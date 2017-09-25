Ocean Rig: Focus On The Facts

Before the open Friday, Ocean Rig UDW (ORIG) completed a reverse split and emerged from bankruptcy. The investment community wants to focus on the debt restructuring details of the deepwater driller, but equity investors should focus on the new financial facts that impact the stock.

After the split, the stock trades at $24 for a market value of roughly $2.2 billion. The recent past and ongoing struggles in the sector make the stock one difficult to initially consider to own, but one should let the facts tell the story.

Ocean Rig provided the following key projected financial information as of September 30:

Total cash of at least $690 million.

Assets of about $2.9 billion.

Debt of about $567 million.

Backlog of about $1.2 billion.

Common shares outstanding of 91.6 million.

In essence, the company has a book value of about $3.0 billion and trades about $800 million below book value. One shouldn't be surprised if Ocean Rig continues to trade far below book value until backlogs start growing in the sector.

Just Friday, Transocean (RIG) decided to scrap another six rigs and take a $1.4 billion charge. A big question for Ocean Rig is the quality of the listed asset values of rigs. The IHS market valuation report for the bankruptcy court lists an average FMV of about $165 million per rig. The valuation only jumps to $202.5 million for the rigs not cold stacked which is far below the cost to build a new deepwater rig.

The listed asset values reportedly include $570 million for newbuilding installments and about $650 million associated with the Ocean Rig Apollo. The values for some of the newest rigs on the market appear trough level valuations while the Apollo clearly has no value near $650 million.

While rig valuations are clearly influx and highly dependent on future contracts, the projected financials for the next few years appear solid. All of the contracted revenue in 2018 and beyond is highly dependent on the Ocean Rig Skyros that helps the company generate positive cash flows into 2019. The spot rate is noticeably below previous market rates at daystars of only $250,000 to $350,000.

Source: Ocean Rig lender presentation

The massive cut to interest expenses that were running toward $70 million quarterly will dip to only $36.5 million annually going forward. Ocean Rig will only need a few solid contracts to turn cash flow positive in future years, but regardless, the cash position is set to stay above $500 million without another contracted rig until a projected additional two rigs in 2020.

The key investor takeaway is that investors need to consider the new Ocean Rig based on the current facts, which primarily include the exchange of $3.7 billion in old debt for new equity. The deepwater driller still faces the market issues and lack of contracts, but the stock is a few solid deals away from being a strong investment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.