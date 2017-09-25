DryShips Inc:  Rights Offering Update

DryShips has traded below the $2.75 rights offering strike price since the commencement of the rights offering on August 31st. Its highest close since September 1st was $2.55.

Retail investors may be need to act prior to October 2nd for their order to be processed on time (barring an extension of the offering deadline).

The commencement of the DryShips, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRYS) common stock rights offering, a complement to the private placement of common stock by DRYS with entities controlled by George Economou (analyzed in the article "George Economou Hoses Shareholders Again"), was announced after the close on August 31st. The rights offering participation deadline is Monday, October 2nd, at 5 pm. This leaves 6 trading days to the expiration.

As detailed in the table below, DRYS has traded below the $2.75 rights offering strike price since August 31st, with $2.55 as the highest closing price through 15 day trading period. Trading volume during the last 10 days was relatively light.

date close volume open high low 9/22/17 2.5 1671886 2.53 2.58 2.44 9/21/17 2.55 1404751 2.5 2.58 2.42 9/20/17 2.48 1545857 2.54 2.55 2.47 9/19/17 2.5275 1175903 2.58 2.59 2.49 9/18/17 2.54 1702986 2.59 2.64 2.5 9/15/17 2.55 1678223 2.55 2.587 2.47 9/14/17 2.55 4045507 2.48 2.62 2.4692 9/13/17 2.47 2038630 2.43 2.5 2.36 9/12/17 2.45 3070186 2.6 2.6 2.36 9/11/17 2.49 3505514 2.42 2.58 2.37 9/8/17 2.36 7385389 2.51 2.71 2.29 9/7/17 2.54 8696085 2.2 2.62 2.2 9/6/17 2.16 4174942 2.06 2.18 1.98 9/5/17 1.99 9427922 2.34 2.48 1.84 9/1/17 2.26 7128895 2.71 2.7181 2.25 8/31/17 2.72 11852660 2.47 2.83 2.45

What to Expect Next Week

George Economou entered a Backstop Agreement that calls for him to "purchase" up to $100 million in the shares available under the rights offering that were not acquired by shareholders not related to GE or his various investment vehicles. The rights offering contains an oversubscription.

The Rights Offering also includes an oversubscription privilege, which entitles a rights holder who exercises its basic subscription right in full with respect to all rights held the opportunity to purchase additional shares of Common Stock, up to the amount of such holder’s basic subscription right, subject to the pro-rata allocation of shares among rights holders exercising their oversubscription privilege.

As payment for amounts due under the Backstop Agreement, GE would cancel an equivalent amount of principal due under the Sierra Credit Facility (the old SIFNOS loan). If the stock price remains under $2.75 for the next six trading days, there is no economic reason for the non GE shareholders to exercise the Rights, since it would be cheaper to purchase an equivalent amount of stock in the market. If no Rights are exercised, than GE would purchase the full $100 million to be issued under the rights offering through the backstop agreement.

If the stock trades above $2.75, at least some of the rights will be exercised. The higher the price trades above $2.75, the higher the proportion of rights that will be exercised by the holders or holders willing to exercise their oversubscription rights. The oversubscription rights are as follows:

I happened to day trade DRYS prior to the August 31st announcement. Since it took three days to clear the trade, I received some Rights. My brokerage sent an email stating that due to processing reasons, I needed to inform them if I would be exercising the Rights by September 28th in order to guarantee that the order would be completed successfully. I will therefore be making my decision by September 28th or 29th. Drys would need to be trading a couple of percentage points above $2.75 for me to consider exercising the Rights.

Impact of George Economou

If all $100 million of the rights offering is exercised by shareholders, I expect GE will direct DRYS to use the proceeds to pay down $100 million of the Sierra Credit Facility. This would leave only $73 million outstanding under the Sierra Credit Facility and it is now secured by ship mortgages on DRYS vessels (with the exception of the VLGCs which are financed separately).

If GE purchases $100 million of common stock through the Backstop Agreement, $73 million would still be outstanding under the Sierra Credit Facility due to the principal cancellation and GE would own an incremental 36.36 million shares. The value of those shares would depend on the stock price at the expiration of the Lock Up Agreement six months after the close of the rights offering, i.e. early February 2017. The lockup language can be found in this article, "Earnings Preview and Private Placement Review".

The more of the rights offering that is purchased through the Backstop Agreement, the closer GE's interests are aligned with shareholders. He will spend the next six months attempting to maximize the DRYS share price before he begins to liquidate his position. Assuming that GE was able to sell his shares garnered under the Backstop Agreement at $4.00 per share, a reasonable value for DRYS that includes a hefty Perfidy Discount due to GE's control of the company. GE's return on his $100 million would be $45.45 million, a pretty hefty return in six months. Given the improving conditions in the dry bulk sector and the human superpower of being able to forget pain, the stock price could be significantly above the $4.00 level come February 2018.

So does GE want $100 million of cash now or an additional 36.36 million of DRYS shares that he must own for six months? If DRYS makes any noise about dividends or provides any updates on vessels time charters or estimated run rate EBITDA for the company (i.e. any positive news), then GE wants to get the cash out of the company. If all is quiet next week, then he is hoping that the stock price remains below $2.75 and that he can maximize his ownership of DRYS.

Conclusion

DRYS continues to trade below a reasonable valuation for a generic company with similar assets (a recent valuation is available here) and with good reason. The problem is GE runs DRYS for his personal benefit with complete and callous disregard to shareholders. He cannot be trusted. The SEC investigation and the possibility of GE dreaming up additional machinations to control more of DRYS will continue to be risks to the stock price. Proceed with caution if you are going to dabble!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.