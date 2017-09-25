Can Facebook Continue Outperforming The Market?

Facebook its profit margins remain high compared with their peers, while the fundamentals have been improving consistently in the past years.

The stock price appreciation is justified by the growth rate of Facebook users and the corresponding earnings growth.

During the first 3 quarters of 2017 FB strongly outperformed the NASDAQ once again, just like the previous years.

The uptrend continues

When we compare the long-term performance of Facebook (FB) its stock price with the performance of the NASDAQ Index (QQQ), we can see Facebook has strongly outperformed the market index.

The outperformance-effect of Facebook has demonstrated itself year after year, and in the last quarter of 2017 the current stock price momentum is not slowing down its speed. The stock has currently delivered a YTD return of 48.2% vs. 22.6% YTD return for the NASDAQ.

Source: stockcharts. The YtD return of FB

Source: stockcharts. The 3-month return of FB

The stock price of FB is currently at $170, bringing the total market capitalization value to $493 billion (the fifth largest market cap on the stock market).

Earlier this year I wrote two articles on FB in which I explained the reasons why I'm bullish on FB (because of their strong fundamentals, their earnings power from online advertising and their strong stock performance). These reasons are pretty similar to my bullish thesis on Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

In my previous 2 articles I advised to invest in FB call options, rather than buying the common shares. The reason was simple: the bull thesis is favorable for FB and should support the continuation of the uptrend. Call options would yield a leveraged rate of return.

In my first article of January 2017 I advised to purchase the 150$ call option expiring on 19 January 2018. I advised to sell those calls on 30 June 2017 for a gain of 82%.

In my second article of June 2017 I advised to purchase the 170$ call option expiring on 15 June 2018. The value of those call options has increased with 88% since I advised the purchase in my article.

In this article, I will take a look again at Facebook to see where we are right now, what has happened year-to-date, and whether my call options investment should be adjusted.

Summary of the FB fundamentals

The story behind FB is simple enough, their platform has continued its impressive growth among internet users and with this growth, it has been able to increase its quarterly EPS systematically. These strong EPS numbers continue throughout the second quarter of 2017:

y-charts

Key takeaways from the Q2 earnings:

Revenue rose 45% year-over-year

87% of total ad sales comes from Mobile ad revenue

FB is the largest ad seller after Google

Total number of monthly active users grew 17% year-over-year to 2.01 billion users

When we take a look at the analyst's forecast of FB earnings in the coming year, they anticipate a continuation of higher EPS figures:

Source: nasdaq.com

Finally, in my earlier articles on FB this year, I highlighted the high profit margins FB has compared with its peers as a potential catalyst for further stock market outperformance. These profit margins keep their top position when we compare FB with its competitors:

Source: finviz.com

In summary, the fundamentals of FB were favorable in the past months and that view has recently been confirmed by the quarterly EPS growth of FB and the optimistic earnings forecasts.

Business model of FB in 2017

Where there significant events in 2017 that have an impact on the future of Facebook? Basically, the user platform of Facebook kept growing strongly. In the second quarter of 2017, Facebook has over 2 billion active users.

Statista.com

As the number of users keep growing, we would expect the advertising income of FB to increase as well in the following months. On top of the growing number of FB users, the ad pricing is increasing as well.

Besides the main Facebook website, the company is also the owner of Instagram, Whatsapp and Messenger were the monetizing process still has to play out to its full potential.

Review of my original FB call options and looking forward

Based on points mentioned above, I purchased call options on FB with a strike price of $170 and an expiration date of 15 June 2018. In the table below the results of this trade are highlighted:

Observations from this table:

FB common shares appreciated 13% since I initiated the trade

The call options have appreciated 88%, a leverage effect of almost 7x compared with the common shares

The call options still have 265 days to go before they come to expire

This 88% return makes FB the best performer of my stock portfolio. As you can see from the table, you could have realized a ROI of 12.7% by just buying the shares at the end of June this year, outperforming the NASDAQ index during the past 3 months of 5.1%. The performance of the call options is more impressive, the leverage-effect played out nicely. In my opinion, the current fundamentals of FB were (and still are) favorable enough to justify a long position in a leveraged equity product.

Taking into account the points above, I will hold on to my current FB call options and let the uptrend continue its way.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FB CALLS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.