Enphase Energy Inc: Impact Of ITC Ruling And Waaree Partnership

Long term, the potential imposition of solar module minimum prices and tariffs could reduce domestic demand for Enphase's microinverters. The impact of potential remedies would be felt Q1 2017 at the earliest.

The partnership is another positive following the recent JinkoSolar announcement and it may be needed after the US ITC ruling on the Suniva 201 Petition.

Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) is a financially troubled small cap manufacturer of microinverters used primarily in residential and commercial/industrial PV solar installations. I have written a series of articles on ENPH that may be found here. The two most relevant are the updated cash flow model published on August 14th and an analysis of Q2 earnings titled "CEO quits, Q3 Forecast Disappoints" published on August 9th. ENPH issued a press release on September 19th that announced a new partnership with Waaree, a solar module manufacturer with a 500 MW fab located in Surat, India.

The partnership calls for Waaree to use the ENPH IQ6 microinverter. This could undoubtedly be an important partnership and provide a beachhead into the India market, but the true value of the contract will not be known until certain aspects are quantified.

ENPH is not listed as the exclusive provider of microinverters to Waaree. If it was an exclusive arrangement, ENPH would likely have trumpeted this fact in the press release and Waaree is unlikely to place all of its eggs in the financially fragile ENPH basket. Assuming ENPH was able to supply the microinverters for 30% of the panels produced by Waaree, the contract would be an important source of revenue (see below). Whether this revenue is incremental or merely an offset to revenue lost due to the Section 201 petition ruling is discussed below.

The partnership is likely to have a limited impact during Q4 2017 since the press release mentions only 1 MW of microinverters being delivered during November (about $285k in revenue, see below). How quickly sales ramp in India may be important to the financial forecasts for 2018, particularly in the event of the imposition of minimum prices and tariffs on CSPV modules imported into the US market.

India may be a more price sensitive market than the US. Pricing and margins on microinverters will not be known until future quarterly results are published.

Potential Revenue Impact

To repeat, the Waaree contract is a positive for ENPH as it attempts to expand its market presence outside of the US. The following is an attempt to provide a point estimate of the potential annualized revenue impact of the partnership after it ramps up. It is based on assumptions that may or may not prove to be generous to ENPH.

ENPH Q2 2017 revenue was $75.4 million. Some of this revenue may have related to products other than microinverters but such revenue was de minimis. ENPH sold 775k microinverters during Q2, equal to 224 MWs DC. The price per watt for Q2 assuming all revenue was derived from microinverters would have been approximately $.3335 per watt. Assuming 1) ENPH provides microinverters for 30% of the 500 MW DC modules per annum produced by Waaree and 2) the micoinverters are sold at $.2834 per watt (reflecting a 10% price decline from 2017 to 2018 and a 5% discount for the potentially more price sensitive Indian market), the contract would produce approximately $43 million in revenue annually, or a bit less than $11 million per quarter. Again this is a point estimate and the range of outcomes may differ based on the actual outcome of certain of the assumptions, particularly the volume sales assumption which has the most leverage in the estimate.

$11 million per quarter would equal a bit less than 15% of ENPH's Q2 actual revenue and its estimates for Q3 revenue. This is meaningful. If ENPH can create partnerships with other manufacturers in non US markets, it may provide a better marketing story to the strategic investors needed to secure the capital to keep the Company afloat in 2018. The issue for ENPH is that the ramp up of sales through this partnership will not be felt until Q1 2018. As discussed in prior articles, ENPH's liquidity and capital crunch will be felt acutely in Q4 2017.

Suniva Section 201 Injury Phase Decision a Negative

For those not familiar with the Suniva Section 201 Petition requesting the imposition of minimum prices and tariffs on the importation of Chrystalline Silicon Photovoltaic Cells ("CPSV"), please read my most recent analyses here. The Petitioners prevailed on a unanimous 4 to 0 vote and the Remedy Phase of the Petition, when the ITC determines a recommendation of minimum price and/or tariffs for CSPVs, begins with a hearing on October 3rd. The ITC must then forward a Remedy recommendation to the White House by November 13th and the White House has 60 days to make a final determination of what minimum price or tariff remedy, if anything, should be imposed. The White House is not obligated to follow the ITC recommendation and it may opt to not impose any Remedy if it so chooses.

As discussed in this article, in the 19 times that the ITC has found injury in a Section 201 petition, it has never imposed minimum prices. Suniva was asking for a minimum price of $.78 per watt, about twice the current per watt cost of a panel. The following excerpt from the article discusses the ITC's historical tariff action in the 19 cases in which it provided Remedy relief.

I think historically one way to look at it is: Of the 19 times that we have seen remedies put into effect under Section 201, historically we have seen a range of upwards to 30% or less of equivalent premiums to domestic manufactured goods. We’ve seen a range of 20-30%. Every case can and should be evaluated in a vacuum, but historically speaking, that’s the range we have come across in terms of tariff levels on any imported goods. At the same time, there are such few instances in the end that you can point to as precedent, and that each of those decisions were evaluated within the parameters of each case. The reality is that historical precedent can only account for so much.

The higher the tariff and minimum price (if the ITC breaks with precedent and suggests the imposition of one), the more negative the impact on the installation of CSPVs in the domestic market and the slower overall growth of the market. A domestic manufacturing base to replace the loss of low cost CSPV panel imports does not exist and would be unlikely to spring into existence in the short term.

If the sales and installation of solar panels to the residential and C&I market decline, ENPH will be negatively effected since approximately 85% of its sales have been for domestic consumption. Several factors may mute the impact of any Remedy over Q4 2017 and Q1 2018:

The lobbying against the imposition of tariffs and/or minimum prices will be intense and the White House may take the full 60 days allowed to reach a final determination. If it does determine to impose a Remedy, it would therefore enter force no sooner than Q1 2018 and possibly later to facilitate the administrative implementation of the Remedy.

Project developers and installers have been stock piling CSPVs in anticipation of the ITC finding in favor of the Petitioners. This inventory should act as a near term buffer against a sudden decline in demand for ENPH's microinvertors during the first part of 2018. The impact would likely be felt beginning Q2.

If only a tariff is imposed and it follows precedent and falls in the 20 to 30% range, the impact of the tariff would likely be ameliorated by a continued decline in imported module prices during 2018. Recent module prices have been supported (and in some instances increased slightly) by the increased demand resulting from stockpiling in anticipation of the ITC ruling. A quick 5 to 10% decline in module prices may therefore already be in the cards.

ENPH's primary panel producer relationships for the US market for the IQ6 microinverter are with LG and Jinkosolar, both are non US manufacturers, and its primary market is the US. Any decline in sales or in sales expectations for the Company will be a negative as it attempts to raise capital to survive into 2018.

Conclusion

In my August 14th article I recommended avoiding ENPH. I repeated that recommendation in my September 18th article since the stock had enjoyed a great run over a 10 day trading period on news that was not really new and that was likely to change the near term cash flow and balance sheet issues confronting the Company. The Waaree partnership looks like incremental good news for the ENPH, but its impact may be offset by an adverse ITC Remedy recommendation. The uncertainty surrounding the final Remedy determination by the White House will introduce investor uncertainty over the next three months as ENPH attempts to raise capital to survive into 2018.

I would still avoid the stock and/or sell at these levels due to the capital raise risk and the Section 201 Remedy risk. If you love the technology, wait until management has sorted out the balance sheet issues and the ITC makes its recommendation to the White House.

