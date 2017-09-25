General Electric: Does The Industrial Solutions Sale Open The Door To A Jumbo Deal?

A sizeable acquisition aimed at bulking up the power unit would not surprise me.

Since rumors emerged last week that General Electric (NYSE: GE) would sell its industrial solutions business to Switzerland's ABB (ABB), I have asked my banking sources what could be next for the Boston-based behemoth.

Good deal

For the record, the sale was expected to take place as early as this year, and it is not big news.

As it said in its latest 10-K, in October 2016 GE "announced our plan to sell our Water & Process Technologies business and in December 2016, we announced our plan to sell our Industrial Solutions business."

The purchase price is $2.6bn, which isn't small change.

(Source: ABB)

While this is a good deal based on the take-out price and the multiple implied in adjusted cash flow metrics, there remain doubts that assets disposals would be the only strategy that GE entertains in the next six to 12 months -- one reason being that stock buybacks may end shortly, and the company could be looking for new synergy to shore up its dividend as well as its stock market valuation.

ABB itself could be a palatable target, and I doubt its shareholders would be disappointed were they to receive interest from GE after a decade during which their holdings have only mildly appreciated," one M&A banker in Continental Europe told me this morning.

(Source: Yahoo Finance UK)

ABB is virtually debt-free on a net basis; its stock has a forward yield of 3.2%; and its unaffected valuation is $53bn, or just less than 30% of GE's market cap.

Apart from the operational merits of such a tie-up, an all-equity deal would make a lot of sense for GE, given where its stock trades based on cash flows against ABB's comparable trading metrics. For its part, ABB remains relatively inexpensive and is not expected to grow revenues and operating earnings at a particularly fast pace over the medium term.

Included in the acquisition is a long-term right to use the GE brand," ABB said today, adding it "will retain the GE Industrial Solutions management team and build upon its experienced sales force. After closing, this transaction will have an initial dampening effect to EP's operational EBITA margin. ABB commits to returning EP to its target margin corridor of 15-19 percent during 2020."

Several institutional investors are on ABB's shareholder register, while its free float is almost 100%, so a deal could be do-able, I reckon.

Time to deal

Furthermore, as you might know, in 2014 GE acquired certain assets of Alstom. ABB was closely following "the unfolding bidding war for the energy assets of French rival Alstom SA", The Wall Street Journal reported at the time, in a deal that had the potential to shake up the power industry, according to Reuters.

Of a similar size to ABB, Schneider Electric (OTCPK:SBGSF) (OTCPK:SBGSY) is another industrial company looking for alternatives, including M&A, but this would a more difficult deal to pull off for GE, " another banking source told me, "but there would be antitrust considerations concerning some of their combined business lines."

Incidentally, earlier this year Schneider was said to be close to placing a bid for GE's industrial solutions unit, according to Reuters.

So, where does this all leave GE equity holders?

My view is that GE got away with a very good deal, given that the sale values the industrial solutions division at 12x EV/trailing ebitda, and it is also possible that GE offloaded some debt as part of the transaction -- no details on this matter were disclosed, unfortunately.

The divestment is not a game-changer, though, so I reiterate my view that there is better value elsewhere (click here and here), but surely new chief executive John Flannery managed to strike a decent deal -- his first ever -- for all stakeholders.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.