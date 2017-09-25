Tesla: Big News Next Week

Next week will be extremely important for shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA). Within the first few days of the week, the company is expected to detail its Q3 2017 deliveries and production. This will provide a look at how sales of current Model S and X sales are doing, but more importantly, will tell us how the production ramp of the Model 3 has fared in its first quarter. Today, I'll preview some of the key numbers to watch.

While it will represent a small portion of this quarter's sales, Model 3 production will be heavily scrutinized to see how the ramp is going so far. In the tweet below, CEO Elon Musk says it should be more than 1,630 vehicles during the quarter. If we assume anything within a 5% difference in either direction is good enough, we're basically looking for a range of 1,549-1,712. Should we get a number well outside that range, I expect a sizable move in the stock, especially if the number is low and we get some excuse.

Additionally, we'll get color on sales of Tesla's two current models. The company did not provide specific guidance for Q3 2017, only saying that the second half of the year should see more than the 47,000 or so deliveries from the first half of 2017. In the table below, I've detailed how the first two months of the quarter stack up against the first two months of the past year's quarters, based on data from the US and Europe.

(Source: InsideEVs US tracker and TMC Europe tracker)

Before you get too excited, do remember that Tesla has a hard comparison month from September 2016 in the US, where it reportedly delivered over 7,500 vehicles. Europe came in over 3,200 last September, so if Tesla gets even 75% of that this month, you'd be talking about roughly 8,000 deliveries. That would put Tesla over 17,000 without including Canada, Japan, South Korea, Dubai and, of course, China. Tesla's China revenues per quarter so far in 2017 have been 3-4 times that of Norway, and with about 1,000 units expected during Q3 in Norway, that's roughly another 3,500 or so coming from China.

On the conservative side, that gives me a rough estimate of about 22,000 for the period, but my official prediction is a bit over 24,000. While that would represent a decline over last year's Q3, the added expected Model 3 deliveries would allow Tesla to say it did not experience a total delivery decline year over year. Hopefully if things fall short we don't get too many excuses, especially the convenient hurricane one that a lot of companies will be using for Q3.

Additionally, I'll be interested to see what else Tesla says in the press release. Last quarter, there was a big commotion after the company failed to report deliveries in transit. A few days later a number was announced, but then we learned why the company may not have wanted to detail this number, given the fall in the figure seen below. The number of vehicles in transit can be key for certain balance sheet items like customer deposits and inventory. It wouldn't surprise me to see Tesla also report anything else that seems positive, like soaring order rates or increasing Model 3 deposits.

All eyes will be on Tesla next week as the company announces its Q3 production and deliveries figures. With Musk talking about more than 1,630 units of its highly anticipated new vehicle, investors don't want to hear any more excuses. It will also be interesting to see if Model S and X deliveries top that of last year's Q3, which was a quarterly record for the company at that time. Tesla shares have recently pulled back from their all-time highs, but good numbers next week could easily send the stock back towards $400.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.