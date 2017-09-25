Micron Technology: What About Chip Prices?

Contract prices for DRAM are rock steady. NAND has had a tiny uptick in the 128Gb part from $5.68 to $5.78.

I'm not a fully paid-up subscriber to the Goldman Sachs Micron (MU) Stock Price Manipulation conspiracy theory. But I'm not in complete denial either. Goldman's recent capitulation on their Micron gloom is interesting. Here's a blurb from their report of July 13:

We raise our 12-month price target on MU to $36 from $33 using 11X (from 10X on potential upside risk to 2018 estimates) our normalized EPS estimate of $3.30 (unchanged, including SBC). We maintain our Neutral rating and key risks relate to memory supply/demand, M&A, margins, and XPoint.

And then here's the opening of their September report:

We upgrade MU to Buy from Neutral and see 20% upside (from the 9/11/17 close, vs. our coverage median of 6%) to our new 12-month price target of $40. While we believe it could be the mid- to later stages of the memory upturn and note memory fundamentals can change quickly, our industry discussions suggest 4QCY17 DRAM pricing could rise (with NAND flat to up) and the DRAM cycle could remain tight in 2018. We believe this implies about 20% upside to Street EPS estimates in 1QFY18 and about 25% in FY18. In addition, MU is trading near the low-end of their historical P/E range (and at a 20-40% discount to peers) despite increasing FCF/ROIC vs. history. Catalyst. We believe Micron will guide 1QFY18 EPS above Eikon consensus driven by strength in DRAM. Our industry discussions suggest that server and mobile DRAM pricing will rise qoq in 4QCY17. Our discussions suggest NAND is closer to coming into balance, but pricing could be flat to up qoq in 4QCY17.

Let's not go too crazy here. You've got to look well into the report, in small print, to find they are at $1.87 for the August quarter to be reported on September 26, just a shade above consensus. Ok, I'll take that they are now a bit more positive on chip pricing. Many of those of us on these SA boards have been positive right along - nice to have a leading analyst join us.

Cycles and the long term. I am definitely not a paid member of the "no more cyclicality" club. Take a look at these two long-term pricing charts of DRAM and NAND from Wells Fargo (WFC):

I'm a trend kinda guy and I think the little dots are going to get closer to the trend lines in each chart. I don't think Wells Fargo is going to need a fourth color for a new trend line in DRAM and a third trend line color for NAND. At least anytime soon. I'm a short-term bull on memory chip prices. But make no mistake, they WILL resume a downward trend. And while it is not the point of this article, I think Micron will do well even with annual declines in chip prices, given the cost reduction curves the company is on right now.

Enough already! what about the current spot prices? I thought you'd never ask. Here are my charts of the nightly spot price reports from DRAMeXchange. (Note that unlike the charts above, these are the average price per chip):

And here's DRAMeXchange's DXI index:

Conclusions. I think spot prices are a good wind vane to see which direction the contract prices are going to blow. And that's in an upward direction. This earnings report on September 26 is going to include amazing guidance for the first fiscal quarter we are now embarked upon.

In another article, I tried to lay out one way Micron could hit $2.15 in reported earnings for the fiscal 4Q. While I think the possibility is still in excess of $2, I'm worried about the point-specific estimate in that article. Specific worries about that estimate:

Ernie Maddock (Micron CFO) has guided that NAND bits in the 2H should be up 30% over 1H. And the company has said their 64 layer 3DNAND is ramping well and it will have meaningful output by the end of the fiscal year. But, alas, my 17% bit growth estimate for the 4Q is probably too high.

The company has suggested the reported 50,000 wafer loss at their Inotera fab will not have a meaningful impact on results. Perhaps this was fake news? Perhaps the wafers were early in the process? Perhaps they were insured? Or perhaps it was indeed meaningful?

This is Sanjay Mehrotra's (Micron CEO) second earnings announcement and his first FY announcement. I hope he brings his trademark clarity and transparency we used to see at Sandisk when he was their CEO. I hope he tells us about QuantX. I hope analysts ask better questions.

Good luck to all!

Disclosure: I am/we are long MU.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.