A 7.2% Yielding REIT With Large Upside

The recent acquisition in Netherlands is an extreme value-oriented one and will improve cash flow substantially.

Investment Thesis: Dream Global's (OTC:DUNDF) recent acquisition using appreciated units to buy prime properties at distressed cap rates, creates great potential for growth. We would buy more shares on a pullback.

Dream Global has been one of our favorite REITs for some time. At the time of our purchase, it had an adjusted funds from operations payout of close 115% and was heavily dependent on a single tenant, Deutsche Poste for 85% of its rent. But Dream Global is the example that proves that simply following generally accepted rules blindly can make you miss some tremendous opportunities.

Key Positives

1) Dream Global has assembled an excellent pan-European office portfolio in key cities with recent expansion in Vienna and Brussels.

The portfolio boasts of some of the best properties in the respective cities with very high occupancies.

2) Dream Global has shown a consistent ability to retain existing tenants by providing excellent service. It does not hurt that they have some of the best properties either.

The high retention rate lowers their leasing commission costs and tenant inducements for new tenants.

3) The management has been proactive in increasing the weighted average lease term. At 5.4 years (excluding the Dutch acquisition), it is now above average for this sector.

While this may not seem impressive by itself, the REIT started off with a much smaller WALT and had one key tenant, Deutsche Poste accounting for 85% of its gross leasable area (NYSE:GLA). Today Deutsche Poste accounts for 10% of the total GLA.

4) Management has also been on a warpath to take advantage of low interest rates in Europe. The last 3 years have been a great example of how the mortgage maturities have been extended and interest rates lowered. In Q2-2017 we also saw example of recent mortgage renewals and extensions at rates that can just be described as silly by US standards.

There is a school of thought that secured mortgages are "bad" and an unsecured line of credit which does not encumber any specific property is "good," We think that it is a fairly stupid idea to pay a higher interest rate for an unsecured line of credit while limiting the ability to walk away from a specific distressed property at any time. Dream Global obviously agrees with our thought process and the bulk of its debt is through mortgages.

5) The Dutch acquisition done recently was at a very high 8.0% cap rate and done on a leverage neutral basis.

The occupancy on the portfolio is definitely on the low side and hence the high cap rate. Dream Global is doing this for two reasons. The first is that it is getting some excellent assets at low prices.

The second is that it believes that the long bear market in the Netherlands office space market is coming to an end.

If they are correct, vacancies will continue to drop and rent growth will really takeoff as the market gets tighter.

Conclusion

Currently, Dream Global trades at about 12X 2018 AFFO and at a 6% discount to NAV. While not the stellar bargain it was 18 months back, it still has potential to provide good returns. It is one of the best ways to get European real estate exposure along with this REIT.

US investors have seen the OTC stock positively fly due to strength in both the stock price and the strengthening Canadian dollar. We would wait for a pullback to initiate purchase. On our scale of 1-10, where 1 would be "Avoid like the bubonic plague" and 10 would be "Buy like this is Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in March 2009," we would rate DUNDF a 6.0. We view the fundamentals as excellent but being hopeless value buyers, we hate chasing stocks up and hence have rated it a bit lower.

Note: Please note that this is not financial advice. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints. All amounts referred to in Canadian dollars. Since this is a Canadian REIT, US investors may have taxes withheld depending on the account in which this is held.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DUNDF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.