Apple: Services? Watch? Nope, It's All About iPhone

We had many questions last week that Services and Watch could smooth things out and so wanted to take a deeper dive after speaking to the company.

We have no changes except added conviction that Apple shareholders are still mainly beholden to the iPhone's success.

We spoke to the company to get a deeper take on the drivers to the model.

Last Sunday we wrote what we thought Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) needed to hit $200 a share. We detailed why we thought that totally hinged on the iPhone. Since iPhone X (Apple calls it 10 so X would be a Roman Numeral) was late and probably lacked component supply, we couldn't make the numbers work. Many, however, put their hopes on Services or Watch. After having spoken to the company we wanted to take a deeper dive why we have even more conviction it all depends on the iPhone.

Analyst Hat On

By looking at the numbers, pulling out the ol' spreadsheet and putting in realistic expectations, you start to see things form. That's what we did last week and we saw that our readers did the same.

Last week we said we needed $13.50 in earnings to get a $200 stock price. We showed you why. We were totally impressed with what came out from all that. We actually had a civil discussion about Apple. Even Apple lovers and haters looked at the numbers and we had a productive conversation.

Looking at the model, the numbers, what we need to get a stock price, removes emotion and makes it much less personal. It's a professional exercise and we were very impressed with everybody and hope we can do it again.

Services Will Smooth iPhone Swings?

We saw many opinions that pointed to Services or Watch being able to smooth out any iPhone swings.

When speaking to the company, however, we feel confirmed that the next year and a half is all about iPhone success.

But let's do the work on Services anyway.

Fiscal 2016 numbers were taken from the 10K.

You can of course assume any sales growth ramp you want and you'll see what you get.

Services revenue grew 22% last quarter.

That 22% was an acceleration. Nonetheless we're using that 22% growth rate as an expectation for this exercise for 2017 and 2018. That means it needs to pick up next quarter and hold the recent 22% next year. It's not conservative.

For margins we're guestimating. The company does not break out segment margins. We asked the company what's driving services margins and we were reminded that Music drags down the overall segment margins. We think operating margins are closer to 45% versus the overall company at about 25%. Nonetheless, we used 50% operating margins for this exercise because we know there are a lot of bulls out there. It is, again, not being conservative.

When you combine the growth in dollars that come from Services versus iPhone, Services doesn't really change much as a percent of the profits. It remains about 24% of overall profits in our model (See the line "Pct of Total" in the first grid above. That's EBIT.).

Because iPhone growth is about to pick up and is already so big, you won't see Services driving higher as a percent of the total.

If Services were to smooth out swings you'd need to see Services going from 24% of profits to 30 or 34% of profits. That would add 6-10% to the overall company earnings growth rate. That's how smaller divisions can smooth out overall numbers for companies.

In this case, you can see it's not going to come from Services unless you believe in very very high growth rates coming out of nowhere.

Apple will sell a lot of iPhones next year and because it's such a big base of revenues already, Services does not do that job to smooth things out.

For those that think Services growth will pop with new iPhones, we don't. We don't think that the path of Services growth changes much because it has been a steady grower. It's not as dependent on the new iPhones but rather the installed base. So we don't think Services gets a big pop with the iPhone X.

Watch Will Smooth Out iPhone Swings?

Apple Watch is in the "Other Products" line. That entire line-item made up less than 1% of the overall Apple company in fiscal 2016.

So far this year Apple "Other Products" grew -8% in Q1, 31% in Q2, and 23% in Q4.

We saw that in fiscal 2015 Watch accounted for all of the growth of the Other Products section. It's important but still important for a 1% line-item.

For Watch to show up you need the "Other Products" Segment to start showing 500% growth; i.e., it needs to add 4% to the overall growth rate. It would need to absolutely explode.

Seriously, if you believe Watch is going to smooth out Apple's business you need to start seeing some absolutely monster numbers here.

How do we get those monster numbers?

We think that if Watch starts getting picked up by Insurers and Companies as a health benefit then Apple could be off to the races with the Watch. We're not there yet. We have several steps first.

For insurers you need two things. 1) You need that they see the Watch proves to improve overall health and 2) that the people getting the Watch actually use it for health or don't give it away as a holiday gift. Insurers will need to monitor these things. We have some time.

For corporations you also have a few needed first steps. 1) You need to prove the Watch benefits health and 2) prove that better health saves companies on expenses from sick leave and such. Then the Watch could start being bought for employees. We're not there yet.

When do we get excited about the Watch? When we see multiple insurance carriers agreeing to give the Watches away and pay for it. You've seen insurers talk about the Watch. You've seen one or two sign up, but it's not across the board to drive company game-changing growth rates. Not yet.

If you start hearing company investor meetings and earnings calls talking about the savings they plan on by ordering Apple Watch for their employees, then we're talking. It can be something in the future but we don't think the company is looking for these things in the here-and-now time-frame. Not this year, not next year. It can build but not right away.

So let's say insurers and corporations are clamoring for the Watch. Can we get 50mm units? That's what we need. Then it moves the needle and we're getting to another 10% of the company business. But until insurers and/or corporations start ordering en-masse we're not there yet.

Until then it's a piece of a 1% division.

Watch Technical Bug

In case you missed it, in the near term Apple announced there were some technical issues with cellular connections in the Watch. That can also hold back demand in the near term until it gets worked out.

iPhone Supply Update

We are confirmed after speaking with the company that one reason for the limited supply and late launch of iPhone X is the supply of components.

Going deeper though we think that both OLED and facial recognition components appear to be keeping Apple's volume production plans tempered.

As long as Apple is constrained we don't see the overall company revenue growth going past 10-15% in any quarter through Calendar 2018.

There is a chance by the March quarter that growth rates do pick up. As the large seasonal base of sales for holiday eases, demand growth rates can start to look stronger in the March quarter.

We think what matters is the December quarter performance, however. Instead of bulges in growth rates over the next few quarters, the lack of supply and late shipments smooth out growth rates. So we can't get to our elusive $13.50 for 2018 we needed for a $200 stock price (see last report).

If you had huge demand for the iPhone 8 then we could get total revenues to probably grow higher than 15%. Since the form factor doesn't look much different than the 7, we've been a little more conservative on the 8's ramp.

Conclusion

A lot has happened in two weeks for Apple. iPhone X is exciting. Too exciting that it's tough to deliver the quantity Apple would need to meet demand. The company made it too good. In the meantime, as we said last week, X may slow sales of the 8 until people can see and later receive a limited supply of Xs. We hope our deeper dive on Services and Watch shows that it still all comes down to iPhone.

For those that want to own Apple you know what you need over the next 12 months.

Learn More About "Nail Tech Earnings"

Our calls are outperforming the tech-heavy NASDAQ by 3x. We are speaking to 1-3 major tech companies each day. We've been doing this for 20 years for big hedge funds. We have stocks that can double or triple in the next twelve months based on the simple math of trends continuing. Q3 is critical for tech going into the holiday season. We think it's going to be huge. Know which stocks we think have the most potential upside. If you care about tech stocks you can dip your toe in the water with a free trial. Wishing you lots of success!

Disclaimer:

All performance metrics are unaudited and exclude relevant transaction costs.

Past performance is not a predictor of future performance.

All investments have many risks and can lose principal in the short and long term. This article is for information purposes only. By reading this you agree, understand and accept that you take upon yourself all responsibility for all of your investment decisions and to do your own work and hold Elazar Advisors, LLC, and their related parties harmless. Model portfolio trades and positions are hypothetical to be used for directional analysis and ratings purposes.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.