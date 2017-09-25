6 Rules To Introduce Ladder

Securitizations are an important part of the business and they make earnings lumpy.

LADR’s “Core EPS” shouldn’t be confused with the metrics other mortgage REITs refer to as “Core EPS”.

Pricing is driven very strongly by emotional responses. I believe few investors really understand LADR.

The mortgage REIT has little in common with other mortgage REITs and the segment level data doesn’t assign costs as effectively as I would like to see.

Ladder Capital Corp. (LADR) was the most popular request among subscribers to The Mortgage REIT Forum. I prefer simpler mortgage REITs because good analysis leads to a higher degree of certainty. Such certainty is not merely difficult with LADR, it is impossible. LADR is a non-traditional mortgage REIT, so this introduction to LADR will take on a non-traditional format.

Here are some examples:

They start off being non-traditional by being the only internally-managed commercial real estate finance REIT.

LADR’s Snapshot of Business Lines

Now for some complexity:

The first point I have to make is that LADR is busy running something comparable to an actual business. This is inherently unusual. Most mortgage REITs are “paper traders”. Most of them are simply trading positions in leveraged portfolios. I like that because I’m good at analyzing it. I like it because I can have more certainty in being right. Uncertainty is inherently problematic. The consistency of my results over the last 18 months or so is a function of searching for certainty.

With that said, let’s take a look at the business lines for LADR:

This is far more complicated than most portfolios. The complexity of this portfolio leads to investors having far less certainty about how much the company is going to be worth. Consequently, it can demonstrate some exceptionally high price volatility.

Rule #1 of Ladder: Be wary of emotions

Since LADR is so complex, it trades on emotions. The major emotions here are confidence and fear. Here’s how investors may trade on confidence:

The wording works on investors emotions. However, it doesn’t overcome fear. Look at how hard they sold off compared to AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) and Capstead Mortgage Corporation (CMO):

The complexity of LADR creates significantly more volatility.

Don’t get me wrong, emotions play heavily into pricing across mortgage REITs. However, the impact here is extreme.

Rule #2 of Ladder: Core EPS is not comparable

Ladder reports a metric called “Core EPS”. Don’t confuse this with the definition any other mortgage REIT would use for Core EPS. Here’s their definition:

The differences are substantial enough that I believe they should use an alternative term.

Rule #3 of Ladder: Core EPS is lumpy

Because of the way Ladder calculates their Core EPS and the way their business functions, the metric will be inherently lumpy. AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) and Annaly Capital Management (NLY) can use metrics such as “normalized Core EPS” to have extremely steady results. That seems unlikely to ever happen here.

Notice the lumpiness from LADR:

As an added note here, LADR is adding back stock-based compensation in calculating their “Core EPS” and in most quarters the amount has been material. Regardless of how we handle their earnings metric, I don’t like adding back stock-based compensation.

Rule #4 of Ladder: Gains and losses on securities are a fundamental part of business

Most mortgage REITs would strip out both realized and unrealized gains across assets and hedges. The only factor other mortgage REITs usually like to include is their realized interest income on assets and realized interest expense on hedges. LADR doesn’t calculate Core EPS the same way and we shouldn’t try to force them to. That’s one of the other annoying parts. I went through the last several quarters of results and began modifying the adjustments to create a more comparable metric. My metric appeared closer to stable (small sample size though), but it was excluding the benefits of a significant part of LADR’s business: loan securitization transactions.

Rule #5 of Ladder: More exposure to financial markets

Because LADR’s business relies on being able to perform these securitization transactions, I believe they are more exposed to the stability of the financial markets. Demand for the securitizations isn’t just influencing fair values on assets; it appears to be critical to their ability to generate returns.

Rule #6 of Ladder: Segment evaluations are painful

LADR shoves most of their operating expenses into a general cost center segment. The difficulty here is that it complicates dividing the company up into segments. Per management’s commentary on one of the earnings call, they are primarily a lender. Owning real estate is secondary. If we look at the operating expenses in the context of being a mortgage REIT, they feel relatively high. However, that could be oversimplifying things and I’m not ready to commit to that strategy.

Note, the primary driver of these expenses falls under: “Salaries and employee benefits”

Conclusion

While I work on establishing a better division of the company for valuations, I’ll go with a simplistic conclusion. Investors who decide to buy LADR need to be comfortable raising their positions if the stock traders under $10. I think they should also avoid buying over $14. That’s a pretty huge range, but it creates a starting point. I could end up raising the bottom end by $3 or dropping the top end by $3, or anything in between. It’ll depend on what else I can dig up as I go.

