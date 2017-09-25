Oil: Things Are Looking Up

This past week was fascinating for oil investors. As positive news continues to build for the commodity, prices have risen above $50 per barrel (for WTI) and closed the week up for the third week in a row. In what follows, I will dive into some of the data provided and give my thoughts on why prices have risen and why, in my opinion, they are likely to continue rising in the long run.

Mixed but improving inventories

*Created by Author

The picture facing inventories was mixed but generally positive for oil bulls for the week. According to the EIA (Energy Information Administration), crude stocks during the week managed to rise by 4.6 million barrels, increasing from 468.2 million barrels up to 472.8 million. This number was particularly negative for market participants because in addition to being a bit higher than the 3.9 million barrel build forecasted by analysts, it was significantly higher than the 1.4 million barrel increase estimated by the API (American Petroleum Institute). In the graph above, you can see the trend that stocks have taken over the past 52 weeks and, in the graph below, you can see the same graph but zoomed-in on so that you can more easily see weekly fluctuations.

*Created by Author

Fortunately, crude stocks were the exception rather than the rule. During the week, for instance, motor gasoline stocks came in at 216.2 million barrels, a week-over-week decrease of 2.1 million barrels. Distillate fuel fell an even further 5.7 million barrels to 138.9 million barrels while the “Other” category of petroleum products declined 2.9 million barrels to 298.4 million barrels. A smaller drop of 1.4 million barrels came from propane/propylene, which ended up dropping to 80.8 million barrels for the week.

Besides crude, only one category worsened during the week. According to the EIA’s estimates, residual fuel stocks grew by 1.1 million barrels, rising from 36 million barrels to 37.1 million barrels. Meanwhile, both fuel ethanol and kerosene-type jet fuel stocks remained flat at 21.1 million barrels and 40.4 million barrels, respectively. As a result of these changes, the sum of crude and petroleum product stocks dropped by a whopping 6.6 million barrels, falling from 1.3122 billion barrels down to 1.3056 billion barrels. This is especially impressive since this drop came even as the US government unloaded 1.6 million barrels of its own oil. Factoring this in, total stocks would have fallen by 8.2 million barrels for the week.

More of the same

*Created by Author

One thing that I didn’t like to see during the week, but wholly anticipated, was a rise in production. According to the EIA’s estimates, domestic oil production during the week averaged 9.510 million barrels per day. While this was below the recent high, it’s still quite a surge compared to the 9.353 million barrels per day seen a week earlier. Still, it should be said that this difference can be chalked up to production coming back online following a bad series of storms that hit the US that temporarily halted output for a few weeks. In the graph above, you can see the trend that production has taken over the past 52 weeks and, in the graph below, you can see the same graph but zoomed-in on so that you can more easily see weekly fluctuations.

*Created by Author

Another thing I wasn’t terribly happy to see was that motor gasoline demand remains weaker than I’d like. According to the EIA’s estimates, demand during the week averaged 9.441 million barrels per day. This was below the 9.619 million barrels per day seen a week earlier and is below the 9.650 million barrels per day seen the same time last year. Fortunately, the four-week average demand figure isn’t quite as bad. If the EIA’s numbers are accurate, demand there came out to 9.517 million barrels per day, 0.2% lower than the same time period of 2016. On the plus side, though, distillate fuel demand has remained unbelievably robust. Based on estimates, the figure, on a four-week basis, has averaged 4.074 million barrels per day. This is 14.5% above the 3.558 million barrels per day seen a year ago.

The rig count continues falling

While production data and motor gasoline demand figures are both bearish, the picture on the whole appears more bullish than anything. Another metric to add to the bull’s argument is the oil rig count. According to Baker Hughes, the oil rig count for the week came in at 744 units. This represents a decrease of 5 units compared to a week earlier. To be fair, we re still quite a bit above last year, when we sat at 418 units, but any sort of drop is positive for bulls like myself. Meanwhile, in Canada though, the rig count did rise by 10 units to 122. This is quite a bit higher than the 77 units in operation during the same week of 2016.

Every week, I cover something different in my weekly oil update in order to keep things fresh. This week, I decided that I should expound upon recent developments in the rig count. Since peaking at 768 units during the week of August 11th, we have seen a pretty steady drop in the number of units in operation. With this latest decrease, we are now down 24 units from the peak and I think there’s a good chance that we’ll see further decreases over the next several weeks (unless oil prices rise materially). What’s interesting, though, is that the drops aren’t even.

Take a look, for instance, at the table above. In it, you can see what has happened to the oil rig count in the four largest oil-producing basins (that are onshore) in the US between the time the rig count peaked and where it is today. Interestingly, due to low drilling costs and low depletion rates, the Permian Basin has continued to expand, with a total of 9 oil rigs added, growing from 377 units to 386 today. However, the Permian is the exception. The Eagle Ford, which is where I’d really love to see some decreases from, saw 1 rig come offline while both the Bakken and Niobrara reported respectable decreases of 4 units each. Even though these three areas only match the rise from the Permian, the fallout from this is that we should see, just from those regions alone, a net drop in production of 4,990 barrels of oil per day.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, I must say that, while some data points are negative for oil bulls, the fact of the matter is that most of the data is pointing out to a scenario that continues to improve. Overall oil and petroleum products have resumed their declines, demand in distillate fuel is robust, and the oil rig count data is bullish not just from a unit count perspective but from an overall production perspective. In the weeks and months to come, while I anticipate volatility and recognize that some risks exist in the market, I believe the likely trend will be more bullish than bearish for oil than anything. I do not know where prices might be by year end, but if my own thoughts regarding demand are correct and if OPEC doesn’t mess anything up, I wouldn’t be surprised to see WTI crude end the year between $55 and $60 per barrel.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.