American Eagle Following A Familiar Pattern

If American Eagle can generate 2% long-term revenue growth and steady-to-slightly better margins, the shares are a little undervalued, but there is a lot of negativity on the sector.

aerie remains a fast-growing concept for the company, and management has opportunities to expand aerie, while also pushing for better lease terms at its AE stores.

American Eagle seems to reset about every three years, and this summer saw the same as weak traffic pressured sales and margins.

Teen retailer American Eagle (NYSE:AEO) may not be cyclical in the classical sense of the word, but a quick look at the long-term chart shows that this company and stock have long had a pattern of ups and downs.

The shares dropped below $11 this summer on worries about mall traffic and the impact of heavier promotional activity, as well as more existential worries about the future of store-based apparel retailing, but there is a pattern here. While those present-day worries have some validity, the shares fell below $11 in the summer of 2014, the late summer/early fall of 2011, and the fall of 2008. The fall of 2005 and 2002 were also low points along the way, although 2005 bottomed out above $14 and 2002's decline went below $5.

I'm not suggesting that investors should buy AEO shares just because the stock bottoms out every three years and then recovers. What I am suggesting is that this is a strong brand and a well-run company that has been through the wringer before. The apparel retail market is changing, but change is a constant factor in retail, and I believe American Eagle is better positioned than most to withstand these changes. These shares do look a little undervalued and offer an interesting dividend, but the negative drumbeat is likely to go on a little while longer.

More Than Just Competition

A few years ago, one of the big worries around companies like American Eagle, Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF), Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) and the like was whether “fast fashion” retailers like H&M (OTCPK:HNNMY) were going to beat them up for their lunch money. Given that H&M's comps have been even worse than American Eagle's going back into 2015, that hasn't really been the case.

The bigger issue, and one that shows up across the board with H&M's globally diverse business mix, is a change in overall buying behavior. Shoppers are avoiding the malls (and not just in the U.S.); mall traffic has been trending down about 6% year to date in the U.S., with August and early September “improving” to 4% declines. Clearly people are still wearing (and buying) clothes, but they're buying less at the mall and more online.

The margins for online sales aren't necessarily that bad for retailers like American Eagle, but it does still create new branding challenges. American Eagle gets about a quarter of its sales from online channels, which is pretty good on a relative basis (Urban Outfitter is closer to a third), but that hasn't been enough to offset flagging foot traffic to the stores.

Making matters worse, promotional activity is biting into margins. One of the bigger drivers for AEO's last successful run was a reinvestment into product quality and merchandising so that the company wouldn't have to rely on promotional pricing to drive sales. That approach worked (and gross margins topped out over 40%), but it isn't working now, as the company has lost about two and a half points of gross margin year over year in the past two quarters.

Managing The Store Base - Not Quite Shuffling The Titanic's Deck Chairs

One of the emergent themes as mall traffic has dropped off and competing teen retailers have gone bankrupt has been the flexibility retailers have regarding their leases. During prior booms, analysts would get excited about companies' plans to quickly expand their footprint, but now the script has flipped and investors want to know how quickly they can restructure those footprints.

It's an interesting dynamic for American Eagle. Based on management's comments and disclosures, the overwhelming majority of the company's store locations are profitable, and many of those few that aren't are still relatively new (and ramping up). What's more, management has been consistent with its belief that its store base drives synergy with the online operation - digital sales for aerie within discrete markets typically more than double when a new store opens in that market and a large percentage of online returns are done in-store (with some of those leading to up-sell opportunities).

Even so, American Eagle is keeping its options open. About half of its store leases expire in the next three years, and management is increasingly making use of advanced analytics to maximize the value of the footprint and negotiate more effectively with landlords. The company isn't going to cease its brick-and-mortar operations, but management is going to do what they can to make this weakness in the mall sector work for it.

The Opportunity

I continue to believe that aerie can drive growth for American Eagle. Comps have grown more than 20% in seven of the last eight quarters, and management should be able to at least double the sales of this business from here in the coming years. As for the main American Eagle stores, I believe the company has made a name for itself as a player in the denim space, but it would probably benefit from another bout of innovation.

I know there are some analysts who believe the mall, as a retailing concept, is in permanent decline. Whether that proves true or not, people will still be needing and buying clothes. Online merchandising will permanently change the competitive challenges that American Eagle faces, but it doesn't seal the company's doom. Said differently, I'm not going to assume that a company that has managed to evolve with the times will cease to do so.

All of that said, I've cut back my expectations. American Eagle has generated about 2.6% annualized sales growth over the last decade, with annualized store count growth of 0.6%. I think 2% long-term future growth is still manageable, and that's my base-case assumption now. I do think the company's FCF margin can improve slightly as it needs less capex to support growth, but I'm not ruling out longer-term risks to margins from the ongoing transitions in retailing. If American Eagle can get its FCF margins into the high 5%'s, FCF growth of around 3% is viable and supports a fair value of around $14.50. Flat margins would lower then to around $13.75, while a half-point decline relative to the past 10 years would drop the fair value to around $12.50.

The Bottom Line

As I said before, the fact that American Eagle bottoms out and recovers every three years does not mean another up-cycle is guaranteed. I don't pretend to know whether the bankruptcies of companies like Aeropostale, Rue 21, and PacSun are part of a long-needed correction or may just be the tip of the iceberg. What I do know is that American Eagle has navigated the vagaries of apparel retailing successfully in the past, and I'm not betting against the company now. That's not the same as betting for it, though, and I'd want more upside to my $14.50 fair value before taking a big plunge with my own cash.

