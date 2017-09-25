Weekly S&P 500 ChartStorm - Rational Or Irrational Exuberance?

The final two reveal timeless truths on the value of brands, and the challenges faced by the average investor in beating the market.

There are some positives in the fundamentals that could justify calling it rational exuberance, yet bearish warning signs may beg to differ.

Those who follow my personal account on Twitter will be familiar with my weekly S&P 500 #ChartStorm in which I pick out 10 charts on the S&P 500 to tweet. Typically, I'll pick a couple of themes and hammer them home with the charts, but sometimes it's just a selection of charts that will add to your perspective and help inform your own view - whether it's bearish, bullish, or something else!

The purpose of this note is to add some extra context beyond the 140 characters of Twitter. It's worth noting that the aim of the #ChartStorm isn't necessarily to arrive at a certain view but to highlight charts and themes worth paying attention to.

So here's another S&P 500 #ChartStorm write-up!

1. 200-day Moving Average Breadth: I've talked about this one a few times now, the issue of bearish breadth divergence. That is, the index continues to make higher highs and trend up vs. 200-day moving average breadth (% of stocks trading above their 200-day moving average - a rough definition of an uptrend) making lower highs and trending down. Bearish breadth divergence can signal an impending correction due to weakness in a couple of sectors eventually spilling over - or "catch down" by the market leaders. Astute observers will see a similar pattern in the chart prior to the 2015 correction.

Bottom line: Continuing to see bearish breadth divergence.

2. S&P 500 Short Interest: This chart from Todd Salamone of Schaeffer's Research shows a steady rise in short interest for the S&P 500. Short sales reflect rising pessimism by what are typically more sophisticated investors. A big rise in shorts when there hasn't been a correction (yes, shorts usually spike during a selloff) can be a warning sign. On the flip side of course, a high level of shorts can serve as potential future buying power, e.g., see the short-squeeze that occurred following the election in 2016.

Bottom line: Shorts are coming back in force.

3. Alternative volatility metric: This alternative measure of volatility has reached a new 22-year low. The indicator shows the number of daily price moves exceeding 100 bps (+/-) on a rolling 12-month basis. Basically, it's another way of looking at realized volatility (conditional realized volatility I suppose). The key point is that it has reached an extreme low level, and as I often say with most indicators you want to look for and pay close attention to extremes. Most often (with notable exceptions) an extreme low in this indicator is followed by a correction or bear market.

Bottom line: This alternative measure of volatility is at an extreme low.

4. A closer look at that alternative volatility measure: That same measure is shown in the chart below, but with different parameters or hurdles. Most interestingly, the 50 basis point parameter is tracking at the lowest level since 1965. While this can be a warning sign as I just mentioned, lower volatility can be a good thing in that it can trigger a virtuous cycle where more investors are encouraged back into the market and optimism rises. Keep that in mind for the next couple of charts.

Bottom line: Volatility is low across a number of definitions.

5. Great Expectations: This graph shows a surge in expectations about future stock market performance - as I alluded to in the previous chart, there is a tendency for low volatility to lull investors into a state of optimism. Often, at least in the early stages, this optimism is well placed - but when it gets extreme and beyond that justified by fundamentals... "irrational exuberance" it sets up the possibility of disappointment. In any case, it goes to show how investors are increasingly on the bandwagon as the consumers now see a record 65% probability that stocks will keep rising.

Bottom line: Retail investor expectations are showing extreme optimism.

6. Household stock market investment allocations: This chart from the always insightful Dana Lyons shows the % proportion of household financial assets which are invested in the stock market. Now, it's worth highlighting that this indicator can rise because: a. stock market investments stay constant but other financial assets fall or are disposed of to buy non-financial assets; b. rising stock market lifts the value of equity portfolios quicker than other financial assets; or c. households are actively buying stocks (and reducing cash/bonds, other financial assets to fund it). I would say that method b is the most likely culprit here, but other data series I monitor point to an element of option c being in action also. Key point though is that stock market exposure is looking awfully similar to the late 90's.

Bottom line: Household stock market allocations are highest since the late 90's.

7. Positive earnings guidance on the rise: I mentioned the possibility of irrational exuberance before, but this chart almost suggests that maybe there is an element of rational exuberance as an increasing number of companies are issuing positive forward guidance on earnings and sales. The analysis comes from FactSet which shows it is mostly driven by tech companies, with healthcare and consumer discretionary also featuring highly. The softer US dollar and stronger global growth are key drivers of this improved outlook.

Bottom line: A rising number of companies are issuing positive EPS guidance.

8. Tech margins: Another potential case of 'rational exuberance' - this time specifically for the tech sector; this chart shows the spread of profit margins for the tech sector vs. the S&P 500. It's not even worth mentioning the dot-com period in this one, as tech companies these days are money spinning cash cows vs. mostly hope and hype back then. Of course, the downside is the market aphorism that extremes typically don't last, and perhaps at some point this will normalize. For now, it helps explain chart 1 and chart 7, and perhaps even gives some justification for a certain rational exuberance...

Bottom line: Tech company profitability is comfortably outpacing the index.

9. The power of brand: This graph displays some analysis from Credit Suisse from a few years ago - it basically shows that companies which build brands build shareholder value. As you can see in the footnote, the brand index is defined as companies who spend more than 2% of sales on advertising. I like this chart because yes - it seems obvious that companies who build brands and spend money on advertising will generate more sales and profits, but seeing actual stock market performance confirm this intuitive notion is interesting and provides food for thought for stock pickers (and CEOs!).

Bottom line: Companies that build brands build shareholder value.

10. Investor returns vs. market returns: This chart shows an interesting if curious phenomenon whereby the average investor's experienced return will often vary (sometimes significantly) from that of the market. Now, part of this is obviously going to be down to investor behavior, i.e., chasing performance, selling on emotion, and fees and taxes. Yet there is also a mathematical or mechanical aspect to it whereby dollar weighted returns can provide a very misleading comparison, as the inimitable EconomPic pointed out. Something to keep in mind both when thinking about these comparisons, and thinking about investor behavior and investment strategy more broadly.

Bottom line: Average investor returns fall short of market returns.

So where does all this leave us?

This week there's quite a variety of stuff, setting aside the last two charts which contain sort of timeless wisdom, the rest of them highlighted a potential debate topic of whether the current exuberance is rational or irrational.

1. Irrational Exuberance?

In the irrational exuberance camp is the surge in investor expectations of future market performance and increasingly high household allocations to equities. The bearish divergence, rising shorts, and extreme low volatility may give some clues as to the irrationality...

2. Rational Exuberance?

On the rational camp is the increasing number of companies issuing positive earnings guidance, and the solid profitability metrics for the booming tech sector. The extreme low volatility observation may also feed into this one in that lower realized volatility reflects lower economic volatility.

2. Timeless truths

The last two charts suggested a. that companies who spend on advertising (building brand) will outperform; and b. average investor returns will typically be lower than that of the market (for a couple of reasons).

Summary

The final judgement of whether this is irrational exuberance or rational exuberance will ultimately be issued by the market (and the fundamentals!). There is clear signs of exuberance - whichever kind it is, and even if it is justified or rational at this moment, when expectations are built up in any endeavor, it opens up an increasing cost or scope for disappointment should the expectations not be met. So at this point I'll hand over to you, the reader - do you think the exuberance is rational or irrational?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.