3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today: September 25, 2017

The knocks keep coming for Allergan

Yesterday, we talked about the middling data that were announced by Allergan (NYSE:AGN) in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. But there was a silver lining there: the company is pressing forward with the phase 3 AURORA study, and development of that drug will continue.

Unfortunately, it looks like there's more bad news for AGN and its drug cariprazine in treating the negative symptoms associated schizophrenia. Branded as Vraylar, cariprazine is already approved for the treatment of bipolar disorder and schizophrenia.

However, the FDA slapped AGN with a refuse to file letter in response to its supplemental NDA, citing a lack of sufficient completeness to allow for a full review.

Looking forward: Given the red carpet AGN has laid out in schizophrenia, and given the nature of this refuse to file letter, I'd hedge my bets in saying that this will be a relatively minor stumble for AGN, as the drug is already approved to manage schizophrenia, so this is a relatively minor expansion of the label to incorporate recent data and strengthen the case for this agent with healthcare professionals. I expect it'll get this sorted out in relatively short order.

Dova Pharmaceuticals vaults into the last leg of the drug approval race

Dova Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DOVA) is hinging all of its drug development efforts on a single agent: the platelet stimulator avatrombopag, which is being assessed in patients with thrombocytopenia.

This is a notable complication of surgical procedures, certain medications, and autoimmune conditions, and severe thrombocytopenia can lead to major bleeding events, causing serious, potentially life-threatening complications.

The treatment options of choice for thrombocytopenia target the megakaryocytes, which are these huge cells that break up to form the platelets. DOVA's entry into the space operates on similar principles as mainstay treatment options like eltrombopag.

Now the news is out that DOVA has filed a new drug application with the FDA for avatrombopag to treat thrombocytopenia secondary to liver disease in patients who are to have a surgical procedure. This submission is supported by findings from two phase 3 studies, ADAPT-1 and ADAPT-2, each of which showed significant improvement over placebo in terms of need for platelet transfusions.

Looking forward: Thrombocytopenia continues to be a serious burden in supportive care, and currently Novartis's (NYSE:NVS) eltrombopag is the only approved option for treatment. Therefore, it makes sense to see other megakaryocyte activators enter the treatment landscape. Given the favorable findings from the pivotal study, at this point, I would be surprised to see DOVA get a negative response from the FDA. Of course, time will tell!

Versartis delivers a mixed bag in growth deficiency

Currently, the only drug in Versartis, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:VSAR) clinical portfolio is an endocrine therapy designed for patients with growth hormone deficiency called somavaratan. This is a long-acting form of recombinant human growth hormone.

Currently, somavaratan is being investigated in both children and adults, though the pediatric indication has reached the furthest in clinical trials. Specifically, VSAR has conducted the VELOCITY trial to assess the benefit of this agent in comparison with somatropin, marketed as Genotropin by Pfizer (NYSE:PFE).

VELOCITY's primary objective was to demonstrate non-inferiority with somatropin in terms of 12-month height velocity. Unfortunately, VSAR announced in a press release that this threshold for non-inferiority was not met, at least in the intent-to-treat population. However, patients in the per protocol population (those who completed treatment as intended) did a little better than those in the ITT, with 12-month height velocity reaching non-inferiority in these patients.

Looking forward: This is not a favorable sign for what the company may have hoped would be a pivotal trial for getting its first approval. Even the patients who completed treatment exactly as intended saw a lag behind the control therapy. It does not appear as though the pediatric population will be suitable for introducing a new agent. Still, VSAR is testing somavaratan in the adult population, but these results may not make you excited to keep following them.

