Hydrocarbons: Not Going Away Any Time Soon, Shell And BP Are A Great Buy

Given, that you should think about adding premiere upstream energy providers, like Shell and BP to your portfolio.

Electric vehicles are nowhere near ready to replace internal combustion engine cars at present. Nor will they be any time soon.

There is a movement globally to reduce the carbon footprint of virtually everything…including carbon itself. This takes many forms, far too many to deal with in a single article for the SA platform, but probably none get more digital ink than the (presumed) inevitability of the Electric Vehicle (EV). This bugs me for a couple of reasons.

First, I am an 'oily'. If you've read any of my prior articles this comes as no surprise to you. I am pretty defensive about an industry in which I spent thirty-eight years of my life, and still participate in to a limited extent.

Source- Author's personal files.

Second, this notion is founded on some false premises, and is driven by the global mass hysteria around climate change, and the supposed need to shift to renewable energy that our former president championed. Do you perhaps find it interesting that in June of 2009, shortly after Barrack Obama was inaugurated, Elon Musk took Tesla (NYSE: TSLA) from being a money losing science project that was constantly on the verge of bankruptcy, to receiving a half-billion dollar nearly-interest free loan from the U.S. Department of Energy? I do.

Barrack Obama had been in office for five months, and was committed to developing what he saw as a 'clean energy future' where hydrocarbons would play a diminishing role in serving the energy needs of our nation, and the world. There is no indication that he ever had the foggiest notion about how the modern world is powered. He could have called me. I would have been glad to set him straight. Oh well…lost opportunities and wasted money…your money of course. To be fair since I've singled them out, Tesla, nearly alone among the clean energy recipients of government largess in his administration, repaid their loan in 2013 with the proceeds of a bond sale.

Moving on as this is not an article about Tesla, the last couple of paragraphs not-withstanding; Tesla is just an easy target.

It is an article about what an incredible time it is to invest in proven energy producers, like Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B) and BP (NYSE:BP), the stocks of which, while off their multi-year lows, I believe still have considerable upside over the next couple of years. Not only could you see some capital appreciation, both companies pay a handsome dividend, currently in the seven percent range.

I am not going to go through the financial metrics of each company in this article. This has been done, and done well recently in the articles I cite here. Here is a good one on Shell. Here is another one I wrote on BP. Read them, if you have not already done so, for that type of detail.

My intent here is to discuss why the forms of energy, (Oil, Gas, and LNG) that these two companies supply will remain, not only relevant, but increasingly necessary to a power hungry world well into this century. I hope to give you courage if you are currently an investor in the upstream petroleum sector, that your investment is sound and will (subject to market vagaries) continue to be an excellent store of value going forward. And, if you aren't currently invested in the upstream energy industry, maybe to give you some new investment vehicles to consider when reallocating your portfolio. Ok, let's get started.

Energy Density

This is a term that the proponents of so-called "green energy" never really address as they wax eloquently on the bright future that will be ours once the last oil well has been capped and we plug in our cars to charge overnight so they can carry us another two-hundred miles along on our life's journey. A future that is just on the horizon. Only…it isn't.

What is energy density? Here is a definition: Energy density is the amount of energy stored in a given system or region of space per unit of volume. This a little abstract so let's define it a little further. It's the amount of energy you can carry with a specific fuel source in a specific volume. That help? The table below may help you assimilate this concept.

Source- Wikipedia, Note- energy types in red are hydrocarbons.

OK, I hope that I have established that in the Lithium ion (LI) batteries, one type of battery used by EV's, you are using one of the least dense forms of energy. What the means to you is that in an EV you are carrying far less energy than equivalent volume of gasoline. Friction is friction and EV's are subject to the same laws of the universe as ICE cars. Again, to be fair this is an intense area of research and investigation by dozens of companies to improve this characteristic. But, so far progress is incremental and big breakthroughs seem elusive. There are euphemistic estimates that by 2045 BEV's will have equivalent energy density to gasoline. I often find when estimates are pushed out a couple of decades, it's done to provide cover for the hope that technology not currently available may fill the gap. Sort of like the "Di-lithium Crystals" that power the starship Enterprise to warp speeds. "Full-speed ahead Mr. Sulu, warp factor eight." Gosh, that was fun to write.

There is some other baggage carried by LI batteries that may interest you. I'm not going into detail here, but here is a nice article detailing some of the other issues this form of power brings.

So you say may say, "Alright Fluidsdoc you've made your point about energy density, but when I drive my EV I am not polluting the air."

To which I reply, "Sit down grasshopper, I'm just getting started. How do you suppose the energy the EV car battery stores is generated? Where does the electricity come from?"

The answer is of course from a power plant that burns natural gas, oil, or coal. There is some renewable, (Wind, Hydro, Solar) that gets put into the grid to be sure. But, all of it together is a vanishingly tiny fraction of the total and will remain so in spite of the claims you might hear from the Green lobby. Here is a great article that describes some of the fallacies behind the wind portion of this fairy tale. Give it a read.

The notion that you are not polluting by driving an EV is a complete fallacy. I will discuss further below.

I'll wrap up this portion up by saying that resistance losses across the grid are about 7% nationally. So, to the extent the electric grid becomes a source of power for electric conveyances- EV's, a further seven percent of the power will be wasted.

Let's suppose

Let's grant the Greens fondest wish and suppose that all the cars in the U.S. became EV's. How many new power plants would be needed?

Well the U.S Energy Information Agency, EIA says that in 2016 we used 50,421,052,632 KG of gasoline. Simple math (and I'm not trying to write a doctoral thesis here) says, that we need enough power plants to generate an additional (50,421,052,632*11.32((KWH in a KG of gasoline)) = 570,766,325,794 KWH. A 1-Megawatt (MW) plant will produce 24 KWH/day, or 8,670,000 KWH in a year.

Now we can calculate the number of new power plants that would be needed for powering EV's alone. Give me a second, I'm going to do some ciphering. Let's see, 570,766,325,794 / 8,670,000 = 65,832,331 new 1-MW power plants.

That is SIXTY-FIVE THOUSAND, EIGHT-HUNDRED, and THIRTY-TWO, nearly impossible to permit new 1-MW electric power plants. Just to support EV's.

For reference there are currently 7,658 electric generating stations in the United States.

As we have left the absurd behind and entered the realm of the sublime in this exercise, we won't worry with line losses. What's another seven percent when we are dealing with figures like these?

Back to the point about EV's being pollution free. Each power plant that burns coal emits about 3.5 mm tons of Co2 annually. If build another 65 thousand odd plants- humor me here, we will generate....ciphering, ciphering...oh heck, whatever 65 thousand times 3.5 million tons turns out to be. It's a lot.

We could reduce that by burning natural gas, but it would still be a lot. Too much.

Summary

I am satisfied that the upstream hydrocarbon exploration and production companies are going to be around for a long, long time. If I have convinced you of the rightness of this proposition, then I invite you to consider adding Shell or BP to your portfolio as I have. Both have experienced significant price appreciation in the last few weeks, riding of wave of changed expectations for the price of crude oil over that time.

Source: Yahoo Financials, Chart by author

In each case we are looking at about a 10-15 percent run. I wouldn't be surprised if there isn't some consolidation ahead after a move like this. Should this occur I will see this as a buying opportunity and add to my positions. I am in each stock for the dividend primarily, but like the heck out of the rise my net worth has seen in the past month.

Thanks for reading. Click 'follow' if you want to see more articles like this. I am an oil industry expert and focus on this area of investing.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BP, RDS.A.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.