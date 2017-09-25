Phillips 66 Offloads Bakken Pipeline System To MLP

Overall, this was a win-win for both GP and LP, but the nod this time goes to the LP.

Of the $2.4 billion price tag - $1.435 billion is to be raised via debt and a private equity placement, but the spit was not disclosed.

Phillips 66 drops-down its 25% interest in the Bakken Pipeline system and throws in the Sweeny coker too.

On Friday Phillips 66 Partners (PSXP) announced it was buying all of Phillips 66's (PSX) 25% interest in the Bakken Pipeline system and 100% of the Merey Sweeny, L.P. ("MSLP") - the owner of fuel-grade coke processing units at the Phillips 66 Sweeny Refinery. The price tag was $2.4 billion dollars and will be paid as follows:

Issuance of $240 million in new PSXP units to Phillips 66, allocated proportionately between LP & GP units issued to the general partner to maintain its 2% GP interest.

Assumption of $625 million in proportional non-consolidated, non-recourse Bakken Pipeline debt and $100 million of MSLP debt.

The balance ($1.435 billion) will be funded through a combination of debt and proceeds from a private placement of equity units. Just exactly what the split between the two will was not disclosed in the press release.

Source: Phillips 66

In the graphic above, note that the transaction includes not only the Dakota Access Pipeline ("DAPL") from the Bakken to the Wood River refining complex in Illinois, but also the second leg of the "Bakken Pipeline System" from Wood River to Phillips 66 terminal in Nederland, TX (i.e. the Beaumont terminal). From start to finish, the Bakken Pipeline is 1,926 miles long and has a current capacity of 520,000 bpd of crude oil - and that is expandable to 570,000 bpd.

Note that Phillips 66 had a 25% stake in each of the two pipelines segments (DAPL and ETCO). So PSXP is acquiring a net capacity interest is 130,000 bpd - expandable by 12,500 bpd (net).

Market Acceptance

The market loved it. PSXP, which has been an under-performer in the MLP sector, jumped nearly 6% on 2.5x the average daily volume:

Source: Google Finance

This was likely due to a combination of factors:

No direct access to the equity market (units will be issued directly to PSXP and via a private placement).

The drop-down is expected to be immediately accretive and will close quickly (early next month).

The assets' estimated 2018 EBITDA of $270 million equates to an 8.9x multiple, fairly typical of a midstream deal of this type, but perhaps a tad low considering the Bakken Pipeline system is relatively new (low maintenance expenses), it is a very high-quality, high demand, strategic pipeline, and because capacity can be rather easily and economically expanded by another ~10%.

The Merey Sweeny coker acquisition came with a 15-year tolling agreement that includes a base throughput fee and minimum volume commitment ("MVC") from Phillips 66. Terms of the MVC was not disclosed.

The current Brent/WTI spread is $6.20/bbl. At that price, Bakken crude (among the highest quality crude oil in the world) is a very attractive export commodity, and the ETCO pipeline goes right to PSX's Beaumont terminal on the Gulf Coast.

So this appears to be a pretty sweet deal for PSXP. And of course it also means PSX continues to monetize its midstream investments while increasing the flow of tax-advantaged LP distributions. Meantime, PSXP investors should keep an eye out for further developments on the biggest chunk of the funding for which details were not given: the $1.435 billion that is to be funded through a combination of debt and proceeds from a private placement of equity units. One thing is certain: PSXP is likely to receive excellent borrowing rates due to its association with PSX - an investment grade quality GP.

PSX also rose after the announcement and is now up 13.7% YTD. This drop-down appears to be a "win-win".

Disclosure: I am/we are long PSX PSXP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am an engineer, not a CFA. The information and data presented in this article were obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, but have not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee their accuracy. Please do your own research and contact a qualified investment advisor. I am not responsible for investment decisions you make. Thanks for reading and good luck!