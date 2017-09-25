Prairie Provident Resources: Light Oil Acquisition Will Be A Boon

The company has grown through acquisition. Now the market wants an operating track record that should be relatively easy to achieve.

Cash flow continues to improve as operations are integrated. This is one of the few oil and gas companies making money under current conditions.

Prairie Provident Resources (OTC:PRPRF) recently reported second-quarter results.

(Canadian Dollars Unless Otherwise Noted)

Source: Prairie Provident Second Quarter 2017, Press Release, August 17, 2017

The increase in funds from operations shown above is very impressive. However, some of us were hoping for an even better comparison.

Source: Prairie Provident Second Quarter 2017, Press Release, August 17, 2017

The most material shortfalls were beyond the control of management as shown above. Mr. Market reacts very negatively right now to just about any perceived shortfall. Still, management had made a conservative projection of about C$30 million annual cash flow. The quarterly rate should reach or even surpass that amount by fiscal year-end despite any more interventions by mother nature. The bright future originally envisioned is still in place. This acquisition could potentially double the cash flow of the company all by itself. Yet there are still more projects in the company portfolio. So even though Mr. Market is disappointed and dumped the company stock, this very interesting asset play has some catalysts to provide decent returns in the near future.

Source: Prairie Provident September 2017, Corporate Presentation

The first slide shows the relative returns of each of these projects. All are located in the Alberta area of Canada. It should be no surprise that management priorities would shift to a very light oil weighted production as commodity prices wobble. This company was a gas producer with liquids until this acquisition opportunity surfaced. The additional light oil production capacity will materially change corporate netbacks going forward.

The first slide also shows the profitability of the acquisition. But that should change as operating synergies are realized from the acquisition. The relatively high netbacks give the company some flexibility should commodity prices decline further. Gas pricing remains weak so the relative attractiveness of the Princess and Wheatland properties have declined.

The EVI acquisition had significant production in place. So if management can boost that light oil production significantly, then that will be the priority. Light oil is in demand in Canada to be mixed with the heavy oil so that the heavy oil flows through pipelines to the refineries. In fact, light oil often commands a premium as Canada usually imports some light oil to meet demand. So the company is in a position to take advantage of a potentially strong spot market for the foreseeable future. The hedging program could lock in some minimum profits while the spot market would provide the potential to book some "extra" profits over the hedging program.

Source: Prairie Provident September 2017, Corporate Presentation

Of the remaining properties, the Wheatland group of leases in Alberta has a significant amount of production with some potential. The gassy nature of the properties has led the company to cut costs successfully. So the properties remain competitive in a weak commodity price market. However, the upside potential from more production improvements seems somewhat limited unless gas prices rally or more liquids rich intervals are found. This is one of the reasons the company is emphasizing the light oil water flood project.

Even the discovery shown in the second slide is subject to production constraints in the area. So while management has clearly made a lot of profitability progress with both the Wheatland and Princess properties, more significant challenges remain. The Princess properties have a much higher oil content (so far) but a much smaller percentage of the corporate production.

Source: Prairie Provident September 2017, Corporate Presentation

Management has been making "bolt-on" opportunistic acquisitions. This slide shown above may well be an area that management would like to make future acquisitions. The results are more than reasonable, but there does not appear to be enough usable leasing area to make a significant corporate difference at the present time. The future of these leases could be interesting. Either more exploration success or the right acquisition could make them very material. As shown above, there is some potential, even if it is not well defined.

Summary

Source: Prairie Provident September 2017, Corporate Presentation

The second quarter usually offers the least improvement over the prior quarter due to the Spring breakup. Prairie Provident management did manage to show material improvement despite seasonal considerations. But Mr. Market may not have considered the significance of the light oil water flood project to improve margins more next year. The company has grown by acquisition, so the market is reasonably waiting for management results to form a decent track record. A production mix towards more light oil will raise corporate netbacks in addition to continuing production improvements.

The stock is relatively cheap when compared to the production. In many ways, this is a new issue stock that is not yet "seasoned". But management has a lot of experience in growing companies. The board members also appear to have a lot of relevant experience. The cash flow is improving though. So even a micro-cap such as this company could show considerable price improvement as the operations continue to be integrated and management optimizes production results. Eventually, this section of the market will come back into favor. At that point, this company should be a lot larger and more profitable.

A lot of small oil and gas companies are currently out of favor and this one is no exception. But the relatively decent balance sheet along with cash flow that is more than half of debt when annualized make this Canadian producer worthy of consideration. The company has several low cost ways to raise cash flow even more.

Source: Prairie Provident September 2017, Corporate Presentation

In addition, the company has some non-core areas and unexplored leases that could offer significant joint venture opportunities or outright growth prospects. The company has some immediate profit improvements as noted above. But it also has some giant speculative value enhancers as shown above. The downside risk is limited by the current cash flow and relatively strong balance sheet. The potential upside of the stock offers a very wide range.

Investors should note that the company does carry a negative working capital balance. But the banking relations appear decent and the current credit line is more than adequate for the needs of the company. The key is that the long-term debt to cash flow ratio appears very conservative. Some of the smaller companies deposit most or all of their cash against the loan balance to decrease interest costs. Those companies then write checks against their credit line to pay bills. This process distorts some working capital ratios but is not that uncommon.

The ratio of enterprise value to cash flow is extremely low due to a lack of operating track record. The shift to more light oil production in the future capital budget, as well as the change in production this year from the acquisition, ensures some very favorable comparisons for the foreseeable future. This stock could easily double in price and still be undervalued considerably. The low ratio and relatively low debt combined with the management experience make this stock an unusually low risk pick for a micro-cap stock.

Disclaimer: I am not a registered investment advisor, and this article is not to be construed as an offer to purchase or sell stock. All investors are recommended to read all the filings of the company and the press releases to assess for themselves whether or not this company fits their investment risk profile.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PRPRF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may purchase more Prairie Provident stock without further notice.