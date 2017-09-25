The EU Wants To Punish Britain For Brexit To Intimidate Other Member Nations (It's Working)

Yet Britain makes the perfect candidate to play the role of "Brexit Villain"; the EU will not waste the opportunity to play to the crowd.

A look at the composition of the the EU - the players are socioeconomically quite dispersed.

The EU has an incentive to make Brexit negotiations as painful as possible for Britain in order to intimidate other nations within the Union.

This segment of our series on the early stages of the Brexit negotiations from a game theoretic perspective explains an additional reason why the European Union has decided to stonewall discussions and to make the Brexit talks unproductive.

In some of our past segments, we have provided evidences of this obstinate behavior, and have detailed the game theory for a maximized payoff to Britain through a strategy of “Negotiate,” while for the EU choosing “Dictate” maximizes its early Brexit payoffs.

We will now detail another important reason for why “Dictate” maximizes gains for the EU. It frankly boils down to making the Brexit process as painful as possible so that other member states don’t get any ideas.

We will discuss why Britain makes a fantastic nation for the EU to “punish” for choosing to trigger Article 50. Before we do, let us discuss a human preoccupation with suffering.

Love Of Misery

We assert that most all humans have a perverse fascination with violence, punishment, “rough justice.” Riding roughshod over Britain for electing ‘Leave’ may provide little thrills for the Continent in ways that milder forms of historic punishment (tarring and feathering for instance) used to afford for public amusement. We’d never admit to it today, but the fact is that people secretly take pleasure in the misery of others.

In 2009, White House chief of staff Rahm Emmanuel took some heat for saying that you never want to let a good crisis go to waste. What he meant was not that the crisis itself is good, but that you now have an opportunity to reflect and take actions that otherwise would not be possible.

To glimpse this "opportunity," here is an excerpt from a Bloomberg interview with Finland’s Minister of Finance, Petteri Orpo (emphasis added):

Instead of showing other EU members that it’s possible to exit the bloc, Brexit will make clear just how economically agonizing the process is, and frighten others away from ever considering a similar path, according to Finland’s Finance Minister Petteri Orpo. “This divorce, after 40 years of marriage, is inevitably going to be so painful that no one will want to feel it for themselves,” Orpo said in an interview at his office in Helsinki. “I believe it’s going to be a precedent no one will want to follow.” One of the most contentious issues concerns a 60 billion euro ($64 billion) "Brexit bill" that Britain will be expected to settle before it can divorce the EU. Michel Barnier, the EU’s chief Brexit negotiator, says it’s not about "revenge" or "punishment." "We don’t want to ask the Brits to pay a single euro more than" their legal commitments as a member state, Barnier said during a visit to Copenhagen on Friday. Danish Foreign Minister Anders Samuelsen said in a brief interview on Friday that failure to sort out the U.K.’s financial obligations to the EU as a first step would mean the whole process would be at risk of going “horribly wrong.” He reiterated the EU’s stance that all other bilateral talks need to wait until the so-called divorce bill has been settled.

This past May, former Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis opined (and it is just that, an opinion):

There is no doubt that Brussels prefers a mutually disadvantageous outcome than any agreement with the Government that has opposed it… Brussels and Berlin and Paris, have a knack seeking mutually disadvantageous agreement, disadvantageous for the people of Europe and the people of Britain so to preserve their own, very weird patterns of power - that is something that Mrs May should take into consideration.

Now opinions from former prime ministers like Mr. Varoufakis or Alexander Stubb or political hopefuls such as Marine Le Pen may or may not hold merit in the eyes of the reader.

We respect that. Look online long enough and you’ll find any opinion you like. What we are asking you to consider as a reader is not how much you trust these individual statements, but to gauge for yourself whether inflicting pain on Britain in order to intimidate other member states as a way of reducing the likelihood of future “Frexits, Italexits,” etc., is in fact a short run Nash Equilibrium. Our answer is a firm “Yes.”

Allow us a bit more in the way of anecdotal evidence to demonstrate our point. We have used these quotes in past discussions on Brexit, but consider the impact of these statements on other on-looking member states:

From Bloomberg:

EU Chief Negotiator Michel Barnier:"Brexit means Brexit, leaving the single market, means leaving the single market and if that’s what’s been decided there will be consequences.”

Again Mr. Barnier:

There are extremely serious consequences of leaving the single market and it hasn’t been explained to the British people," Barnier said Saturday at the Ambrosettii forum in Cernobbio, Italy. ‘ We intend to teach people what leaving the single market means’.

Here is Reuters quoting EU Chief Executive Jean-Claude Junker:

We need to be crystal clear that we will begin no negotiations on the new economic and trade relationship between the UK and the EU before all these questions are resolved ... that is the divorce between the EU and the UK.

No other EU nation could better fit the bill to take a beating on triggering Article 50 than Britain. It is in this sense that the EU wants to ensure that this crisis “does not go to waste.”

Unlikely Allies Form A United Front

Especially if given a piece of paper to write them down, with a little effort many if not most Americans can rattle off all fifty US states. Most Americans (the preponderance of the SA readership base) might be excused for not knowing who the soon-to-be-27 member nations of the EU are.

We have composed a table detailing each European nation listed in order of GDP. The table includes whether and when the nation joined the EU, and its status as a Eurozone and/or NATO member.

Source: WorldOMeters, StatisticsTimes, EuropaEU, author compilations

To American or Canadian eyes, there is a shocking disparity between countries with a high per capita GDP and a low one. For example, in 2016, excluding Washington DC, Massachusetts boasts the highest per capita GDP of $65,545 while Mississippi fared lowest with $31,881. Compare that to the contents in the table above: Sweden’s per capita GDP is more than 7 times that of fellow EU member Bulgaria!

It is fair then to say that the EU represents nations with different interests and perspectives. In the same vein, the EU per capita GDP is heavily weighted by the countries that generate the most GDP and carry the highest population.

That said, the UK’s GDP per capita of $40,449 stands meaningfully above the EU average of $32,628.

It is perhaps surprising then with all this socioeconomic diversity between member nations that in the current Brexit negotiations it is the EU that manages to build the more unified front of the two counterparties.

Why is Britain such a great specimen for punishment? Let’s put forth a few reasons. We are aware that some of these may resonate better for you as a reader than others. Our goal here is not for you to agree with us on every point we put forth, but rather for you to consider the weight of the evidence.

The Perfect Candidate

Britain is perfect as a nation to drive a hard bargain against because it is a wealthy nation, geographically isolated, which had a pretty strong voice in EU affairs, and that already carries its own currency.

According to Wikipedia, in 2016, the EU had a nominal GDP (expressed in euros) of €14.8 trillion, with nearly 16% of that total made up by the United Kingdom’s €2.368 trillion economy, nearly tied with that of France. Only Germany’s €3.133 economy contributes more (21.2%) to the total EU output.

Of the member nations, Britain’s 2016 GDP per capita of €36,100 was well above the EU average of €29,000. Countries with large banking centers or tax haven status such as Luxembourg or Ireland had higher (and likely misleading) per capita figures, but the UK is clearly closer to the top of the heap than the bottom. This makes Britain a “rich nation” in the eyes of many other EU member states.

At 4.4%, the official unemployment rate in the UK is rather low compared to other member nations’ average rate of 7.7% as reported by Eurostat:

Source: Eurostat

Britain’s well-educated, predominantly English-speaking population of 64.6 million - creates a liquid labor market with strong mobility relative to other EU members. By population Britain is essentially tied for second place with France among EU member nations (Germany has the largest population: 82.3 million).

Geographically speaking, the UK is, well: an island. That already gives it a sense of separation and potential lack of infrastructural integration relative to what other member nations on the Continent experience.

Not only is this true from an infrastructure standpoint: it can, with the right prompting, create a sense of ‘Otherness’ that can suit the purposes of those who may wish to deride the British. “They never were quite like the rest of us,” or “they always thought they were something special.” These subtleties allow narratives to develop that would be more difficult to pull off in nations like France for instance.

Britain was one of the earliest to join the EU, having elected to become a member in 1973. For the benefit of non-European readers, this is another sense in which our own history potentially muddies our thinking with respect to the EU and how it was formed. Obviously, many of the EU nations had already been around for hundreds and even thousands of years prior to “joining” the Union. The reality is that Britain’s laws and economy have been so greatly influenced by the EU that getting untangled from the institution may prove all the more perplexing for lawmakers.

The UK is a net payer of funds into the EU funding pool. In 2016, Britain paid in about €11.5 billion more into the EU (which must run a balanced budget) than it received back in funding; leaving likely does not create warm sentiment among other EU members.

Finally, the UK uses Pound Sterling (FXB) as its currency and as such is not a member of the Eurozone. Recall that while the EU presently consists of 28 nations, the Eurozone consists only of 19. But some of the 19 members that are part of the EU have major debt issues (the famous “PIGS” nations of Portugal, Italy, Greece and Spain spring most prominently to mind). What would exiting the EU look like for nations such as these if it appears so painful for a healthy economic nation with its own currency?

Conclusion

Naturally, leaving any union worth its salt will carry its costs. No debate on that point. On the other hand, there is no intrinsic reason why a member needs to be outright punished for deciding to separate.

Make no mistake: the EU does not want Britain to leave. But that’s the state of affairs. So now, to maximize the value of the situation, the Union can make an example so as to demonstrate to other member states what it looks like to trigger Article 50.

Props to the popular TV show “Scrubs” for the quote below:

Britain is the perfect nation to drive a hard bargain against because it is wealthy, geographically isolated, it had a pretty strong voice in EU affairs, and it already carries its own currency. Other member nations may even applaud the efforts as the EU struts around playing the “tough guy.”

This perverse incentive scheme will only hold for the short run. Once the more pragmatic realities of how Brexit impacts the actual member states becomes more real, the realization will sink in that these antics on the part of the EU amount to a pricey ticket for all.

