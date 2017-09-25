Watt's GSE Capital Buffer Dilemma

Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA) and Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC) are two companies currently being held in conservatorship by their regulator and conservator the Federal Housing Finance Agency. Lately, there's been a lot of back and forth about the capital buffer. Some people love it. Some people hate it. Some people are asking me what certain people could possibly mean when they talk about it. The reason this is all relevant is that people would expect that if a non-zero capital buffer is implemented, that the share prices of GSE equities that are publicly traded would rise. The extent they would rise in my opinion is a function of the size of the capital buffer. Since conservatorship started FHFA immediately suspended statutory and regulatory capital requirements and signed off on a non-cash accounting agreement with Treasury because FHFA had accounting authority in conservatorship. In effect, FHFA could with impunity instruct Fannie and Freddie to report financial statements in line with FHFA's objective of retroactively validating the conservatorship by causing massive issuances of preferred equity stock to Treasury. Since conservatorship began Fannie and Freddie have made billions of dollars and even though when conservatorship started they were at their highest levels of capital in history, they now are set to be left penniless at the end of this year because of how FHFA has engineered the preferred stock arrangement with Treasury. In order to do this, they had to forget what a PIK provision is and so far no lawsuit really has challenged cash dividend payments during conservatorship which puts creditors at risk.

Investment Thesis: A capital buffer at the very least will be put into place because Watt says he wants to do it and can do it by himself. Freddie Mac's CEO recently said it was a good idea because "it avoids all the issue of reaction and unknowns." The rest of this debate revolves around lobbying firms kicking up veiled misinformation that is technically wrong but right on balance. At the end of the day, a capital buffer is a step in the right direction, because some capital is better than no capital and these companies are so routinely profitable that it doesn't take much (absent accounting fraud) to prevent them from requiring a draw. One of the consequences of the lawsuits against the auditors is they now are less likely to sign off on accounting statements including fraud due to higher levels of public scrutiny. Therefore, one of the worst-case scenarios, which was FHFA plundering the GSEs with losses as part of the next housing cycle dip with a complimentary side of receivership can no longer be done like they did it in 2008-2011 where they loaded their balance sheets with overly pessimistic temporary accounting losses. Instead, Mnuchin has said that they need to get Fannie and Freddie out of conservatorship and that capital will be part of any solution. As such, I would presume that the shortest path to that objective begins with the expiration of GSE jumpstart reform in January of 2018. In a recapitalization event, the share prices of both the commons and the preferreds would be expected to more than double from current prices.

Why People Want To Kill Fannie And Freddie

A lot of people ask me what exactly the people who want to kill Fannie and Freddie are fighting for. There are a lot of reasons, not limited to but including inequality. Fannie and Freddie were brought into existence to fight it by supporting the markets that create and issue home mortgages on an equal opportunity basis.

It's all about the money. If the big banks win their campaign and get an explicit unlimited guarantee then the mortgage-backed securities pumped through the CSS/CSP would count as capital on their balance sheets which is the opposite of what it does now. This would massively increase the earnings potential of the big banks. “It is interesting to see that not a single trade association representing small lenders was willing to sign this letter,” said Glen Corso, executive director of the Community Mortgage Lenders of America. “That speaks volumes as to which organizations have the best interests of American homebuyers at heart.”

This is in response to a letter that was written advocating against a capital buffer:

The problem with this letter is that a capital cushion is diametrically opposed to a draw on federal funds. The larger the cushion, the less likely there is to be a draw on federal funds. Technically the letter is incorrect. That said, I think we all can appreciate where they are coming from. On balance they are basically starting from the vantage point that Fannie and Freddie are government agencies (they are not), and that all their money belongs to the government (it doesn't, there are public shareholders). From that vantage point, any capital buffer would come out of cash sweep payments and on balance I do think that their argument, albeit being technically incorrect and the spawn of multiple purposeful misunderstandings that are dependent on their funding, is consistent with the status quo. What is most interesting here to me is that Bob Corker was part of the last bout saying that Fannie and Freddie shouldn't have a capital buffer but this time his name is on the letterhead saying that they should retain capital.

Freddie Mac's CEO Don Layton

I was impressed with Politico's write-up of Don. They began by addressing that his prior employer was part of a group intent on shuttering Fannie and Freddie. When critiquing the CEOs of Fannie and Freddie it is worth noting that their jobs depend on aligning themselves with what FHFA says. These aren't your standard CEOs. I first want to address the difference between what is in your savings account and what is left to spend on your credit cards. The CEO of Freddie Mac may not know the difference:

For starters, just because you have $10,000 of available spending left on your credit cards does not mean that it is capital. Secondly, the risk that Watt is trying to avoid by implementing a capital cushion is that a draw permanently reduces the availability of your so-called capital which in reality is a line of equity financing. Fannie and Freddie aren't even in debt trouble with the government. The terms of conservatorship was an equity transaction where Treasury kneecapped all the equity investors and took it all for itself except of course it isn't willing to admit that because if it admitted that it was taking 100% of the net worth then it would have to consolidate the two of their balance sheets onto the federal balance sheet and that would be a budget nightmare. Instead, it has just taken their net income like a boss.

Layton does address Watt implementing a buffer and suggests $3B as the magical number:

Layton, like myself, doesn't see a capital buffer as a recapitalization. What was interesting here is the number he put up. $3B is miniscule, but it's better than nothing and it sure is interesting that he is arguing that it only takes $3B to absorb the normal ups and downs of Freddie Mac. If that doesn't tell you how insanely predictably profitable Freddie Mac is then you aren't seeing what I'm seeing. These companies are effectively operating as wards of the state pumping billions of dollars into the government on a recurring basis and the government is saying that they are broken business models, but here we are arguing that they only need $3B of capital to prevent a draw during periods of normal ups and downs. That's more of an argument for recapitalizing and releasing than anything else.

Statutory Frameworks - Still Down, Not Out

Last month, the FHFA-OIG put out a white paper about the existing statutory capital requirements for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac:

Lest we forget, requirements were suspended earlier in conservatorship.

According to the FHFA Director, “[the] most serious risk and the one

that has the most potential for escalating in the future is the Enterprises’ lack of capital” because the dwindling reserves hamper the Enterprises’ ability “to weather quarterly losses...without making a draw against the remaining Treasury commitments under the PSPAs.”18 While FHFA has suspended capital classifications during the conservatorship, it requires each Enterprise to report the minimum capital required by the Safety and Soundness Act and its shortfall from this statutory requirement. Fannie Mae reported that, as of December 31, 2016, it calculated the statutory minimum capital requirement to be $24.4 billion. Because Fannie Mae’s 2016 capital reserve pursuant to the PSPAs stood at $1.2 billion, its capital was $23.2 billion below its minimum statutory capital requirement.

These requirements are significantly greater than the $3B that Layton has suggested. One has to wonder how exactly FHFA implements a capital buffer in the first place. Historically, FHFA has just done whatever they want and the courts support this so if they wanted to just make partial payments and continue to ignore the purpose of having capital classifications by keeping them suspended, then I would imagine they could do any amount of buffering they want.

The real question here is if Watt is trying to put up a buffer to prevent draws, that seems to be the opposite of the stated purpose of the net worth sweep which is to wind them down. This is why the implementation of a capital buffer would lead to higher share prices as it signals an increased probability of recapitalization on the horizon, which can only be achieved by settling the lawsuits.

National Community Reinvestment Coalition

The New York Post recently said that the NCRC is trying to block efforts to privatize Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac:

If you actually review the document they are quoting from, however, what they are advocating for is the preservation of the GSEs affordable housing goals:

The NCRC is trying to block efforts to destroy Fannie and Freddie:

The NCRC is on record saying that the best option for communities at this juncture is to recapitalize Fannie and Freddie:

What NCRC is advocating against is a TBTF bank-centric mortgage market where working-class families are unable to obtain responsible home loans. The NCRC and other civil rights organizations see Fannie and Freddie (the enterprises) as critical providers of these sorts of loans:

Fannie and Freddie are private companies that are in conservatorship. The NCRC is advocating on behalf of their customers, stakeholders and equal opportunity affordable housing in general for their recapitalization.

Paulson's Merger Arbitrage Fund Notes

John Paulson put out his monthly update and gave a brief update on the GSEs:

Paulson cut out the end of year language but continues to see significant upside in his GSE positions. My understanding is he is mostly if not entirely preferred and that his position size puts him in the top 3 holders. Investors Unite has put together a website Fannie Freddie Secrets where it hosts the documents produced publicly.

This whole putting taxpayers at risk narrative can be confusing, because it generally refers to Treasury, which is a tax collector, and not Fannie and Freddie, which are taxpayers like you and me. For example, if the goal is to stop putting taxpayers at risk, wouldn't the most logical solution be to stop taking all of their money for tax collectors? Unfortunately, that's not what Mnuchin means when he says that.

What Mnuchin means when he says he wants to stop putting taxpayers at risk is that he wants to take action that will prevent future bailouts of large financial institutions. By some accounts, this would involve the avoidance of financial draws as Fannie and Freddie are operating with slim and soon none capital. By other accounts, this would involve the obliteration of Fannie and Freddie altogether and the privatization of the mortgage market while Fannie and Freddie spin off their operational assets via the CSS/CSP and are plunged into receivership. What we do know is that Mnuchin has written about his preferred outcome earlier this year:

Mnuchin's preference is to capitalize the GSEs properly and implement controls minimizing the risk of future bailouts. The Moelis plan, which was put together on behalf of non-litigating shareholders including John Paulson can be found here. The Moelis plan raises capital for the GSEs to capitalize them as well as permits FHFA and Congress to implement various administrative and legislative reforms.

Summary and Conclusion

I own 4050 FMCCH, 21988 FMCCP, 7370 FMCCT, 741 FMCKO, 12885 FMCKP, 13135 FNMFN, and 5 FNMFO. I own these shares as they are the first in line to be made whole as part of a recapitalization. Plus, I think that the lawsuits that have to be settled are the breach of contract claims. The rest haven't gotten far enough and don't go after the conservatorship as a whole. I'm not a lawyer and I have found this whole situation to be a great learning experience. I don't know what I'm going to be doing after this and that's okay since it's still not over. I feel like we are close but we're not there yet.

I believe that at the end of the day, the law will prevail, either inside a court room or via administrative action. I think the warrants will be exercised and I realize saying that will lead to my ridicule, but it's worth noting that I think they were issued under the veil of false pretense. The largest common shareholder Bill Ackman hasn't fought them. At this point with GSE jumpstart expiration rapidly approaching I don't think the lawsuits can catch up in time to meaningfully impact GSE reform except to the extent that they can influence it and I believe they have.

I believe that the documents unearthed via discovery have proven that the government committed fraud. I think that the judges have ruled incorrectly so far because the plaintiffs didn't originally bring the right mix of charges against the government and the judges let the government off the hook. It's really too bad.

Fannie and Freddie are consistently profitable and Layton's $3B number basically smashes any reasoning suggesting they are broken business models. Absent accounting fraud the court rulings still support the notion that the government could have entered into the net worth sweep because they speak to the effect that FHFA has both receivership and conservatorship powers as conservator and that's okay since plaintiffs didn't raise any constitutional issues. As I digress, I remain confident that Fannie and Freddie are here to stay. The same sort of people who cornered them into conservatorship and made early conservatorship decisions through 2012 are the same kind of people trying to prevent them from having a capital buffer, but it is Watt's decision.

