is coming up, and investors will be flying into Omaha from all over the world to listen to the great man. A lot of value will be on offer, and a lot of knowledge shared. There's one thing that won't be shared, however: how the small value investor should be investing his money. Read More

How a Young Warren Buffett Started His Fortune

Old Warren Buffett is a much better investor than Young Warren Buffett was, yet Young Warren Buffett was able to earn a substantially higher return on investment. In fact, in Buffett's 2014 letter he says exactly how he was able to earn the highest returns of his life, a strategy that is open to you still today. Read More

Have You Been Sucked Into the Warren Buffett Trap?

As mentioned above, a lot of investors just blindly follow the comments and suggestions of Warren Buffett without thinking critically about the message. The problem is that the advice that Buffett is giving may not be relevant to your own situation as a small retail value investor. This is what I have dubbed the Warren Buffett Trap. Find out exactly how you may have been misled. Read More

10 Reasons I Won't Go to Warren Buffett's 2018 Annual Meeting



You don't really need 10 reasons not to go to the Berkshire Hathaway annual meeting -- all you need is one. Still, if you're on the fence as to whether you want to go or not, I lumped ten of them together here for you to give you something to think about. Read More

Warren Buffett: How Should the Small Investor Manage His Money?

Every so often Warren Buffett comes out with a nugget of wisdom that's directly aimed at individual value investors like you or me who are trying to beat the market through actively picking stocks. These events are rare, so when they do happen it's important to sit up and take notes. Here we have a great 2 minute video where Buffett reveals the best way to invest small sums of money. Read More

Are Warren Buffett's Great Companies Great Investments?

One of the deadliest sins in investing is buying a great company at the wrong price. There are a lot of fantastic firms out there (Coke, Nike, Starbucks, etc) but a great firm and a great investment are not the same thing. It's no secret that Warren Buffett favors high quality companies these days, but should you? Here's a cautionary tale that will serve you well over the course of your life. Read More

One Hell of a Net Net Stock: Warren Buffett on Western Insurance Securities Company

Buys like Berkshire Hathaway and Sees Candies are famous Buffett investments. But, some of the most revealing purchases took place in the peace and love days of the 1960s. At the time, Buffett was busy scooping up outstanding deep value stocks for a few cents on the dollar. It was investments like Western Insurance Securities Company that made Buffett rich. Here, Buffett discusses exactly what he liked about the investment. Read More

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.