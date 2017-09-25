Teladoc's Crack In The Business Model Widens Quickly

In an article last week we highlighted two recent developments that we believe significantly increase the risk profile of (NYSE:TDOC). First, the company has taken on gross debt of $450M in the last three months to acquire Best Doctors. A fairly mature, relatively slow growth business that generated $6.5M of adjusted EBITDA last year. This leaves TDOC with approximately $300M of net debt and annual interest expense of roughly $23M for a business that continues to lose money. Second, we highlighted a recent large contract win with BCBS Federal Employees Program that looked positive on the surface, but that may not be the case after learning some details from Canaccord’s note published shortly after the announcement. The primary issue is that this contract would not have fixed access fees per member. This is commonly referred to as the Per Member Per Month (PMPM) fee that accounts for the majority of TDOC’s revenue (84% in the most recent quarter, a correction from the last article where we stated it was 74%). We highlighted this as potentially a material negative shift in the business model that should be watched closely given the natural risk of contagion as other customers renew their contracts. You can read the article here:

Perilous Management Of Capital Structure Has Escalated The Risk At Teladoc

The same day we published our article both JP Morgan and Oppenheimer published research notes highlighting TDOC’s renewal and expansion of its Aetna contract. This is for the Aetna fully insured contract which accounts for about 4M of the 8.25M members TDOC has through Aetna. In addition to general medicine, members will now also have access to behavioral health, dermatology and caregiver services. Most of these details are from an Aetna press release (Aetna offers members behavioral health, dermatology and caregiver services through Teladoc - The Health Section) from last week. Both notes also state that the renewal eliminates the PMPM fee which was not in the Aetna press release. There is some reference to TDOC having the opportunity to share in Aetna’s savings, but it appears TDOC had to offer more services and give up guaranteed revenue to renew with Aetna. This was likely extremely high margin revenue given that Aetna, not TDOC, was previously in control of marketing this to their customers resulting in little incremental spend for TDOC.

The elimination of the PMPM on the Aetna renewal strikes us as a significant negative development no matter what the spin is from the company or the publishing analysts. We believe this doesn’t bode well for the terms of the renewal of the other Aetna contract next year. Combined, Aetna accounts for roughly 8.25M of the 20.5M subscribers TDOC reported at the end of last quarter or 40% of the subs. We emphasize that we are relying on two analyst notes for the additional details about this Aetna renewal. The company has not issued a press release nor have they filed an 8-K with these details. This is similar to our last article where we were relying on publishing analysts for key details of what we view as significant contracts that we don’t see in press releases or 8-K filings made by TDOC.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TDOC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.