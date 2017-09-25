Vanishing Expenses... Where Did They Go?

Previously, AGNC was running over 8x leading into the Taper Tantrum. The result was a dramatic drop in book value. Dividends also suffered.

AGNC’s historical “at risk” leverage often came in closer to 7x, which is the level I’m using for projections. Recently, AGNC is running at 8x.

It wouldn’t change the economic reality, but it would’ve artificially raised net interest income by $.0984 per share in the last quarter.

We can isolate the amount of net interest income that would be “saved” by using a pure “Futures” portfolio for hedging, roughly $35 million.

This article follows up on the discussion on AGNC by going even deeper into interest expenses.

Over the weekend, I released a dividend sustainability analysis for American Capital Agency Corp. (AGNC). Following the piece, there are a few additional questions worth diving into. The major focus of this piece is going to be educational. This is a guide I intend to refer back to in future periods. By my calculations, AGNC can’t economically support the current dividend. However, the way they structured hedges leads to a much stronger value reported for the net interest spread. In this piece, I want to demonstrate how AGNC could temporarily increase their dividend. It is critical to preface this by saying such an increase would be an illusion.

Net Interest Spread Plus Dollar Roll Income Per Share

This chart was in the prior article. It shows the reported figure for AGNC for each quarter. This is similar to Core EPS. Since the monthly dividend is $.18, it comes out to $.54 per quarter. Based on the stronger figures shown in the chart above, investors might expect AGNC to raise their dividend. It is possible that AGNC would do that, but it wouldn’t be sustainable. Remember that a mortgage REIT can pay out just about any number they want in any quarter, so long as they have enough book value to create the payout. It could cripple the company in the future, but the benefit of liquid assets and hedges is financial flexibility.

Separating Interest Expenses

There are two major kinds of interest expense for a mortgage REIT. They are the interest expense on repurchase financing and the interest expense on LIBOR swaps. AGNC breaks those two values apart in the chart below:

When I suggest that AGNC’s cost of funds is artificially low due to their hedging strategies for the last quarter, I’m talking about the red box. The green box doesn’t depend on hedging values; it is simply reflecting rates in the repurchase agreement market.

In a nutshell, if AGNC could run without hedges (counter parties wouldn’t like this), the green box is the hypothetical cost of funds.

What if AGNC Put All Hedges Through Futures Contracts?

Futures contracts are a liquid option for a mortgage REIT to easily adjust their duration exposure. If AGNC wanted to, they could switch to performing all of their hedging through these contracts.

If 100% of hedging went through this technique, the red box would simply cease to exist. Instead of adding .36% to the cost of funds, it would add 0%.

The economic expense of the hedging would still need to be paid, but there would be no “net interest expense”, so the red box wouldn’t exist.

What Would Happen to the Income Statement

This is actually absurdly easy to calculate for prior periods. It reduces .36% from the cost of funds.

The charge associated with that was $35 million (rounded, in purple):

There were 355.6 million shares outstanding.

If we remove $35 million from the net interest expense and run it through the income statement as a loss on futures contracts, the impact is a reduction in interest expense per share of $.0984 per quarter. Calculations of “Core EPS” or “Net Interest Spread Plus Dollar Roll Income Per Share” would increase by the same $.0984. Round that up to $.10 and add it to the reported value of $.67 and you would get $.77.

If a mortgage REIT reported Core EPS of $.77 and a dividend of $.54, you’d certainly be expecting a dividend raise, right?

This is why it is so important to understand the impact of hedging structures.

Does AGNC Know?

Yes. Without a doubt. Gary Kain is one of the top bond traders alive. He knows exactly how this works.

So Why Would AGNC Do It?

Remember the guide on the state of the industry with Dynex Capital?

I brought out the following chart to show the changes in spreads:

For this one I added the purple box and the black box. The black box shows the Treasury to LIBOR spread at the 10-year mark for Q4 2016, Q3 2016, and Q2 2016. LIBOR rates were materially under the Treasury rates. Specifically, they were lower by 10 to 14 basis points.

Now the LIBOR rates increased more than Treasury rates. If the portfolio manager believes the LIBOR rates will fall more than Treasury rates, they would want to trade out swaps (which use LIBOR rates) for Treasury Futures (which use Treasury rates).

Nothing Unethical

There is nothing unethical about the portfolio manager changing to use this hedging structure if they believe it would be better to hedge against Treasury rates than LIBOR rates.

The important thing is that investors understand what is happening and why the net interest spread income appears to be increasing significantly.

Simple Comparison

I like using simple business examples to demonstrate a complex topic.

Imagine owning a bakery and hiring someone to manage it for you.

The manager decides it would be better to change insurance companies ( changing hedges).

The new insurance company bills in a different way. It enters the bakery’s system as a non-recurring event (unrealized gain/loss in book value).

The insurance is still a recurring event. Whether it is recognized as a recurring expense (net interest expense) or a non-recurring event (realized or unrealized gain/loss on derivatives) does not change the fundamentals.

The problem is an investor evaluating this bakery might decide it was more profitable because they thought the insurance was non-recurring. For the insurance to actually be non-recurring, the company would need to cancel the policy and take on substantial risk. If your bakery burned down and the manager said he cancelled the insurance, you’d probably be pretty upset.

AGNC didn’t cancel the insurance; they changed to run part of their insurance through a different market. The result is the appearance of higher sustainable earnings.

Dividend Implications

This creates a difficult situation for AGNC. Based on their “Net Interest Spread”, they “should” probably raise the dividend. However, the current reported levels for “Net Interest Spread” are materially enhanced by their hedging showing up as a non-recurring item.

If the monthly dividend policy was set on what the company could actually afford to pay out on a recurring basis after including all of the insurance costs, they would be more likely to set the dividend between $.15 and $.17 per share.

Based on 7x leverage, I would estimate $.157 per share.

Currently AGNC is running at 8x leverage, which would come out to $.174 per share. That is pretty close to the monthly value of $.18, but I don’t think 8x leverage will be sustained. Q1 2017 and Q2 2017 are the only two quarters out of the last 9 where the company ran at 8x leverage or above. Consider the following chart:

We can see that AGNC’s leverage, currently around 8x, is materially higher than their prior levels.

It would help to have a longer sample period, so I pulled the same presentation from back in 2015:

I like to use the yellow bars in this chart. The yellow bars give a more comprehensive picture compared to the blue. The “At Risk” Leverage takes into account TBA positions. TBA positions are mortgages the company has promised to purchase. The price has already been determined.

Let’s go back a little further in time.

In early 2013 we saw AGNC running at much higher levels of leverage. You’ll want the value at the top; it is the “at risk” leverage. We can see it was running over 8x for that period.

The Perils of High Leverage

Running extra high on leverage can lead to bigger dividends, but when things go wrong it is a disaster. Consider the dividends and change in book value for AGNC around those quarters:

By the end of Q2 2013, AGNC’s book value had been thoroughly smashed since the Taper Tantrum dramatically changed the interest rate environment.

Consequently, I tend to standardize leverage at 7x for a portfolio of fixed-rate agency RMBS. That way I’m not inflating potential earnings by simply accepting higher risks for the same level of reward.

Notice that dividends also fell materially. They were $1.25 at the start of this period. In Q2 2013 it was $1.05. In the next quarter, Q3 2013, it was $.80:

How comfortable are you with the idea that the current dividend could be “sustainable” by taking on extra risk? I am not. Risk demands reward. Where is the reward? Even at this leverage, increasing the dividend would require either cutting hedges significantly or pretending the expenses don’t exist. That means any extra reward is either fake (paid from BV, ignoring costs) or a reward for taking on materially more risk by cutting current hedges.

Are we gambling or investing? As long as we are investing, we don’t want that extra risk.

Dividend history

Some investors will try to ignore the facts. Here are the dividend facts:

Conclusion

At a normal level of leverage and with full hedging costs flowing through the cost of funds, the net interest spread income wouldn’t be strong enough to sustain the c urrent dividend. Due to increased leverage and a material portion of the hedging cost flowing outside of the “cost of funds”, the company’s net interest income appears stronger.

If AGNC so desires, they could use this as a reason to boost their dividend. However, it would not be reflecting the real level of sustainable earnings. It would be a combination of extra risk (leverage) and ignoring real economic costs (hedging expenses).

Therefore, I’m seeing a long-term issue for AGNC. I don’t think they need to make the cut this quarter, but I do think it needs to happen eventually. I don’t believe the additional risk (leverage) can be sustained indefinitely and I am not going to pretend economic hedging costs disappear when the hedging structure changes.

If I were to suggest AGNC’s dividends were sustainable or even eligible for increase based simply on the reported net interest spread, I would be looking past the real issues. In such a scenario, if AGNC reverted to using LIBOR swaps and reduced their leverage towards the normal historical levels, I would immediately have to retract my opinion and downgrade the dividend.

In my opinion, that wouldn’t be high quality analysis. It wouldn’t be analysis worth paying for.

Click The Mortgage REIT Forum to sign up for:

Actionable buy and sell target prices

buy and sell target prices Best research on preferred shares and REITs

research on preferred shares and REITs Best reviews on the site – 244/245 stars

Stable dividend yields over 7%

7% You get instant actionable SMS alerts.

Sign up before October 1st, 2017 to lock in at $360/year

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in AGNCN over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: No financial advice. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints. CWMF actively trades in preferred shares and may buy or sell anything in the sector without prior notice. Tipranks: No ratings in this article.