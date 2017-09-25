Dreamliner Shatters More Than One Dream

On the 21st of September Boeing (BA) and Turkish Airlines announced an important tentative agreement for the purchase of tens of Dreamliner jets. In this article, I want to have a brief look at the order and also explain why this might close the door for several Boeing and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) aircraft programs.

Source: Boeing

Boeing 787 Agreement

Interest for the Turkish interest in the Boeing 787 is not new, as the airline previously had been looking to lease the Boeing 787. Except for the fact that Boeing and Turkish Airlines have signed a tentative agreement for the purchase of as many as 40 Boeing 787-9 jets, there is little known about the order. More details will likely be added when the deal is finalized. One of the things that is unknown is whether an agreement adding 40 firm orders to Boeing’s backlog will be reached at once. A possibility is that the final agreement will consist of firm orders and purchase rights. Additionally, no delivery schedule has been specified. What we do know is that the order is important to the Dreamliner program as it added a new customer for the aircraft. The deal can be valued $10.6B at list prices, but with standard discounts the pricing is likely to be closer to $5.5B-$6B.

Airbus A350-900

With the ink of the tentative agreement for the purchase of 40 Dreamliners still wet, the news broke that Turkish Airlines is also exploring opportunities to buy 40 Airbus A350-900 aircraft from Boeing’s competitor Airbus. A deal of this size could be valued at roughly $6B as well. Having a mixed fleet and the fact that Turkish Airlines last year looked into taking A350s from SriLankan Airlines via a lease, does increase the probability of Turkish Airlines placing an order for Airbus’s composite aircraft.

While both jet makers are likely to add orders to the order book, the interest in the medium wide body jets seems to close a book for the bigger jets.

Boeing 777X

Source: The Boeing Company

In 2016, Turkey was plagued by terrorist attacks and political unrest. This political unrest peaked with the coup attempt, but in the months after political unrest continued. This all impacted the tourism sector and subsequently the demand for air travel to and from Turkey.

In May, the airline had 3 Boeing 777-300ERs left on order. Two of these orders, originally scheduled for 2017, were converted to orders for the Boeing 777 freighters, since the cargo activities of Turkish Airlines still show robust performance. The single Boeing 777-300ER that the airline has on order will be delivered this year, while the converted orders will be delivered in 2017. What we can see is that Turkish Airlines has not been particularly keen to add Boeing 777s to their passenger fleet and while the airline has shown interest in the Boeing 777X, it now has shown an even stronger interest in smaller wide body aircraft, which also is an indication of a point-to-point oriented network instead of the older hub-spoke model.

The Turkish Airlines fleet is relatively young, so at this point I think that an order for the Boeing 777X is off the table.

Boeing 747-8

Source: The Boeing Company

In recent years, Turkish Airlines has more than once been linked with Boeing’s biggest passenger jet, the Boeing 747-8. An order was never placed, but in terms of capacity requirements could make sense for the Ankara-Istanbul route.

While an order was never placed, the rumors persisted until CEO of Turkish Airlines denied interest in the Boeing 747-8 and ordered the Boeing 787 instead and started negotiations for the Airbus A350.

Despite the rumors, I think if anybody considered Turkish Airlines as a potential candidate to save the program, you can cross it off the list now.

Airbus A380

Source: Crain’s Chicago Business

Another jet that has been linked to Turkish Airlines in recent years is the Airbus A380. Turkish Airlines has been interested in the jet, but also noted that if it were to acquire the Airbus A380 it would need 12 jets and its current infrastructure at Istanbul’s Atatürk Airport would not be sufficient to serve these jets. Additionally, the airline pointed out that the current Boeing 777s are big enough.

What is safe to say is that Turkish Airlines is more charmed by the capabilities of the Airbus A380 than that of the Boeing 747-8, but if there is a role for the Airbus A380 in the Turkish Airlines fleet it will be in the distant future.

Conclusion

Overall, the tentative agreement for 40 Boeing 787-9 jets and talks with Airbus for the purchase of the Airbus A350-900 are good news for investors. Simultaneously, one needs to be aware that there is no information on the delivery schedule and how many of these jets will be firm and how many purchase rights Turkish Airlines has.

Additionally, the choice for the medium wide body jets pretty much kills off expectations, if there still were any, for the bigger jets such as the Boeing 777X, Boeing 747-8 and Airbus A380. All of these programs either are running out of backlog or have a high dependency on a small group of customers or a combination of both and it does not seem that Turkish Airlines will be added as a customer for these aircraft any time soon if ever.

