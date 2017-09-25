Identifying Risk In BDCs: Monroe Capital Corporation

MRCC has a portfolio weighted average yield (the yield on investments it owns) of 9.40% compared to the sector average 10.90%. Based on this metric, MRCC is safer than average.

MRCC has a last three-year Net Asset Value trend of +0.86% while the sector average is a loss of 11.13% over that time period. MRCC predominantly sustains its valuation.

MRCC currently sells at a yield of 10.33% in a sector where the average yield is 10.05%. If you are hungry for yield, MRCC starts off looking good.

I am a retired retail investor that wants to live on income produced by my portfolio without ever touching capital. I want that income to grow. To generate growth, I predominantly invest in large cap growth companies in the S&P 500. To generate the income, I invest in some high yield alternative investments.

The purpose of this series on business development companies, or BDCs, is to help you avoid the dividend-declining companies while capturing some much-needed income. The intro article in the series was "How To Identify Risk In BDCs." This article is on Monroe Capital Corporation (MRCC). This BDC sells at a 28 bps higher than average yield. That is fairly close to average. BDCs with average yields should have average metrics when it comes to safety BDCs. MRCC does have a slightly worse than average last twelve month NAV (net asset value) trend. MRCC does have a last twelve-month Net Investment Income amount that covers the current dividend. The dividend is exactly covered based on the 2017 consensus analysts' earnings projection and better than covered based on 2018 projections. Are these mostly positive safety attributes correctly priced into the stock? I will take you through the last several earnings releases, show the 24-point red flag checklist of assessing the quality of MRCC's income, show the relative valuations for the sector, and present my assessment of MRCC.

Just as I did in a prior article on Solar Senior Capital, I will take you into more detail than normal. Solar Senior had a problem that was relatively hidden. The same is true for Monroe.

Monroe made three loans totaling $13.321 million to Rockdale Blackhawk in Q1-15 along with a $1.093 equity investment. In the beginning of this investment, that equity was (1.093/252.647) 0.04% of total investments. That equity investment has produced a highly varied income stream. Due to those oscillations, the valuation of that investment has also been highly volatile. As improbably as it initially appears, the story of Monroe Capital has mostly been about that tiny investment.

I will start the display of MRCC's metrics with the key stat of realized and unrealized gains. These are the metrics that often determine NAV direction. As NAV goes, income almost always follows.

MRCC has had portfolio losses in 12 out of the last 18 quarters. Six of those losses were at or under 5 cents per quarter. Compared to other BDCs, that is a superior record. WHF has a -3.10% LTM (last twelve-month) NAV change compared to the sector average of -1.68%. MRCC has a last three-year 0.86% NAV change compared to the sector average of -11.14%. NAV took a big hit in the last two quarters as the value of the Rockdale investment fell.

The following spreadsheet shows the key income lines:

Prior to Q1-16, dividend income was too small to merit its own line. Dividend income was included with interest income. That near $1 million investment in Rockdale produced dividend income over $1 million in each of Q1-16, Q2-16 and Q3-16. With such a trend in income, expectations rose that it would continue. And with such a trend in income, the valuation of that equity investment rose to such a degree that it moved MRCC's NAV.

At the end of Q3-16, MRCC had (14.42/14.21) 1.47% LTM NAV growth in a sector where the average growth was -5.77%. THE LTM NII trend at that time was $1.6356/share compared the current $1.3972/share.

MRCC has always been a small BDC where one time events can and do move the needle. This was the case before Rockdale. The spreadsheet below from Monroe's latest corporate presentation of March 2017 graphically shows that volatility.

The spreadsheet below shows MRCC's portfolio broken into its four main components. The Rockdale investment, which is included in the equity dollars, is also individually listed to show its unusual and high volatility. Total volatility is low, with valuations expressed in the cost to value ratios ranging from 98.2% to 100%. MRCC is experiencing write-down problems with their Unitranche loans. In quarters where the Rockdale value rose, the NAV/share rose. In quarters where the Rockdale value fell, the NAV/share fell.

Before I started my checklist, I did want to show one graphic that puts MRCC in a good light. The following is from the most recent shareholder presentation.

The Red Flag Checklist For MRCC - where a fail is worse than average and a pass is not always a high threshold achievement.

The needed quality attributes for at least the majority of your BDC holdings:

Has a well covered dividend. For MRCC - the LTM (or last twelve month) NII is $1.3972; the 2017 projection is $1.40, the 2018 projection is $1.47, compared to the current dividend of $1.36. Based on the raw numbers, the grade for MRCC is a pass. At the same time, NII consistency is a big issue. Has a rising LTM NAV - MRCC's grade is a small fail with a -3.10% LTM NAV change compared to a sector average -1.68%. This also is a Rockdale related issue. Has a lower than sector average PWAY or Portfolio (Company) Weighted Average Yield. MRCC's PWAY is 9.40% compared to the sector average of 10.89%. Grade = strong Pass. Has higher than average income projection accuracy for their annual NII numbers. MRCC met or exceeded projections in 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016. This was a superior record. The 2017 projection has fallen 12% YTD in 2017 due to Rockdale. This is a terrible number. Grade = incomplete based on recent performance. Has lower revenue volatility for their quarterly TII numbers. Any volatility should come from surprises - not disappointments. Rockdale caused a big fall in TII in Q3-16. MRCC's YTD performance is better than average. Grade = Pass. The 2016 superior TII gain was the cause of the 2017 disappointments. Has an average cost of debt that is below 5%. MRCC's sources of debt are from the SBA (at rates ranging from 2.2% to 3.4%) and the credit facility (at LIBOR + 2.75%). This results in a cost of debt that is consistently below 5%. Grade = Pass. Has a run rate NII based on "Portfolio times PWAY + Average Fee Income" that supports the NII projection. MRCC fails using the standard method of calculation. Has a dividend/NAV ratio that is 200 bps lower than the PWAY for BDCs with PWAYs over 10. The MRCC dividend/NAV ratio is 10.0% while the PWAY is 9.4%. Grade = Fail. Has more than 50 portfolio company investments. At the end of Q2-17, MRCC had debt and equity investments in 67 portfolio companies. Grade = Pass. Has a debt/NAV ratio that is lower than 80%. MRCC's ratio in Q2-17 was 73.53%. The ratio has been above 80% in 8 of the last 14 quarters. Grade = Pass in the here and now. Has a NII/TII ratio over 50%. The Q2-16 ratio was 49.6%. The ratio has been above 50% in 8 out of the last 18 quarters. Grade = small Fail. Has a better than sector average trend in "portfolio gains". MRCC has had gains in 6 out of the last 18 quarters. The LTM NAV trend is below sector average. The three year trend is +0.86% compared to a sector average of -11.14%. My grade assessment is a pass due to the degree of success in the long term or three year trend. Has less than 5% in structured products (a.k.a. CLOs). MRCC has zero in clearly listed CLOs. Grade = Pass. MRCC does have 13% of its portfolio in "Banking, Finance, Insurance & Real Estate" investments that could potentially hide some CLOs. Has less than 5% in income that comes from PIK ("payment in kind") income. In Q2-17 MRCC had 3.30% of TII in PIK income. For the last 14 quarters, the number of times this percentage has been below 5% is 9 times. Grade = inconsistent Pass. Has less than 5% of the portfolio in energy loans. MRCC has 1.6% of its portfolio in energy loans. Grade = Pass. Has an acceptable market cap (or liquidity) that results in a "beta" under 1.0. MRCC's market cap is $274 million. The beta is 0.34 from CBS MarketWatch when it was gathered in June 2017. This was a lower than sector average beta. Grade = incomplete due to the very low market cap. Has a yield that is OK compared to BDCs with close to the same PWAY - given the degree of dividend coverage. The average yield for a BDC with a PWAY between 9% and 10% is 9.40%. The average "yield - PWAY" for BDCs with between 93% and 100% dividend/NAV ratios was -83 bps. With a yield of 10.33% and a yield to PWAY spread of -93 bps, MRCC's grade = Pass. Has a yield that is OK compared to BDCs with close to the same dividend coverage. MRCC fell into a group where their mean yield is 9.33% (MRCC 10.33%) compared to a PWAY of 10.63% (MRCC 9.40%). This grouping sold at an average Price/Book ratio of 1.08x compared to MRCC at 0.94x. This grouping had an average Price/NII ratio of 11.12 compared to MRCC at 9.68. Grade = strong Pass. Has a yield that is OK compared to BDCs with close to the same NAV trend. MRCC fell into a group where their mean yield is 10.30% (MRCC 10.33%) compared to a PWAY of 10.64% (MRCC 9.40%). This grouping sold at an average Price/Book ratio of 0.87x compared to MRCC at 0.94x. This grouping had an average Price/NII ratio of 9.33 compared to MRCC at 9.68. Grade = slight Fail. Reports weighted average Debt/EBITDA and weighted average interest coverage ratio numbers for its portfolio companies. Grade = Fail. Has transparency on the amount of accelerated amortization of upfront fees and prepayments - so TII jumps or declines are explained. Grade = Pass. Has never had a secondary offering below NAV and will not in the future. See page 41 of the most recent 10-Q that states MRCC has permission to sell below NAV. Grade = Fail. Reports Q4 numbers. Grade = Pass.

MRCC fails on (2, 7, 8, 11, 19, 20, 23) 7 of the 23 points while having "incomplete" assessments on 2 points (4 and 16). Bad BDCs have fails or red flags in the mid teens. Good BDCs in the low single digits. Eight red flags (I gave half a flag for an incomplete) is somewhere between a bad or good rating. I would say the number of red flags puts MRCCs towards the top of the average zone (high single digits to low double digits red flags). A 10.33% yield puts MRCC's valuation towards the bottom of the average zone.

MRCC's price is down 11.90% in a sector (using numbers from my coverage universe) that is down 3.55% year to date in 2017. That price fall appears 95% Rockdale related. MRCC's price was up 17.49% in a sector that was up 6.58% in 2016. That gain was Rockdale related. MRCC was down 9.47% in a sector that was down 12.90% in 2015. MRCC was not in my coverage universe during 2014 or 2013. MRCC had its Initial Public Offering on 10-25-12 at $15.00, raising gross proceeds of $86.3 million. Its first reported NAV at the end of 2012 of $14.54. Its first full quarter dividend in Q1-13 was $0.34/share. Of the 27 BDCs (in my coverage universe of 40) that paid dividends in Q1-13, 13 have since cut that dividend. MRCC is among the 6 that has raised its dividend.

Showing the math for point 7:

The NII/TII ratio of 50% is slightly above the run rate. My $11.385 million run rate TII number would produce $45.540 million of revenue in 2017. That compares to the current Yahoo Finance consensus analyst projection of $52.030 million. The 'run rate' dividend income number I am using must be well below the consensus number. My $0.33/share NII projection would produce 2017 NII of $1.32/share - and that compares to the current Yahoo Finance consensus analyst projection of $1.40 with a range of $1.37 to $1.42/share.

There is an alternative NII calculation method that should come very close to the above method. In the case of MRCC, it does not. The run rate TII/portfolio (or the average for the last four quarters) percentage is 11.3%. During quarters with high Rockdale payouts, this ratio was in the 13s. If I were to omit the calculation of fees and a dividend run rate and use that 11.3 number, then quarterly TII would be $446 million times 0.113 divided by four. Quarterly TII would be $12.600 million and annual TII would be $50.398 million. That would produce a run rate NII of (50% of 50.398/17.369) $1.45.

Showing the math for point 8:

In most cases and for BDCs with average PWAYs, a secure dividend is one that is 200 bps below its PWAY. BDCs with lower PWAYs can and do have lower spreads. It is also true that in most cases, the PWAY is very close to the TII/portfolio ratio. For MRCC, the dividend/NAV ratio is 10.0% while the PWAY is 9.4%. That metric would indicate the dividend is in big trouble. At the same time, the TII/portfolio ratio 11.0% in Q2-17. Long term, that is an unsustainable low spread that leads to eventual dividend trouble. The same is true when the NII/share is falling and NII is equal to the dividend. This is currently the case for MRCC.

The good news is that the analyst projections for 2017 and 2018 indicate that NII will get back to being sufficient above the dividend. The bad news is that we have no idea to what degree the analysts are counting on fund flows from the less than dependable Rockdale equity source.

The documentation for point 22:

The shareholders of MRCC have given permission for future sales below NAV. I am not aware of a single case where such sales have been a benefit to current shareholders. It is of some comfort to know that most BDCs with such permission have often failed to use it. This is a red flag that does not consistently lead to a bad outcome.

Before I provide my final assessment of MRCC, let's look at how MRCC compared to the rest of the BDC universe.

Yield in the spreadsheet below is based on the Q3-17 "regular" dividend. Spreadsheet header abbreviations: Div = dividend; EPS = earnings per share; LTM = last twelve months; NAV = Net Asset Value; PWAY = Portfolio Weighted Average Yield (or the yield on the investments that they own); YTD = year to date. The dividend to EPS ratio is a measure of dividend safety. Due to calendar and fiscal years failing to overlap, I also include a dividend to the sum of the last four quarters of NII - in the Div/NIIltm column. After the Price/NAV ratio, the next column displays the percent change in price, price plus dividends, consensus analysts' earnings projections, and price target YTD. For the last four columns - the first measures the percentage change in the Q3-17 dividend from the Q3-16 dividend; the change in NAV between Q3-17 and Q3-16; the percentage change in the Q3-17 dividend from the Q3-14 dividend; and the last measures the change in NAV between Q3-17 and Q3-14. Special dividends are not included in this data. It is my strong suggestion that you minimize your exposure to risky BDCs. Be at least heavily weighted in lower risk BDCs. An ideal portfolio would avoid them entirely. But if you are reading this on MRCC, you are probably needing yield in the here and now to the point that you are willing to live with the long-term consequences. Risky BDCs tend to have falling dividends. MRCC does have that unpleasant potential.

My assessment of MRCC

Low PWAY BDCs strongly tend to be the safer BDC stocks. MRCC does have a lower PWAY than average. But MRCC's investment in Rockdale has put a major wrinkle in that story. MRCC is a stock for those who need yield in the here and now at the cost of optimizing long-term total returns. It is a buy in small weightings only. The metrics I have provided moderately suggest that MRCC is priced for bad news to continue from Rockdale. With some bad news priced in, this is potentially a good time to buy.

This MRCC shareholder was caught off guard that such a small investment like MRCC's investment in Rockdale could have such a major impact on income and NAV movements. I purchased with the expectation that low PWAY would consistently results in lower risk. That is currently not the case with Monroe or Solar Senior Capital.

As shown in the first sector spreadsheet provided above, the average BDC sells at a yield on its stock that is (10.89 - 10.05) 84 bps below its PWAY. MRCC sells at a yield that is (10.33 - 9.40) 93 bps above its PWAY. Due to such a cheap valuation, I am holding on.

This investor purchased his shares in MRCC at $13.09 over one year ago. I still have gains. If I had purchased near the top and had short-term losses I could harvest, I would still be tempted to do so.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AINV, ARCC, FDUS, MRCC, PFLT, PNNT, TCPC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.