Wall Street Breakfast: Elections And Currencies

Economy

Uncertainty is also weighing on the kiwi, which posted its biggest daily drop in over four months, after New Zealand's ruling National Party failed to secure a majority in a weekend election. It leaves the upcoming coalition government in the hands of nationalist First Party leader Winston Peters, who has been likened to President Trump for his anti-immigration and protectionist policies.

Round four of Brexit negotiations will kick off today in Brussels. It follows Prime Minister Theresa May's speech in Florence on Friday, where she proposed a two-year transitional period and said the U.K. would honor its financial obligations. The last set of talks between the U.K. and EU ended in deadlock.

Voting has begun in an independence referendum organized by the Kurdistan Regional Government amid fears of further instability and violence across the Middle East. The vote, expected to deliver a comfortable "yes" for independence, is not binding, but is meant to give Massoud Barzani's KRG a mandate to negotiate secession with Baghdad and neighboring states.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has ordered a new ¥2T economic package by the end of the year as Japan's flash manufacturing PMI rose to a four-month high in September. Alongside the announcements are reports that Abe may be planning a snap general election. Kyodo News said he plans to dissolve the lower house of parliament at the start of an extraordinary session on Thursday.

China is calling on Pyongyang and Washington to calm their rhetoric after the latest war of words. North Korea's Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho told the UN General Assembly on Saturday that targeting the U.S. mainland with its rockets was inevitable after the "Mr. Evil President" called Kim Jong-un a "rocket man" on a suicide mission. In response, Trump warned "they won't be around much longer!"

North Korea, Venezuela and Chad have been added to a new group of countries targeted by a U.S. travel ban due to poor security and lack of cooperation with American authorities. Sudan, one of six majority-Muslim countries on the original list, has been removed, leaving eight nations with complete or partial blocks on travel to the U.S.

The Republican Party's last-ditch effort to repeal and replace Obamacare is getting rocky after two of its senators publicly said they'll vote against the Graham-Cassidy bill. Congressional leaders have also promised to unveil a plan this week to reform the tax system, a move that was the cornerstone of President Trump's economic platform.