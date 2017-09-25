That's 'Mean'

What it shows is that if you believe that valuations are likely to revert to some semblance of normalcy, your returns are likely to be negative for the next decade.

The other day, I talked a bit about Goldman's "bear market risk indicator."

As the bank wrote in a piece out earlier this month, there are "a small number of variables that, in combination, tend to move in a particular way in the build-up to a bear market." Those variables are: unemployment, inflation, the yield curve, ISM, and valuations. You can roll those up into one measure that has some predictive power in terms of foretelling a coming drawdown.

Ok, so you can read more about that in the linked post, but suffice to say that indicator is sitting somewhere near 67% currently, and if you look back at history, here's what you can expect in terms of max and min drawdowns for stocks (SPY):

(Goldman)

Obviously, the point there is that higher levels on the bear market indicator (which, again, is partially dependent on valuations) reduce your maximum upside and increase your maximum downside.

But at least one reader on this platform didn't seem to understand that, writing (and this is paraphrased), "11% maximum drawdown and 12% maximum upside, I'll take it!"

That completely misses the point. That would be like looking at a table that shows the chances of arriving at your destination safely decrease and the chances of having an accident increase the faster you drive, and if the chances are say, 60-40 if you drive 50 mph and 50-50 if you drive 80 mph, saying "50-50 at 80 mph - I'll take it!"

I've spent a lot of time demonstrating to you that everything is in a bubble from bonds (TLT), to credit (LQD), to equities. There are egregious examples of this, perhaps the best of which is € junk bonds. Here are the now infamous charts BofAML highlighted last month that show just how absurd the situation is for € HY:

(BofAML)

That's reflected in the following table which shows you the percentile rankings for a cross-section of assets (€ junk is at 100% with the S&P not far behind at 99%):

(Goldman)

Now with all of that in mind, I thought readers here might be interested to know what history says about your expected returns across assets assuming valuations revert to their historical mean. Have a look:

(Deutsche Bank)

So the numbers you see there are based on the bank's "mean reversion" exercise, and although your first reaction might be "I'd like to know the details on their methodology," trust me when I tell you that no, you would not like that if you have plans today that do not include tedious data analysis.

Suffice to say their methodology is robust and the table shown above comes from a 92-page report that would be right at home next to a dictionary entry for "thorough." There are caveats and Deutsche does concede that if you tweak the assumptions you can make things look "less negative", but I guarantee you that no one who will read this post is in any position to meaningfully challenge those results.

Here's all you really need to know (from the bank's note):

In Figure 72 we show what nominal and real returns could be over the next decade if assets revert back to their long-term average valuations.

What's particularly notable about what you see above is that it doesn't assume any kind of catastrophe, unless of course you think mean reversion qualifies as a catastrophe. The projected returns you see there across assets (which Deutsche describes as "pretty bleak") simply assume that valuations return to the long-term averages. Here's what I wrote about this over the weekend:

The more you overpay for an asset that ostensibly has something that approximates a “fair value”, it stands to reason that your upside is limited to some degree by the fact that you overpaid for it in the first place. If that is no longer a valid way to think about markets, well then “value investing” as a strategy has ceased to mean anything.

The takeaway here is that if you believe in the idea that valuations will return to some semblance of normalcy, your real returns on all asset classes are probably going to be negative for the next decade.

If that's not something that's worth mentioning then I don't know what is.

