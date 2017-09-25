Scana Update: Now It's Federal

Separately, South Caroline AG is supposed to release an opinion next week on the law that allows Scana to recoup its cost. Likely only downside to the company.

Probe is centered on the V.C. Summer Nuclear project and seems to have been triggered by the release of the report by engineering firm Bechtel, warning of project failures.

In what is beginning a regular release of bad news for SCANA (Scana) (SCG), the US Attorney in South Carolina has issued a subpoena asking for documents and reports related to all external audits from 2010 regarding the V.C. Summer Nuclear project, including the February 2016 audit completed by Bechtel Corporation. As usual, Scana has not had any comment. Please remember that both Scana and its partner in the V.C. Summer Nuclear project, state-owned Santee Cooper, fought the release of the Bechtel report by the Governor of South Carolina, a former AG himself.

We are moving way beyond the local politics of South Carolina of potentially cozy relationships between the local utility and its regulators, who clearly were asleep at the switch. While all is still circumstantial, there is evidence that Scana and its partner were well aware of serious problems with the project by February 2016 at the latest. In addition, given Scana was the managing partner, it's hard to believe it needed a third party to tell it the project and the contractor, Westinghouse, had serious problems.

Perhaps, South Carolina politicos and regulators might ultimately have given the company a break-even, though South Carolina rate payers have paid over $1.1 billion already plus 20% of their utility bill going forward for a plant that they will now get no benefit from. Perhaps they would have said, "Yeah maybe you knew there were problems but golly gee you do have that handy law called the BLRA that we passed in 2006 giving you a lot of leeway to spend money and get a return."

The Feds are likely a much tougher judge of the company and its executives, the top three of whom I'll note were paid over $11 million last year.

As I write this, the stock is breaching the upper bounds of my original target of $40 to $56. I am not tempted to cover although as I mentioned two weeks ago, the risk-reward for puts or put spreads might be a better than outright stock short if you are afraid of a rally, given the close to 15% decline since I wrote the original piece.

