Has AutoZone Come Too Far, Too Fast?

Photo credit

AutoZone (AZO) has been through the proverbial wringer of late. The company’s growth has slowed significantly in recent years as the industry has experienced the same sort of difficulties. As the auto parts retailers were thrown to the scrap heap earlier this year, AZO bottomed around $500. But after a well-received Q4 report, it is flying and is now up about $80 from its low of just a few weeks ago. But given that estimates are still about flat, is the move warranted?

We’ll start with the chart as enormous progress has been made by the bulls in the last few weeks. As I mentioned, shares bottomed just under $500 but we are now trading at $574. The move has been massive and swift and has also been accompanied by some really terrific progress in the momentum indicators. They’ve all come off of extremely oversold levels and are showing us great conviction from the bulls. To be totally honest, the technical picture looks overly bullish right now and perhaps, just perhaps, a little too bullish.

The cause for my potential concern is that the earnings report that produced the bulk of the rally you see above wasn’t really all that good. It seems more of a case of investors’ collective relief that it wasn’t a disaster, rather than rewarding a strong performance.

Total sales were up 3.5% on comps of +1%; hardly blockbuster numbers. Then again, AZO hasn’t produced blockbuster numbers for a long time so perhaps this is good enough these days. AZO has struggled in the past with comps – more so than its competitors in my view – so again, maybe investors were expecting the worst and didn’t get it. I’m not trying to sound overly pessimistic on AZO’s comp performance but this is hardly groundbreaking stuff, and we know that it could just as easily oscillate below zero again next quarter or the quarter after that.

More importantly in my view, margins weren’t exactly great either. Gross margins were flat – they usually are – and the excuse du jour was higher supply chain costs. That’s fine but ceding 16bps of gross margin to the supply chain isn’t why gross margins aren’t growing. Pricing power isn’t there (obviously) and that is why I’m a bit skeptical of the comp sales numbers. If AZO were seeing truly strong demand, it would be able to influence pricing, but it isn’t. Higher comps should beget higher margins but that just isn't the case with AZO and that will keep a lid on EPS growth.

Operating expenses also deleveraged 50bps – meaning operating profit margins fell as well – on occupancy costs and labor expense. The curious thing is that AZO saw occupancy expense deleverage during a quarter when sales were up 3.5% and comps were up 1%. That’s a strange combination as higher comps generally allow things like labor and occupancy costs to be leveraged down, as they really shouldn’t change based upon sales levels. Nevertheless, a lack of pricing power played into this as well and I’d hate to see what would happen to margins if comps were down; it would be a bloodbath.

AZO famously buys back a lot of stock and this year was no different; it bought $1.07B worth of shares but paid an average of $717 per share to do so. That compares, shall we say, unfavorably to today’s price of $574. That’s a mighty tall hill to climb to get back to even on those shares and while it will probably happen at some point, I don’t know when that would be. A well-executed buyback is something I have a soft spot in my heart for but this certainly does not qualify.

That being said, the stock is still going for just 12 times this year’s earnings of $47. The problem is that while that is cheap – particularly in reference to where the stock was a year ago – EPS growth is expected to be anemic for the foreseeable future. Estimates for the medium term are in the high-single digits, but they also keep coming down. EPS estimates for this year and next year are a couple of percentage points lower than they were three months ago and why not?

AZO is struggling to grow margins despite decent revenue performances. While 12 times' earnings is a reasonable price to pay for 9% long-term EPS growth, you have to believe that is what AZO will do in order to make the bull case work. Perhaps that will work out, but perhaps not. AZO has introduced some unfavorable variables, namely with respect to margins, so I’m not as sure as I once was that earnings growth will remain robust.

Given all of this, I do think the stock has some room to run, at least in the short term. The valuation is still reasonable but more importantly, sentiment has turned around in a big way. That has created a situation where the chart is looking much better than it was and there is some buying interest in the stock. Longer term, from a fundamental perspective, I’m not as sure.

The valuation is still reasonable to be sure but I hesitate to project 9% EPS growth out into the stratosphere given the challenges AZO has had of late in comps and margins. Perhaps I’ll be proven wrong but for me, it looks like at least the bulk of the rally has been seen and I’d be shocked if we see the stock have another go at the $700s anytime soon.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.