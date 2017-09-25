The Credit Data Business Needs A Revolution: Innovate Or Drain The Swamp

There have been numerous pieces published over the last two weeks on the revelations by Equifax Inc. (EFX) that more than one hundred million consumers' personal data may have been compromised through a security breach. This revelation follows the scandal when Experian (OTCQX:EXPGF) (OTCQX:EXPGY) suffered a significant hack in 2015 and multiple similar customer security failures at credit card issuers and retailers.

This time may be different simply due to the sheer size of the hack, but the cumulative amount of consumer data that has been compromised over the past decade makes the Equifax hack appear as just one small crack in a crumbling facade. Whether this turns out to be the straw that breaks the camel's back, ushering in new regulations imposed by lawmakers remains to be seen.

While there have been conversations about the control that the big three credit data companies TransUnion (TRU), Equifax, and Experian have on the market, there has been less conversation regarding the antiquated nature of the data business itself. With lenders both large and small relying on consumer and commercial credit histories to manage risk in a rapidly changing technological environment, it is remarkable how little innovation has occurred in the data marketplace.

There is a "cover charge" business quality to the data market, which has yet to be disrupted. That is, some enter the club and reap the benefits for free while others, such as lenders or retailers, must pay for rights or usage. In a sense, we, the consumer, are the product. That is not a unique model, as Facebook (FB) and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) have proven you can build monopolistic multi-billion-dollar companies as long as the service you provide is something consumers are willing to risk their data for - data that commercial users are willing to pay dearly for.

Capitol Hill has and will continue to weigh in on data integrity but has so far failed to act decisively. When it comes to data, our lawmakers continue to provide criticism instead of solutions. Elsewhere, innovation has influenced the debate. In the United Kingdom, reform includes "Companies House," whereby businesses over a certain size must report their financial data to a regulatory oversight entity. The data is collected and provided for analysis to multiple sources, and the findings are reported to the public. This data is then leveraged to provide more transparent and efficient financial products and services.

While consumer data concerns have dominated headlines, the situation for commercial data is almost equally grim. The credit agencies have produced a product to score business risk based upon their credit history in the form of a simple score. As a tool, this has proven to be a lagging indicator of real risk, credit, and capacity. Despite the need for more efficient data services, problems in the commercial data space persist. Dun & Bradstreet (DNB), the leader in business data, purchased Creditability in 2015. To date, D&B Creditability has received a number of Federal Trade Commission (FTC) complaints around their sales tactics targeting small business owners.

Perhaps, to borrow a term from the last presidential election cycle, the US credit industry is grappling with a "Data Swamp" in need of draining. Maybe the good that will come out of this is not just more regulation but more innovation. The use of new, better credit tools and analytics to help personal consumers and business owners to make informed decisions. The new data analysis tools should be transparent and benefit all. What is the lifetime value or capacity of this person to a lender? What is the business worth and can that be calculated to help better protect the creditor and help the business owner and consumer? Those are the new insights and innovation being driven by startups like BizEquity, Credit Karma, Mint, and Nav, not the big four in the market today Experian, Equifax, TransUnion, and D&B.

The greatest risk to innovation, of course, remains the entrenched interests of existing industry leaders and, by extension, their influence over government regulation. Hopefully, in response to these ever more frequent data breeches and hacking scandals, regulation and innovation can advance the data market in parallel.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.