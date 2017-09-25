Why I'm Staying Dry On Bed Bath & Beyond

The company has a few options to right the ship. None of them are fail-safe.

A misstep in 2014 has amplified what Bed Bath & Beyond is going through now.

Investors have been told for years now that the market is overvalued. Many of the traditional go-to names have been trading at obscene multiples, and a bargain is extremely hard to come by.

So when a household brand name takes a dip in relation to earnings, guidance or bad news (Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG), Equifax (NYSE:EFX), La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB), FedEx (NYSE:FDX), etc.), it is tempting to pull the trigger.

Such is the case with Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY). In response to an expectation miss and a 25% lowering of EPS guidance, shares have bombed in recent days. Predictably, this has led many to poke around and some to take a chance.

Should I engage it for a potentially prodigious capital gain with my retirement portfolio? No, and here is my rationale.

Turn Back the Clock

Things had seemingly been going swimmingly at Bed Bath & Beyond for years. Revenue growth was impervious to the Great Recession. For that matter, ~34% revenue growth from 2008-2012 and ~12% 2013-2017 wasn't anything to sneeze at, either. However, on July 17, 2014, something happened that was most likely under the radar to the random passerby, but is steadily coming to the surface.

Bed Bath & Beyond ignored the axiom that you can't go into bankruptcy if you don't have any debt, and put $1.5 billion on the balance sheet in the form of:

$300 million in notes due in 2024 (3.749%)

$300 million in notes due in 2034 (4.915%)

$900 million in notes due in 2044 (5.165%)

If this were for investment purposes, one could excuse it. However, the amount was used to purchase an anomalous amount of stock:



For the astute who would say, "Well, that explains a billion. Where did the rest go?" The difference happens to make up the only positive net change in cash since 2011.

Share repurchases can cover up a lot. Most glaringly, they can make the earnings picture look rosier than it actually is. For instance, even though the net income in 2013 represents the peak (the company's fiscal year ends in February), EPS increased through 2016 before it was largely noticed.

However, to take that close look reveals that things have been wobbly for some time. First, this declining net income number comes in the face of increasing revenues.

Predictably then, what is at issue is declining margins - something an amalgam of peers are also dealing with.

Unfortunately though, in this new world order, we don't know yet where margins for this sector will stabilize. For now, in BBBY's case, a falling bottom line means that return on assets (ROA), return on equity (ROE), and return on invested capital (ROIC) have all precipitously declined.

However, with BBBY's inventory cycle and inventory turns staying roughly the same throughout, what emerges is a rather sobering concept: it seems as though those ubiquitous coupons in the mail are progressively more necessary to move inventory. Of course, with increasing revenue and an EPS line "up-and-to-the-right", one just doesn't see that. Also ambiguous is that for a while now, the company has been bleeding cash.

"What's the Solution?"

The rebuttal to this is that there is a reason why retail is so hard. Almost all of retail is staring down the barrel of being showrooms for Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). A few years down the line and it is easy to see a scenario where the only thing that brick-and-mortar stores can do better than Amazon is selling actual brick and mortar.

There are a few options that Bed Bath & Beyond has at its disposal. However, none of them are slam dunks.

Enter the relationship between Sears (NASDAQ:SHLD) and Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG). As Sears stores close, Seritage attempts to re-rent them at higher rates to new tenants. As long as Sears circles the drain slowly (to prevent the value of the rest falling through the floor), this could work out well for Seritage.

However, this won't work in Bed Bath & Beyond's case. First, the situation there is not as dire. Second, since BBBY leases its stores, it's a moot point.

This is the simplest option, to be sure. As previously seen, it seems from the outside looking in that management is at least giving a go at it. It has decreased share count 43% since 2010. However, this does not address the one fundamental issue: it is slowly becoming irrelevant. Going private will not change that. However, being private will give it a much greater opportunity to throw everything against a wall and see what sticks, outside of the quarterly second-guessing and badgering from the analyst and blogger community.

(Image Source)

Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) recently announced that it would start allowing Amazon customers to bring returns into its stores. The rationale is fuzzy at best. Perhaps the company could fool people driving by into thinking the cars in the parking lot are actual Kohl's customers and someone swerves in to avoid the fear of missing out. Or perhaps someone comes in for a return and a pack of Chiclets catches their eye.

The rationale for Bed Bath & Beyond to partner with Amazon or Wayfair (NYSE:W), in my view, would be just as foolhardy. BBBY stores have been a cut above before now. To enter in a like partnership, in my opinion, signals to the world that the company no longer believes that. This is untenable.

Another option would be to further follow La-Z-Boy (Brooke Shields) or Rooms-to-Go (Cindy Crawford and Sofia Vergara) and partner with another semi-retired celebrity to design a furniture line alongside Jessica Simpson. Diane Keaton would be a competent choice, or to think outside of the box, Brad Pitt with his Pitt-Pollaro line offers a chance to go upscale.

Most promising, in my view, is to take a cue from Best Buy (NYSE:BBY). The company engineered a turnaround by focusing on things that others couldn't or chose not to. Not only did it blow out Geek Squad, but Best Buy emphasized customer service so that these days it is undoubtedly the best around.

If you want to try it out for yourself, asking for help at a Best Buy and in the electronics section at Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) or Target (NYSE:TGT) is a completely different experience. At Best Buy, asking for specifications on a television, for instance, will get a question about how big the prospective room is, a side-by-side comparison with different models they have, the accessories you'll need to hook it up, etc. At Wal-Mart or Target, if you can find someone, they might read the box to you.

One thing e-commerce can't do is provide in-person hand-holding. Bed Bath & Beyond has two intriguing opportunities to do so. First, the Chef Central experience (cooking classes and demonstrations, etc.) could be expanded to more stores. If it goes well in Paramus, NJ, this will quickly become a moot point. Hopefully, there is more potential to the concept than fulfilling sheer nepotism.

Second, and more promising in my view, is to bring the Decorist idea inside larger/more populous stores as a pilot program. An interior designer could be on staff to advise home and apartment remodelers on interior design choices, make in-store or omnichannel recommendations using Bed Bath & Beyond products.

Summary

Although things certainly look dire at BBBY, they aren't all bad. The company's online sales growth is ~20%. Share repurchases have slowed to at least be covered by free cash flow.

Also, management continues to spend capital to bring new initiatives to market. Rather than cut it, for a retailer behind the proverbial 8-ball, capital expenditures are similar in importance to technology companies - a veritable lifeblood, especially since Bed Bath & Beyond is intent on increasing its ecommerce presence.

In light of recent events, it is certainly tempting to take a stab at BBBY, similar to my thinking with La-Z-Boy. However, I have little confidence in my ability to avoid falling knives, and since this decision would be from a retirement account, I personally will abstain.

BBBY PE Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

BBBY is trading at a significant discount to its peers, but with the recent net income picture, I am wary of where net income will finally stabilize.

However, this most recent dip has it trading pretty close to the book value of its assets.

BBBY data by YCharts

It appears that with Friday's action, the downward movement could be over. But if it ever fell below $19, I would be tempted to throw caution to the wind and engage. I would be getting all of its growth prospects for free.

Thanks so much for reading. If you found value here, please click the "Follow" button, because there is more where that came from. However, I am not a professional investor, and as such, the companies and/or positions mentioned and any associated analyses are related to my own personal experience and expertise, and is not intended to be a recommendation to buy or sell. As everyone has their own risk tolerance, goals and needs, it is important that you perform your own due diligence.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long LZB.