A Small-Cap DGI Company That Is Perfect For Millennials

I love Mexican food. It’s filling, it’s nutrient rich, and best of all, it's relatively cheap. When I’m training, I’m consuming 4000-5000 calories a day, making the cost particularly important; otherwise, my pursuit of a 4-minute mile would put a massive dent in my monthly budget. In college I got my fix dining at Chipotle (CMG) about 5 times a week. However, several years ago I moved out into the country a bit, making a drive into town for a burrito every evening unrealistic. I’ve got beautiful mountain views and plenty of soft surfaces to run on, but now I’m been forced to do the cooking on my own.

Just the other day I returned home from out local Harris Teeter and complained to my wife that the price of avocados had gone up again. It was a travesty. I remember, not long ago, when I could buy an avocado for $2.00. Then they went up to $2.50 (but would still have a 2/$4.00 sale every now and then). But now, they’re up to $2.99. I’m a bit of a penny pincher when I shop. The chicken tenderloins were buy one get one free, the sour cream and onions were on sale, and the tortillas, beans, corn, and canned tomatoes with chilies were regular price, but they were all priced reasonably. I simply couldn’t justify one ingredient, regardless of how good it might taste, making up such a large portion of my meal budget. It was a sad day in the Ward household and I admit that burrito night simply wasn’t the same, but we went without guacamole because of outsized avocado inflation. Who knew there was such a thing?

Well, last night I was reading David Fish’s recent piece regarding upcoming dividend increases in the Challenger (and near-Challenger) space and came across a company that I wasn’t familiar with: Calavo Growers (CVGW). This was a fateful occurrence because as my wife and I sat over our guac-less burritos, we talked about how popular avocados had become, especially within our millennial generation. I see Facebook (FB) posts about avocados on a regular basis. I’ve seen hoodies and t-shirts with avocados on them. Heck, a friend of mine recently quit his job at a major financial firm to start a restaurant specializing in artisan guacamole toast. We’re either witnessing an avocado bubble, or the birth of a generation trend. I don’t know which quite yet, but needless to say, I knew when I came across Calavo Growers I had to write an article.

CVGW’s 2016 annual report notes that 2.3b pounds of avocados were consumed domestically, which is 4x the per capita consumption of avocados in the year 2000. This fruit has become somewhat of a super star in modern American cuisine. CVGW notes that individuals in New York and Los Angeles alone consumed 500 million pounds of avocados last year. Maybe the most interesting statistic was that there were over 5 million photos posted on Instagram with the hashtag #avocado attached. Not only are these things healthy, but they’re cool and hip.

It’s not just hipster millennials who’re eating up all of these avocados; obviously, avocados play a large role in Latin American cuisine, which is a growing demographic in the U.S. Also, CVGW notes that China is doubling its demand for avocados annually and management expects this market to continue to fuel future demand growth.

Is all of this a fad? I don’t think so. Avocados (and other natural fruit and vegetable products) are growing in popularity as the potential dangers of the consumption of unnatural and processed food grows. I think the health food trend sweeping America right now is here to stay. What’s more, I expect it to accelerate, both domestically and internationally, as the public and private sectors come to understand the productivity increases associated with healthy populations (as well as massive savings when it comes to healthcare).

Source: 2016 CVGW Annual Report

In 2016, CVGW saw sales increase 9%. This is a solid beat, but what’s more impressive was the gross margin expansion of 26% which lead to net income increasing ~40%. This higher income allowed the company to increase its dividend 12% while still retaining cash flows to reinvest back into the business to continue to fuel its growth. The company continues to invest in its packaging and distribution systems, which allow it to move product faster and with increase efficiency which contribute to rising sales and margins. Management expects that 2017 will be another record year, but 2018 is when GVGW really expects recent investments to come into play in a major way which will result in a year described as “an absolute blockbuster.” The analysts have bought into this plan as well with 2018 average EPS estimates coming in ~25% higher than 2017 estimates.

Source: 2016 CVGW Annual Report

One of my favorite divisions of CVGW is the foods division. The company continues to invest and expand this division, which generated 21% of the company’s gross margins in 2016 with only 7% of total sales. Avocados themselves are somewhat commoditized, though demand is pointing in the right direction. However, there are much higher margins on packaged and processed foods (guacamole) and I think it makes a lot of sense for this grower to continue to vertically integrate foods into their business model. Continuing to invest in packing, processing, and other logistical areas of the business should help CVGW continue to grow the bottom line at a much faster rate than the top.

Now, all of this growth has inspired CVGW shares high in recent months. CVGW sold off a bit in early 2017 due to NAFTA related fears (this company is highly exposed to Mexico where much of its produce is grown), but has since recovered. The stock is up ~14% YTD, slightly out performing the S&P 500 (SPY), but it is up 44% from 52 week lows set in early March. This run has made the stock a bit pricey, especially if the much vaunted 2018 grow doesn’t come to fruition. NAFTA issues are still present, though I think an all out trade war with Mexico is unlikely.

CVGW is currently selling for ~34x 2017 average analyst EPS estimates, but only 24.8x the 2018 figure. 25x is about right for the food sector these days. I think this is a bit rich, but the market has shown a willingness to pay up for companies in this space as it consolidates. CVGW offers much better growth potential than many of its bigger peers. A bit of an M&A premium makes sense in this stock; as far as I know, there aren’t any rumors floating around regarding a sale, but with a market cap of $1.23b (and over $1b in ttm sales) I think CVGW would make a great bolt on acquisition for larger food plays looking for growth and a more natural/healthy addition to their portfolio.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

What’s more, my portfolio is woefully underweight small cap stocks, so adding CVGW to my personal holdings makes sense from a diversification standpoint as well. Typically, I favor large/mega cap stocks with huge cash flows, cash positions, brand names, and long histories of dividend growth. CVGW doesn’t exactly need all of these standards, but it does have a long history, dating back to 1924. The company operated as a grower-member-owned cooperative for 78 years before the owners decided to go to for-profit status and take the company public in 2002. Since then, CVGW has only missed an annual dividend increase twice, in 2006 and in 2008, but even with these two 0% increases factored into the long-term annualized dividend growth rate, CVGW still offers investors a 14 year CAGR of 11.3% with regard to the dividend. Even after all of this growth, CVGW's yield remains low, at ~1.3%. This company surely isn't an income pure play, but I like the combination of income growth and capital gains potential that it offers. It’s also worth noting that CVGW pays an annual dividend. I know this may turn off certain investors who’re accustomed to their quarterly payments; however, I’m more than willing to look past the single payment issue so long as CVGW management continues to increase the dividend at a double digit compounded rate.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

Because of the high premium placed on shares, I’m hesitant to dive in head first. Let me be blunt, this stock isn't cheap. I typically like to buy low, but in this case, I think I'm going to build a position anyway, because of quality and growth potential (needless to say, I'm a believer in the long-term growth story that is the avocado). Instead of buying a ½ position like I usually would when initiating equity exposure, I’ve decided to use my income to build this position more slowly. I will likely continue to use dividends in my retirement accounts to purchase high growth tech names, but in my non-qualified accounts I plan on using dividends to purchase shares of CVGW for the foreseeable future until I build up a respectable position. It should take ~8-12 months for me to build a full position in CVGW using this method. Since I'm a little late to the party, having missed much of the recent run-up, I think the slow and steady approach here is the best idea since it allows me to space pricing risks out over time as I average in. If CVGW goes on sale at some point in time between now and then I will top off the position more quickly and then dedicate monthly dividends elsewhere.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CVGW over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.