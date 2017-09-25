Gold Miners ETF: What Are The Risks?

Broad volatility in stock markets has put the precious metals miners back into focus, as investors look for alternative stores of value. But if you are not familiar with many of the key players in the industry, instruments like VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) can offer diversified exposure to the space. Of course, this means that some of the chosen assets will be better positioned for gains than others and it is important to take a broad assessment of the activity in the ETF’s core components in order to make the most informed decisions about when to enter into GDX. There are some stark differences that are presenting themselves when assessing Newmont Mining (NEM) and Goldcorp (GG) and this is valuable for those currently long the ETF because it exposes some of the risks to gains that could be present heading into 2018.

In the chart above, we can see that there are major differences between the recent activity in GDX and its long-term trends. On a year-to-date basis, the ETF has posted gains of almost 12.2% in a slight outperformance of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY). But when we take the broader view, GDX is actually showing losses of almost 57.2% over the last three years. This raises major questions with respect to whether or not we are currently seeing a mere correction or an outright reversal in the gold miners.



GDX Holdings: Yahoo Finance

In this chart, we can see the major holdings of the GDX ETF. In combination, Newmont Mining and Goldcorp make up nearly 16% of the total value and so this is a significant portion of the allocation and a key driver in the fund’s broader trends. In most cases, we will see a great deal of uniformity in terms of the ways the trends in gold mining stocks unfold. But when this is not the case, red flags are added to the equation and it becomes more important to monitor the activity present in the individual stock valuations.

Newmong Mining Chart Analysis: Dividend Investments.com

A strong earnings report for the second quarter has pushed NEM valuations higher, with the stock breaking critical resistance at 37.70. This was no small feat, given the fact that the move forced markets through the 200-period exponential moving average on the monthly charts -- and this puts long-term retracement levels back into focus now. Newmont surpassed analyst expectations on both the revenue and earnings front and this has helped to allay some of the pessimism that had been seen for the company in the earlier parts of the year. The numbers were actually highly impressive, with adjusted earnings coming in at $0.46 per share during the period on estimates of only $0.28 per share. Newmont makes up more than 10% of the GDX ETF and it tends to be one of the most popular names in the group in terms of the headlines the company is able to attract in the financial news media and so this is a contributor that should support the outlook for bulls well into next year. The next level of resistance for NEM is not seen until 44.10 which represents historical supply and the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the move from 72.20. Readings in the Commodity Channel Index are positively, and this strengthens the argument for an upside break through these levels.

Goldcorp Chart Analysis: Dividend Investments.com

On the negative side, those long GDX will need to continue monitoring the progress seen at Goldcorp, which now represents one of the biggest risks to gains in the ETF. The company’s most recent earnings report led to many of the declines we are now seeing in the stock as the $822 million in revenues for the second quarter missed the $863 million that marked the consensus estimates. GG is now pressuring critical support levels at 10.30 and the Commodity Channel Index continues to be bearish for the stock. We will need to see changes in these areas in order for the company to rebound and if you are long GDX, developments here represent the single most significant risk to gains heading into 2018.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GDX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.