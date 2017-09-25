OK, Fine. I'll Tell You The Bull Thesis Too

I wrote something earlier that painted a decidedly "bleak" (to quote Deutsche Bank) picture in terms of expected returns across assets.

With valuations stretched, the prospect of mean reversion should loom large in the minds of all investors. When you overpay for something or, more generally, when you participate in a market that's been distorted by trillions in central bank liquidity, you should be aware that if we see some return to normalcy, your returns could be disappointing.

That's more "realistic" than it is "pessimistic." If I "win" at a game the rules of which have been temporarily suspended, it's not "pessimistic" of me to expect that the results may be different if I keep playing and the original rules are reinstated. It's just an acceptance of reality.

Here is the visual from Deutsche which shows the results of a mean reversion exercise across asset classes:

(Deutsche Bank)

But there's always a counter argument. Implicit in the notion that central banks have created bubbles in all manner of assets including the stocks (SPY) you love so much and corporate credit both IG (LQD) and HY (HYG), is the notion that unless there is a rapid withdrawal of accommodation, those assets will likely remain in bubble territory and may well appreciate further.

This distinct possibility is amplified by the fact that in addition to inflating the value of these assets by printing trillions to purchase them, policymakers have also conditioned markets in such a way that you'd be a fool not to play along in what has become a "Greater Fool" dynamic. So there's direct support (asset purchases by the ECB, the BoJ, etc.) and there's the indirect support (the buy-the-dip mentality) the direct support encourages.

As usual (and before you go thinking I'm repeating myself for no reason, take a few minutes and scan some of the comments on my recent articles for evidence that this is far from common knowledge among the retail crowd), it's important to understand why you're still seeing a bid for risk assets and why the market was resilient in the face of a Fed that indicated they're sticking to the near and medium-term rate path despite subdued inflation.

If you want to get into a deep discussion of what's going on in terms of forward guidance and the reaction function, you can read the latest from Deutsche Bank’s Aleksandar Kocic on transparency. But a far simpler way to think about this is to note that the Fed's balance sheet runoff pales in comparison to the bid that's still being provided by the ECB and the BoJ. Here's Barclays (note the "net aggregate" shaded bit in the chart):

The Fed’s balance sheet will begin to shrink, but it is not expected to return to anywhere near pre-crisis levels. In addition, the ECB is likely to keep purchasing assets through the end of 2018, albeit at a reduced pace. And, just this week, the BoJ reaffirmed its current policy stance and we do not expect any change in the Bank’s yield curve targets until Q3 2018. In sum, while the major central banks desire more normalized policy, the turn in policy, on net, is likely to remain slow and extremely gradual. Major central bank balance sheets as a share of GDP are likely to grow through the end of 2018.

The policymaker bid is not only still in place, it's expanding on aggregate.

That expansion by definition contributes to the very same supply-demand dynamic that has driven asset price inflation in recent years. Central banks are working on both sides of this equation: removing supply with asset purchases and creating demand by encouraging the hunt for yield. Fed balance sheet runoff will work in the opposite direction, but it is not a countervailing force. On net, central banks are expanding their balance sheets.

In some sense, you could argue that this scenario, when combined with decent overall growth and still lackluster inflation, creates a veritable Goldilocks situation. The Fed runoff and the BoC hikes will serve as a kind of litmus test for the market's capacity to absorb normalization while other DM central banks support risk assets with asset purchase programs that are still running.

Meanwhile, still-below-target inflation gives everyone an "out" in terms of halting normalization while the (relatively) buoyant growth numbers provide some evidence that even if accommodation isn't working on inflation, it is supportive of a global recovery.

So there's your bull thesis. And for those readers who might be inclined to accuse me of arguing both sides of the coin, note that you either want me to be impartial (i.e., present both the bull and the bear thesis) or you don't. I can have it both ways - you can't.

