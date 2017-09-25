Market Round-Up: S&P 500 Grinds Higher, Gold Bulls Tire

S&P 500

Despite a list of crash calls that could fill several books by now, the market continues to grind higher and make new all-time highs. Some analysts have been looking for 2300, other more courageous commenters for 500-600 on the S&P-500 (SPY), but very few are looking for higher in general. There is no question at all that risks are slightly elevated with the market embarking on its 2nd longest streak in history without a 3% pullback, but fighting momentum is futile. For what it's worth, the market is also putting on a monumental display in the 5% pullback category, having gone over 300 days without a 5% pullback now.





As stated before I have absolutely zero interest in shorting this market and no interest in hiding out in cash either. I continue to be long several US equities from earlier this year as well as my ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO) position bought last year at $62.00, and I have no intention on selling these positions just yet. Having said that, with a market that is more than overdue for a pullback I have raised a little cash recently. Just because the odds say we are going to pullback does not mean we have to pull back, and I have zero interest in predicting. I much prefer to react. The issue is that if one is simply playing the odds and they do favor a pullback, holding 10-20% cash doesn't seem unreasonable as it gives the opportunity to buy a pullback (if we do get a nice one).

This is not at all a reason to get bearish; we are in a bull market on every single time frame. I've simply found that I get the best entries when a bull market pulls back so if the odds are good we can correct a little, why not hold a little cash to take advantage? If we don't get a pullback, I'm still heavily long with over 80% of my portfolio invested and I will slowly re-deploy the cash.

(Source: CNBC.com)

The bears have had all the prayers answered with headlines and still were unable to show any follow through and take this market down. From North Korea to two hurricanes in two weeks, the market continues to climb its wall of worry. As mentioned in my last update, the 2415 level was a key one to defend for the bulls, and they managed to do exactly that. Below is a brief excerpt from my most recent S&P-500 article:

The bears have shown little to no commitment during any of their attacks this year as they always fumble the ball when it matters most. They've had 3 separate opportunities to take down the market in 2017, and on each occasion, we've seen their efforts thwarted by the bulls. I am not predicting a correction in the S&P 500, and I am certainly not shorting in anticipation of one, but I am open to a healthy pullback if the bears can take out the 2415 level.

(Source: TC2000.com)

I managed to put on some exposure during the pullback but did not go near all-in as I would still like to see a deeper correction of 5% or more before I'm willing to go back to being 100% invested.

(Source: TC2000.com)

The market remains up on all-time frames, continues to steamroll shorts, but short-term the bears finally have somewhat of a case for a correction. Bullish sentiment is nowhere overheated yet at just over 70% bulls, but at 4-5 times the average length of time between 5% pullbacks, holding a little cash makes sense in my opinion.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Gold

The metal made a very nice breakout to new highs, continues to trend higher above its 20-month moving average ($1,264/oz), but has corrected a little the past couple weeks. The breakout level was at the $1,300/oz area so as long so ideally I would like to see the bulls defend the $1,300/oz area on any pullbacks. Thus far we're seeing some buying come in at this area, but it's tough to say whether the pullback is over just yet. Above $1,300/oz on daily closes and momentum is to the upside, below $1,297.00/oz and momentum is to the downside. The metal remains bullish on every single time-frame like the S&P-500; the only difference is the short term trend is down on gold (GLD) as we wade through a pullback.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Thus far the bulls aren't really coming to the rescue here on this pullback, but no real technical damage has been done yet. One of my favorite ways of gauging whether a breakout is real is seeing how price acts if it comes down to retest the breakout level. Thus far the bulls are giving us a B- grade at best of defending the breakout at $1,297/oz, that's why I feel it's best to sit back and watch what happens next rather than re-deploying more cash into miners this second. I still have a very healthy portion of my portfolio in miners but feel no need to go all-in this second, either, for my allowable miner allocation of my portfolio. I have currently filled over 75% of my allowable exposure, but am holding 25% to see if there's a more favorable entry with some more GDX weakness. Similar to gold, the GDX remains up on all time-frames, but the short term trend has flipped into a sell for now.

I am not selling my miners due to this new development. I took some profits on a couple miners near the highs for the GDX, and am instead choosing to wait with a little cash to add new miners.

(Source: TC2000.com, Author's Photo)

Looking at the big picture I think it's very bright for the metal. We've got new 10-month highs, a market trending higher on nearly every time-frame, and a rising 200-day moving average. Short term, we've got a market that's consolidating and trying to find its footing. I've reserved my more extensive analysis for my premium newsletter, but I would expect the bulls to put in a higher low vs. the July lows ($1,200/oz). I do not think the bulls have to worry about retesting the lows of the previous range here as the trend finally seems to be flipping up for gold on the longer term time-frames, and that should change the character of the index from deep dips to more shallow pullbacks. This is conveniently happening just as we pullback, so this should act as a tailwind for the bulls. Sub $1,200/oz would be a gift and something I don't see happening. The metal just spent the last 10 months trying to get through the 200-day moving average with conviction and holding above it. If $1,297/oz does fail, I would expect buyers to step up lower at the 200-day moving average ($1,245/oz).

I would be very surprised if we didn't retest last year's highs ($1,380~/oz) and ultimately go through them, but I prefer to be a little pickier putting the last portion of my allowable miner allocation to work.

My favorite two takeover targets in the junior space continue to be Marathon Gold (OTCPK:MGDPF) and Osisko Mining (OTCPK:OBNNF). These two also remain my largest weighted juniors in my personal portfolios.

For those interested, these videos done recently provide a nice look at the companies:

Osisko Mining Inc.

Marathon Gold Corporation

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLD, SPY. MGDPF. OBNNF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

