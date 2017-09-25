Time Is Running Out

Time, Inc. (TIME) hit its record high share price during the first two weeks after being spun off (2014) from Time Warner (TWX). It has been mostly downhill ever since. The share price is about half of what it was then and appears poised to continue on the path toward future bankruptcy protection.

Anatomy of a Short

At Friedrich Global Research we continue to discover new ways to utilize our database of analysis performed by the Friedrich algorithm. Recently we identified a number of stocks that we believe are good candidates to be shorted. We start with the datafile containing ten years of data:

First off, when a company is rated “Short” by Friedrich it means that the company has a horrible FCF (free cash flow) record and is not growing. The FROIC (forward FCF return on invested capital) for TIME is negative, meaning that we expect the company to generate no new value from investing further in the business.

We then look at the “Badwill” ratio where we find that TIME has a ratio of 222 percent. This tells us that the combined goodwill and intangible assets on its balance sheet represent more than double the market capitalization of the company. That is not good.

Then we move down to check the Sherlock Debt Divisor and divide that number by the market price (Wall Street Price in the table). In this case, the debt divisor is more than double the market price. This tells us that the debt on the balance sheet is equal to more than the total market capitalization of the company, a sign that the company is over-leveraged.

At this point we have found that when TIME was spun off it brought with it a large balance of goodwill and intangible assets (over $4 billion out of just under $6 billion in total assets) along with nearly $1.4 billion in debt. We now have a company that pays out more in dividends and interest in each of the past two years than it produced in operating income or FCF.

The company started out with enough cash to sustain operations for a few years but there is less and less left each year. Our next step in identifying a short candidate is to look at the quick ratio. The following was excerpted from Old School Value:

The first year of the ratio listed to the left is 2013 (the year prior to the spin off). Notice then that from 2015 to 2016 the ratio fell from 1.23 to 0.98 and during the TTM period it has fallen to 0.88. We generally look for this ratio to fall to 0.80 or below, but in this case we believe that it is only a matter of time before it cracks our threshold; I decided to include in our recently launched Friedrich Model Short Portfolio for subscribers to the Friedrich Global Research service in the Marketplace. The point of using the quick ratio is to identify companies that have inadequate FCF, excess debt and are running out of cash.

Disruption

Time Warner did the right thing for shareholders when it spun off this unit. It saw the writing on the wall. Print media is being disrupted by the Internet as are many other industries. As more and more people turn to digital sources for news (be it accurate of not) companies like TIME are losing readers/subscribers, are experiencing shrinking distribution numbers and finding it increasingly difficult to retain advertisers or to maintain ad rates. The pressure on both the top and bottom line are unremitting.

Time, and its print competitors, can go online (which they have) but find the competition for eyeballs and advertising dollars daunting there, too. And with the political divide among potential readers deepening its editors face the challenge of not alienating half of its readers by taking a stance on every issue covered. Much of this attrition may have already occurred but there could be more yet to come. It is a never-ending battle.

Advertisers want to spend their respective ad budgets as efficiently as possible and companies like TIME are becoming less relevant and less efficient than other channels. If you scroll back up to the datafile you can see that year-over-year changes in revenue have been negative all the way back to the beginning of TIME (pun intended) at its spin off.

The results of the 2015 restructuring show that the reductions in expenses are trivial compared to the costs of that endeavor and amount to “too little too late.” Short interest is rising for good reason and we think that there is more downside to come.

Two ways to play

Of course, one could just sell the stock short and wait for the next eventual fall off the proverbial cliff, like what happened to the stock from late March of this year to mid May when the share price fell nearly 38 percent. Previously it fell 37 percent between October 2015 and February 2016 and by 21 percent in three months from late June 2015 to late September of the same year. This appears to be a stairway with most steps heading down driven by earnings that are in line with consensus expectations. Just wait until the company announces a miss!

The other possibility is to buy put options that are either at the money (or close) or out of the money. This method will limit the risk that a miracle occurs driving the price higher. When you purchase an option contract you can only lose the premium (plus commissions) paid. I would not spend much more than $1 per share for any contract and I would also prefer to have an expiration date in January 2018 or later to give TIME more time to falter.

The options that an investor might consider would be the April 2018 contract with a strike price of $12.50 currently selling for about $1.30 bid ($1.55 ask; $1.25 last); the January 2018 contract, strike of $12.50 trading at $1.00 bid ($1.15 ask; $1.25 last); or the January 2018 contract, strike of $10.00 trading at $0.25 bid ($0.40 ask; $0.35 last).

If the price of the underlying stock (TIME) falls to near or below $10 per share these after the next quarterly report these options should post some good gains.

I would caution anyone considering the options route that you can lose all of your investment if the price does not drop. No matter what your level of confidence it is always prudent to keep the size of option positions very small to limit your potential lose exposure. This method is designed to enhance an overall return on a portfolio if correct but not do much harm if wrong. So keep the positions small relative to your portfolio.

The current price (as of the close on Friday, September 22) was $12.55. If taking a short position at $12.50 and the price falls to $10 your gain (less commissions and fees) would be 20 percent. If you buy a put option for April 2017, spending $1.40 per share and buy one contract (equal to 100 shares), and the price falls to $10 your gain will be something around 80 percent. So, to get the same potential gain you need to risk about ¼ as much when initiating an option position.

If the stock goes up instead of down you can potentially lose the full amount of your initial investment in the option position but your exposure on the short sale is theoretically unlimited. However, unless a third part decides to make an offer to buy TIME for a price well above the market price it is unlikely, in my opinion, that there is much more risk in shorting the stock than in using options. But it is not impossible for the stock to bounce by as much as 50 percent if it were to somehow beat expectation soundly. That would make the short position at risk of a 50 percent lose but on four times as much at risk compared to the option position.

Neither shorting stocks nor using options is for the faint of heart nor are either strategy appropriate for all investors. The analysis provided above is targeted primarily for those investors with experience in using one or both of these methods.

If you have any questions, please feel free to ask them in the comment section below