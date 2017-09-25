American Midstream Partners: No Comparison To The Past

Next year EBITDA has been guided to grow more than 10%. Concrete guidance will be offered later in the fiscal year.

The company is simply unrecognizable to anyone who remembers the company a year ago and has not kept up with all the action. American Midstream Partners (AMID) has been growing rapidly ever since the company went public. But rarely does a company this size change so much. Most of the company has only been around for about a year or less. That makes quarterly financial comparisons with the past very unreliable.

Source: American Midstream Partners Citi MLP Conference Presentation August 2017

Normally, a large drop in distributable income as shown above would be cause for panic. But the acquired JP Energy (JPEP) businesses had some seasonality to them. For example, the propane business that was just sold was primarily a fourth-quarter and first-quarter business.

The Offshore Pipelines and Services segment has grown tremendously over the last year. In fact, the company just made some more acquisitions in this segment. The merger also increased the impact of the Liquid Pipelines and Services segment. In the past year, a new pipeline started operations in the Bakken area and the company acquired the Silver Dollar Pipeline. In short, over half of the businesses by dollar volume were not part of the company until at least the second half of last year. Several of the acquired businesses had idle capacity. All of those changes really distort comparisons. Those changes make it hard to tell if management is making progress.

Source: American Midstream Partners Citi MLP Conference Presentation August 2017

The pipelines, for example, have a lot of available capacity. Rig count is going up in all the key areas as shown above. Several customers are going to be adding wells to the pipeline system as the year continues. So even though volumes were down at the quarter for some of the pipelines, clearly, the volumes through the systems will be increasing in the future. All of the company-owned pipelines have a lot of potential to become far more profitable in the future.

All of that sale activity in the Permian needs to be justified with profits. So that implies a whole lot more oil and gas production than is evident in the Permian at the current time. The Silver Dollar pipeline has extra capacity and Permian exposure. Volume climbed some in the first half of the fiscal year. That increasing volume should accelerate with the increasing Permian activity.

The company just announced a joint venture with Targa (NGLS) to make use of an idle pipeline. Targa is one of the more rapidly growing pipeline companies in the area. A combination of joint ventures and regular growth should increase the segment profitability tremendously in the near future.

The combined companies are a much more formidable competitor. Many of the businesses will expand to the advantage of the unit holders in the future. This expansion will take place without a large capital budget. So much of the increasing cash flow can be devoted to increasing distributions.

Source: American Midstream Partners Citi MLP Conference Presentation August 2017

The company has identified a part of the Gulf that has decent activity despite the lower commodity prices. As shown above, volumes to the company pipelines and Delta House can be reasonably expected to continue to climb. Earnings are more significantly tied to the fortunes of the Gulf than ever before. So again, next year's earnings pattern is likely to shift again to the consternation of Mr. Market.

JP Energy Partners brought a lot of idle capacity to the merger. American Midstream had some excess capacity as well. Together, the companies offer significant growth without a lot of acquisition activity. Nevertheless, the general partner appears bent on significant growth in the future. So this partnership offers a generous current return as well as the promise of some capital appreciation.

Source: American Midstream Partners Citi MLP Conference Presentation August 2017

This has been a consolidation year for the partnership. Non-core divisions have been sold and core divisions have grown. JP Energy Partners needed to be fully consolidated on an operating basis. Some leverage ratios need a little work. Still, management has reaffirmed the full-year guidance and the distribution coverage shown on the first slide.

During the conference call, management even stated that next year EBITDA will grow more than 10%. Later in the year management has promised more concrete guidance. This year, the propane winter business was a disappointment. So the company received some aid from the general partner to make up for the lack of cash flow and earnings. The sale of that division most likely means that aid will disappear in the future. It also means that the latest purchases will more than make up for the sale. So earnings and cash flow progress next year could be substantial when compared to the current fiscal year.

As part of the original merger, there was a promise to increase the distribution. Right now, management appears to be doing its best to make that statement come true. Some decent EBITDA growth does imply a distribution increase. The sale of some businesses also keeps debt low as management improves the overall profitability of the partnership through desirable accretive purchases.

For many shareholders, the best returns on their holdings were last year up to the point of the merger. Since then, the stock has retreated some to give back some of the gains made last year. But the resumption of earnings growth during the new fiscal year combined with an expected stronger second half should cause the share price to appreciate. The current distributable cash shortfall does not indicate a problem. It indicates a new business configuration for the company. As shown above, there are plenty of reasons for growth to resume in the new fiscal year. More reasons are listed in the presentation. So this these units could be bargain priced at the current time. There is every chance that the units will not be at this level again in the future.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents, and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMID.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.