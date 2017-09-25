Lowe's: For All Your Dividend Improvement Needs

If you're looking to remodel your dividend portfolio, consider adding dividend stalwart Lowe's (NYSE:LOW) to your portfolio. During the great recession, Lowe's kept hammering the dividend increases higher. This year's dividend increase was the eighth straight double-digit increase, including four years in a row of 20 percent growth. As of February 3, 2017, Lowe's is the world's second largest home improvement retailer with 2,365 stores across North America. Lowe's competes neck-and-neck with the world's largest home improvement retailer Home Depot (NYSE:HD). In this article, we will discuss why Lowe's is deserving to be in your portfolio.

The dividend is tough as nails

Lowe's dividend credibility is NearPerfection. Over the past 16 years, Lowe's investors have only seen two years of the less than double-digit dividend growth. In 2002 and 2009, which saw still decent 6.7% and 6.1% growth, respectively. The Great Recession tested every dividend paying company to the core. What's impressive is the consistent +20% yearly dividend growth. Thirteen out of 16 years have seen +20% growth. Not very many well-established dividend-paying companies can claim 20% dividend growth. Lowe's has 55 years of consecutive dividend increases under its belt. Unlike Home Depot, Lowe's didn't freeze its dividend during the Great Recession. Home Depot's dividend was stuck at $0.90 in 2008 and 2009.

Going forward over the next three years, we see dividend growth in the 12-16% per year range. For the 2018 calendar year, we believe Lowe's will pay $1.71 dividend per share, then paying around $1.94 in 2019. Earnings per share growth will keep the dividend checks growing for the foreseeable future. Lowe's currently yields 2.09%. In two years, your yield on cost could rise to 2.5% based on the current share price of $77.83. The next dividend is payable on November 8th. The ex-dividend date is October 24th.

Source: Dividend Risk Metrics

Spring is a wonderful time of year

When spring rolls around, and the sun begins to thaw the ground and melt the snow, it means it's time to get back outside. Flowers to plant, houses need to be built, grass needs fertilizing, and items around the house need tending to from the cold, hard winter. When you need something inside or outside of the house, Lowe's is the place many people go, serving more than 17 million customers a week in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. In the fiscal year 2016, Lowe's conducted its highest number ever of 945 million customer transactions.

Sales and net income during the spring Q2 spike the most of any other quarter. During the coldest part of the year, Q4 tends to have the lowest sales and net income. As cold weather slows down the home building process, tools sales, plumbing & electrical, and others that are on the list below. Lumber & building materials is Lowe's number one selling category.

Source: Lowe's earnings report

The 2017 Q2 saw an impressive 28.2% increase in diluted earnings per share to $1.68 from prior year's $1.31. Even without the sale of its Australian joint venture, diluted EPS would have been $1.57 or 19.8%. Net sales increased to $19.5 billion from $18.3 billion year over year. That's also a $5.1 billion sales increase from 2010 Q2 of $14.4 billion.

Looking ahead at Lowe's current 2017 Q3, diluted EPS should increase significantly from the prior year's $0.43 EPS as an unwinding of a joint venture weighed down results. Lowe's expects full-year earnings to be in the range of $4.20-4.30 per share. The company plans on opening 25 more stores in 2017. To also help increase sales and profits, the company will be keeping stores open longer each day. Increased housing demand and needed housing repairs that were caused by the tragic and recent destructive hurricanes will help EPS climbing the ladder higher. Also, current wildfires in the western parts of the United States have destroyed many houses.

On August 23, 2017 Lowe's CEO said the following:

"We are pleased with our improved comparable sales performance relative to last quarter, and the strong momentum we built throughout the second quarter culminating in a 7.9% comparable sales increase for the month of July," commented Robert A. Niblock, Lowe's chairman, president and CEO. "I would like to thank our employees for their passion and commitment to serving customers."

Source: Dividend Risk Metrics

Lowe's keeps a conservative dividend payout ratio

Other than the fourth quarter of 2015, when Lowe's posted diluted EPS of $0.01 and a dividend payout ratio of 2,800%, the payout ratio has been in a very safe territory. During Lowe's strongest quarter of the year, the payout ratio recently has not been over 21%. Even in the weaker quarters, the dividend has never been close to being in danger.

The Q1 2017 was not as strong as Lowe's had planned on and resulted in a 50% payout ratio. The prior two years saw 33% and 29% in 2015 and 2016, respectively. The 2017 Q3 should see the payout ratio fall to the 30-40% range. If full-year earnings do end up within the predicted $4.20-4.30 range, that will result in a familiar 36% full-year payout ratio. The low payout ratio allows Lowe's a lot of flexibility to keep raising the dividend at a fast pace.

Source: Dividend Risk Metrics

Total dividends paid are a force

Lowe's has been increasing the dividend at such a fast pace that even the reduced share count hasn't stopped the total yearly dividends paid from going up. That is a great thing for Lowe's shareholders. At the beginning of 2015, Lowe's had 952 million diluted shares outstanding. The company has retired nearly 110 million shares since the start of 2015. The current share count stands at 842 million diluted shares outstanding. The amount of stock reduction bodes well for dividend investors for years to come.

For the 2017 fiscal year, we believe Lowe's will pay $1.280 billion in dividends. Around $341 million in Q3 and nearly $336 million in Q4. Lowe's last increased its quarterly dividend 17.1% at the beginning of June to $0.41 per share.

Source: Dividend Risk Metrics

Producing strong profit growth

In a key metric that has helped increase sales and profit, the average ticket has grown to an all-time high of $68.82 as of February 2017. The previous average ticket high was in January 2016 of $67.26. In 2008, the average ticket price was $67.05. Then proceeded to fall to $61.66 in 2010 and has been a gradual rise since then. Lowe's 2016 net income broke the 3 billion dollar mark for the first time. Lowe's current fiscal year is on track to match or break last year's net income record.

Lowe's was able to profit $0.07 for every one dollar in revenue in 2017 Q2 during its most profitable spring quarter, which is 75% more than the $0.04 profit for every one dollar in revenue in 2017 Q1. These profits have allowed cash and cash equivalents to grow to $1.696 billion.

Source: Dividend Risk Metrics

Risk to Lowe's

On April 24, 2017, the Trump administration announced a 3-24% tariff on imported Canadian softwood lumber. Lumber and building supplies are Lowe's number one selling product and could cause homebuilders to buy less lumber as they raise their new home prices and eventually cool new housing demand. As tensions rise with North Korea and with China caught in the middle, any slowing trade could impact Lowe's as it receives many products from China.

Conclusion

Lowe's has everything you want to see in a reliable dividend payer. Earnings per share growth, share count reductions, increased store count, low payout ratio, plenty of cash on balance sheet, and strong dividend growth. Double-digit dividend growth should continue for the foreseeable future. The first quarter may not have been strong as was liked. However, Lowe's should see strong growth in the second half. If you have any dividend laggards in your portfolio, consider Lowe's for your improvement.

Note: Click "follow me" on the top of this page if you are interested in receiving more dividend related articles from me. It's my goal to keep investors informed on a company's dividend strength or weakness.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article was written for informational purposes only. You must do your own research.