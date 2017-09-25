Ford Makes You Go Hmmmmm

However, the company is seeing a few interesting fundamental changes that back the recent breakout.

Ford is closing plants, sales are down, and the stock has performed poorly.

Both bulls and bears seem to find evidence to support their views.

In this article, I will update my views on Ford (NYSE:F) and discuss a few key topics with you. Especially since we have witnessed a few interesting news stories and a technical breakout.

(Source: Ford)

There It Is!

One of the things I have discussed over and over again is the year-on-year growth of automobile loans. Why? Simply because credit growth is the very engine of an industry driven by consumer loans.

One of the biggest trends started in August 2016 with a growth number of 8.8%. At this point, it is safe to say that the short-term (maybe long-term) bottom has been placed in August 2017 at 2.3%. The latest number indicated a rather strong jump towards almost 3%.

This perfectly falls together with the technical breakout of Ford's stock price, as I will discuss towards the end of this article.

So, what does this mean? A further acceleration would indicate that the US consumer is gaining steam in times when many traders have given up on the automotive consumer. And don't forget that we are talking about a growth rate acceleration. Those are the ones that count. I remember someone asking me in the first quarter of this year why it is bad that consumer loans are growing at 4%. I answered that it is not about the 4% but about the trend. Simply because lower growth rates indicate lower momentum and a trend in the wrong direction - and traders hate growth slowing(!).

Sales Are Down

Water is wet, fire is hot, and automotive sales are down. I do not think that any of these things surprise you after almost every single article has covered these dismal automotive sales.

However, what many people forget is that the comparison between light vehicles and trucks versus heavy weight trucks indicates something very interesting.

Total autos and light truck sales are down 6.4% in August compared to the same month one year ago. Ford's car sales are outperforming with a mere 2.1% decline in the same period.

Note that heavyweight trucks are actually accelerating to the upside. August printed a solid 7.8% growth number after months of declines. Not only does this confirm the theory that SUVs and (light) trucks are performing very well in general, it also confirms my general growth acceleration call given the cyclical nature of the most powerful trucks money can buy.

Ford Goes Down The Drain: Confirmed?

There it is, Ford is cutting production in multiple plants, according to many articles like the one below. Is this a confirmation that bears are right?

Ford's production cuts will impact five plants in North America, including three in the U.S. Flat Rock Assembly Plant in Michigan, where Ford builds the Mustang and Lincoln Continental, will close for two weeks. Ford Transit production in Kansas City will also shut down for two weeks. Michigan Assembly Plant, located in the city of Wayne, will go quiet for one week. The factory produces the Focus sedan and C-Max hatchback.



Source: Fox Business

No, by doing this, Ford is finally reacting to the demand shift of cars to trucks and SUVs. This trend has started in 2015, when oil went below $40 per barrel and the consumer was able to drive a car with a slightly lower mileage so to speak.

I think it is a good sign that Ford is cutting production. By doing so, it is lowering the pressure on inventories and reacting to the shift towards SUVs and trucks. At this point, I do not believe that this is because the general outlook has gotten worse. The numbers just don't add up to go full bearish on this stock.

One of the reasons is further economic acceleration.

Economic Momentum Is Accelerating

When it comes to economic predictions and sentiment, it is important to focus on the right indicators. In this case, we are talking about leading indicators like the ISM manufacturing index and European purchasing managers' indices.

The ISM manufacturing index has reached a 7-year high in August, and even the latest indicators for the month of September are pointing towards record levels (graph below: Empire State Fed Manufacturing Index).

Add to that the strong growth streak in the eurozone. The eurozone composite PMI increased one full point in September to 56.7. This tells us that we can expect real growth (GDP) to accelerate further in Europe. Add to that the weak USD and you get a very strong environment for car companies like Ford.

Conclusion and One Last Graph

So, we are currently in a very interesting environment. Especially because both bulls and bears seem to find plenty of "evidence" to support their case. However, Ford has broken out of the falling wedge after a failed breakdown.

At this point, we see that the entire sales decline has been priced in. Ford has gone from $18 per share to $10 in this very year. Add to that the strange situation of falling car sales when trucks are performing really well and even heavy duty trucks are accelerating.

(Source: TradingView)

Add to that the production cuts to lower the pressure on inventories.

Personally, I believe that Ford has room to grow after breaking out very nicely. The fundamental case is far from perfect, but it is enough to get this beaten-down stock towards $13 per share on the mid-term.

Long-term investors should stick to the stock, while mid-term traders might find some alpha. However, it is important to further monitor the credit and sales situation in order to avoid ugly bull traps.

Many thanks for reading my article. Please leave a comment below if you have questions or remarks. Your input is highly appreciated!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.