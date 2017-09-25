Quick Thoughts On A Critically Important Geopolitical Event

Ok, I'd be remiss if I didn't pen something quick for this platform about the German election.

I wrote extensively on this over at Heisenberg Report as it unfolded on Sunday. Angela Merkel of course emerged triumphant, but the victory was bittersweet for the chancellor.

Let me cut right to the chase: the euroskeptic, anti-immigration AfD performed far better than expected, winning a surprising 13% of the vote. That means they will be the first far-Right party to enter the Bundestag in nearly six decades.

This is an extremely delicate subject for obvious reasons, but as an investor who cares about the macro environment (which I assume you also do, or you wouldn't be reading this) you need to be aware of it. Leaving aside the rather uncomfortable discussion about what it means for Germany in particular, the more important question for investors is what it says about the strength of the semi-global populist movement that brought us Brexit, Trump, and helped propel the campaigns of Geert Wilders and Marine Le Pen.

The rise of populism is a hot topic among macro analysts on the Street. So much so that Deutsche Bank has even constructed a populism index, with you can find below, overlaid with the incidence of developed market financial shocks:

You'll also recall that Ray Dalio has spent a considerable amount of time this year warning about what he contends are the possible pitfalls for the financial system of the global upsurge in populist sentiment (see here for instance).

I of course have my own take on all of that, but the reason I wanted to show you the Deutsche Bank chart and remind you that Dalio has been all over this, is to demonstrate that no matter what your political leanings, this is an extremely important global macro theme. For the purposes of this article, I don't care whether you love populism in its current incarnation or despise it - I only care that you pay attention to it as an investor, which means making the connection between Brexit, Trump, Le Pen, and AfD's resounding success on Sunday in Germany. It is all part and parcel of the same movement and AfD's entry into the Bundestag proves, beyond a shadow of a doubt, that this is a movement which is here to stay. Whether you like it or you don't, as an investor you have to consider what it means.

Well, in the short-term at least, it's euro (FXE) negative. The single currency fell right out of the gate in early trading on Sunday. Remember, AfD was first and foremost a euroskeptic party. But perhaps more important than what the election result does to further the party's own agenda is the extent to which AfD's standout showing magnified the truly abysmal performance of the SPD (the party suffered their worst general election result in post-war history). Consider this from Bloomberg (out prior to the results):

Even though there are obviously a multitude of domestic considerations and permutations from today’s vote, perhaps the biggest consideration for investors will be the broader read-across to Europe and the potential development of a stronger Franco-German axis with Emmanuel Macron. If this dynamic does indeed develop in the coming months, it will support the euro and see a narrowing of euro-area sovereign spreads. Much of this depends on Merkel’s coalition partner — if there is a continuation of a grand coalition, further European integration may be more likely, with a Chancellor looking to cement her legacy working in concert with a Europhile Vice-Chancellor in Schulz.

That's now off the table. The SPD immediately quit the grand coalition after Sunday's drubbing and will now go into opposition. And while that will likely serve to counterbalance the AfD presence (SPD's decision to quit the coalition means AfD will not be the official party of opposition), it would appear to lessen the chances of deeper European integration, widely viewed as a market-friendly outcome.

So what does all of this mean? Well, it means that Merkel will need to consider other options for building a coalition and those options are limited. I won't go into the details of that process here, but suffice to say it will be fraught with stumbling blocks.

For markets, there are a couple of takeaways. For one thing, this could suggest that the euro's rally is over for the time being. That doesn't mean it will fall precipitously, it just means that considering how far it's already run, gains from here may well be capped. That could bolster the dollar (UUP) and it could also take some of the pressure off Mario Draghi, whose efforts to make the case for ECB policy normalization have been hamstrung by worries about what telegraphing the beginning of the end for QE would do to supercharge the euro rally. Paradoxically, this could also buoy bunds in the event the indeterminacy inherent in the election results creates episodic flights to safety. As for European equities (FEZ), your guess is probably as good as anyone else's although there are reasons to believe that the Dax could come under some pressure at least in the short-term.

Of course from a 30,000-foot perspective, investors shouldn't lose sight of the fact that while the German establishment was indeed weakened on Sunday, Angela Merkel isn't going anywhere. That is a positive for investors the world over. That is not a biased assessment. Love her or "not so much," she is a known quantity and there is a very - very - solid argument to be made that in a world where known political quantities are in increasingly short supply, the market could do a lot worse than Angela Merkel.

Remember, the market hates uncertainty, and while there is indeed quite a bit of uncertainty around what the political jostling will look like in the months ahead for Germany, there is no uncertainty about who's in charge.

