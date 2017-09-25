United Technologies Pays 'Full Price' For Rockwell Collins

Earlier this month industrial conglomerate United Technologies (UTX) announced a $33 billion acquisition of aerospace interior and systems maker Rockwell Collins (NYSE:COL). This is a big acquisition done at a big premium of 30%, and will ultimately pay 23 times adjusted 2017 earnings.

United Tech certainly paid full price for this acquisition, and several authors on Seeking Alpha have already voiced their skepticism about the deal. I don't blame anyone for being skeptical of this huge acquisition, especially at the valuation United Tech paid for it. United Tech has been part of my 'big list of buys' and a stock I picked specifically for the Trump presidency due to its defense and aerospace exposure, as well as a cyclical exposure to the domestic economy.

If people are skeptical of this deal, I can certainly understand. I'm skeptical about big deals like this one as well. However, I don't believe this acquisition really changes the investing thesis for United Technologies, and in this article I'd like to explain why.

Putting it together

Rockwell Collins makes communication and aviation systems for both commercial and military aerospace customers. On a strategic level, this acquisition makes good sense for United Tech: The company has been doubling down on aerospace for awhile now, and has also acquired Goodrich Corporation and folded it into UTC Aerospace about five years ago.

The Rockwell Collins acquisition is a continuation of that strategy, and that strategy makes sense if you believe in the 'aerospace supercycle,' which is a process in which airlines replace older model planes with newer, fuel efficient models, all the while expanding fleets to meet growing air traffic demand from emerging markets. Management remains bullish on this thesis, and believes this is a cycle that could last up to twenty years or so.

Courtesy of United Technologies Investor Relations.

Going forward, United Technologies will be more weighted toward aerospace as a whole, particularly commercial aerospace. There are synergies from this acquisition, and management estimates that this acquisition will be accretive to earnings after year one. That's all well and good, and worth talking about, but at the end of the day, this acquisition is only going to work out if management's forecast of an ongoing aerospace supercycle ends up being accurate.

After researching this and looking at all the numbers, that is the one definite conclusion that it all boils down to. There are some who believe the 'aerospace super cycle' has already run its course, and if that is the case, then United Tech is not going to look very smart despite buying at 30% premium when the S&P 500 was at an all-time high. If the demand growth in aerospace continues, the synergies, economies of scale and much larger aerospace footprint is going to make a big difference.

Nuts and bolts

On to the particulars. Management expects $500 million in synergies. If the Goodrich Corporation acquisition is any analogue, synergies will exceed $500 million, but at this point I don't want to have an expectation beyond the $500 million. I believe there will also be a competitive advantage for United Tech in the long run, as the larger aerospace footprint will give the company more leverage in negotiations with companies up and down the supply chain.

This acquisition halted the company's share buy back plan, and will do so for at least the next year. Many investors, including some here on Seeking Alpha, correctly pointed out that returns would be better if United Technologies just put its money into buying back the stock. From a purely numbers perspective, that is likely true, but many, myself included, are not big fans of share buybacks. Many see it as "financial engineering," and while I would not go far so as to say that myself, I do like this particular acquisition better than buybacks, and I like the acquisition better for strategic reasons.

Since management strongly believes that its shares are undervalued, it's not a big surprise to know that this acquisition deal was done in 2/3rds cash and only 1/3rd in shares. The only reason any shares were issued in this case was to avoid a possible credit downgrade.

A binary bet

Ultimately, I believe that this acquisition will come down to whether the 'aerospace super cycle' continues on. If so, then this acquisition will look great years down the line. If not, then shareholders will lament it. To be sure, I am not a huge fan of this acquisition. I think that United Tech paid up for what they got and I am skeptical about how things will turn out.

Nevertheless, I don't believe the acquisition will be a disaster, either. When management says the acquisition will be accretive, I give them the benefit of the doubt. In the past I've recommended United Technologies as a buy, and this acquisition does not change my recommendation.

I continue to see United Technologies as a buy, particularly if Mr. Trump succeeds at tax reform. I say this because United Tech would be a huge beneficiary of lower corporate taxes in the US, and the company would also benefit from a possible deal on capital repatriation, not to mention a friendlier environment for domestic manufacturing, which we are already beginning to see. I remain optimistic on United Tech, and am willing to wait and see on this one.

If you're interested in United Technologies, feel free to follow me here on Seeking Alpha. I am personally long this stock and will provide update articles when doing so is both material and relevant. Also, I have a Marketplace service which covers dividend investing strategies, plus a 'big list' of buys, a monthly newsletter and more. I invite you to take a risk free look at that as well.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UTX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.