A. Schulman, Inc. From The Perspective Of A Preferred Investor

For those of you unfamiliar with my preferred investment philosophy, "The Basics Underlying Investments Viewed Through the Eyes Of A Preferred Investor" will explain how and why I became a preferred investor. More importantly, it will provide you the information necessary to fully appreciate and understand the process I utilize to research and determine whether or not I will invest in a particular company's preferred equities.

What follows is that process. I confess it's the same process I use whenever I first research a company. It has worked well for me, especially because of my admitted failure to accurately digest and understand complicated financial statements and well-spun conference calls.

When considering the acquisition of A. Schulman, Inc. (SHLM) preferreds, it's necessary that we view that company through a different set of eyes than we would were we interested in acquiring its common shares.

Consequently, unlike its common cousins, it's necessary that we first study the offering prospectus of the preferreds we are interested in acquiring. To accomplish this, let's visit my favorite search site, Quantum Online, which I set to open to SHLM. Below is a snapshot of a slice of that page:

Here we learn that A. Schulman supplies high-performance, proprietary and custom-formulated engineered plastic compounds and resins for a variety of markets, which, as far as I’m concerned, is a good thing because of the diversity of its customer base that includes just about every industry. My interest grows.

Let's click on the Find Related Securities to examine any preferreds or notes this company might have to offer:

Here we learn that SHLM offers a single preferred (SLMNP), initially offered at 6%. This tells me that the cost of its borrowing is relatively inexpensive, which indicates the company has a pretty good credit rating. I compare this to the homeowner in search of a mortgage. The better his credit rating, the lower will be his cost of borrowing.

Now let's click on SLMNP itself.

I like it because it's a cumulative convertible preferred, convertible at the holder's option, meaning in an event that payments are suspended, they accumulate and are owed to the shareholder, and will be repaid in full if and when the payments are restored. And they must be completely repaid before the common shareholder will be allowed to receive any further dividend payments.

Additionally, there are probably more sanctions and restrictions placed on the company, and they will remain so until the missed payments are repaid in full. As a rule, I only invest in cumulative preferreds. Although I most probably will not utilize the convertible option, I believe, it adds value for others, which might well add to the price of this preferred in the future.

These shares are not callable and have no stated maturity, which is fine with me as long as they keep paying me those preferred dividends.

It pays a dividend of $60.00 per share per year, or 15.00 per quarter, to be paid 2/1, 5/1, 8/1, 11/1 of each year.

At the time of its IPO, 4/30/15, these shares were unrated by Moody's and S&P, which really doesn't concern me but might concern a more conservative investor.

Dividends are eligible for the preferential income tax rate of 15% or 20%. You should be aware of how these tax ramifications will affect your investment bottom line.

As usual, upon liquidation, preferreds rank senior to commons and junior to debt, both secured and unsecured.

However, simply knowing and understanding the preferred issues of a company in no way allows one to gauge a company's long-term health or to fully comprehend its business model. To better accomplish this, a knowledgeable investor should be able to dig down into the numbers and at least marginally understand a company's financial statements and conference calls.

Sounds reasonable, but it's extremely difficult for most investors, including myself. I often rely on interpretations by SA contributors who have proven more knowledgeable than myself. Unfortunately, the vast majority of their articles are written with the common shareholders' interests in mind, rather than those of the preferred shareholder - which, on occasion, might not be in alignment. Also, as I mentioned above, other SA members might view their conclusions in a different light. When this occurs, I simply try to figure out which argument sounds the most logical. Sorry, that's the best I have to offer.

Consequently, rather than attempting to digest and understand complicated financial statements, which I realize I won't be able to realistically accomplish with any degree of accuracy, I usually visit two websites to get an abbreviated, yet broad-based, view of the particular company I'm considering making an investment in. The following chart is supplied by Yahoo Finance:

Above is a screenshot of SHLM's 5-year chart, which, as far as I'm concerned, is the picture of a reasonably healthy company that had the customary ups and downs over the past 5 years. The price of its shares on 9/24/12 traded at $23.83, it is currently priced at a sickening $34.05. Certainly nothing earth-shattering, but that's not what interests me. As a preferred investor, all I'm concerned about is the continued health of the company, which will enable it to continue to pay the dividend it owes me at the effective yield I was guaranteed by the cost of that investment.

Better yet, I like the fact that SHLM pays a common dividend, which it has paid since 1990 as I discovered in DividendInvestor.com. A screenshot of its dividend payments over the past 5 years can be viewed below.

Now let's take a look at its Finviz financial highlights:

The above screenshot gives me pause for several reasons. I don't like that it has reported a negative income of $368.50 million on sales of $2.42 billion. Its market cap is fine at $1 Billion, but I am concerned about its Debt/Equity of 19.78, which appears to me to be quite high. Yet its stock price has performed rather well over the past 12 months, racking up a 17.98% gain.

My bottom line decision is to look at charts of the past few years' performance of the company's common shares, coupled with whether or not the company is, over time, prospering or losing market value. Ultimately, I have to decide how safe this company is from an existential standpoint rather than how well its share price will perform over the next quarter or the following year. Ultimately, I must decide whether or not I believe in the long-term viability of SHLM, which I rather like. And because I know Grid will be watching, I'm certain he will add the necessary information to determine whether or not this is a worthy preferred investment.

Should you decide yes it is, here's the math: