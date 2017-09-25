Nike Doesn't Need To Meet $50 Billion Target To Justify Its Valuation

I explain the basis for my sales projection and use a conservative estimate of just a 50 basis point operating margin improvement over the next 10 years.

Nike's $50 billion has been contested and ridiculed by bloggers, but has the market priced this into its assumptions?

Nike's (NYSE:NKE) $50 billion sales target has been a hotly contested figure among commentators. But has the market priced this figure into the stock? As I projected the company's cash flows, I found that the answer to that question is an unequivocal "no". While Nike's management was silly to make that assertion, at current valuations, the market expects the stock to fall short by several billion dollars. Therefore, it won't be logical to use the $50 billion figure as a stick to beat the firm.

Projecting sales

I need a basis for my assumptions to project revenue growth. I simply cannot say I assume 5% growth just because I feel that way today. So I found exactly that, a basis. I smoothed the historical revenue growth curve by calculating the average three-year, five-year and ten-year sales growth. Since FY12, there has been a neat trend in Nike’s 10-year average growth rates. Every year, this rate is declining by 0.32% on average. I used this to trace back the growth rate every year and plot my estimated sales curve over the next 10 years. Sure, the estimates can still go wrong. But the year when my projections reach $50 billion-plus revenue should highlight how conservative the estimate is.

As seen in the graph below, I project revenues of ~$36.5 billion, roughly $13.5 billion short of the $50 billion number some writers are using to be bearish on Nike. In fact, the company manages to achieve this target only by FY25. How significant is this? I found that Nike’s value, ceteris paribus, could be 40% higher if the company were to earn $50 billion in sales by FY20.

On the FY18 sales projection, I would like to clarify that I have maintained the 10.9% growth figure for the sake of consistency. But in order to reduce cash flows, I have snipped at the operating margin. In totality, the effect is consistent with company projections made in the last call.

Writing the cash flow cheque

I have arrived at the above operating margin figures by tweaking Nike’s gross margins and operating costs. Note that I consider these operating margin figures highly conservative. But since my argument becomes rather more convincing if I repudiate bearish assertions using conservative forecasting, I chose to incorporate it into my model. The direct to consumer trend is now firmly ensconced in the retail environment. To use the cliché, you can’t put the (e-commerce) genie back in the bottle. So, as Nike’s direct to consumer channel gains heft, the company should easily be able to surpass the 50 basis improvement in operating margins projected over 10 years. Since its international sales are growing faster than domestic sales, I assume a maximum tax rate of 20%. Earnings from operations outside the US are generally taxed at a lower rate. Also, I have not considered any future reductions in US tax rates for this analysis. For my capex as a percent of sales assumption, I have selected the maximum value (3.5%) in the last ten years and applied it uniformly over the next ten years. Ideally, over the long run, I would expect this to taper down.

Non-time series assumptions

I used the 60-month beta value (1.04) compiled by Seeking Alpha to calculate the cost of capital. Since cash flows were projected over a 10-year period, one should ideally use a 120-month beta. I see this decision of mine as a conflict between relevancy and consistency. Given the ongoing disruption in the consumer goods industry, I thought relevancy should triumph. I would love to hear a reasonable argument favoring consistency, though, so readers can let me know in the comments. Other non-time series assumptions include a 6% equity risk premium and the 10-year Treasury yield of 2.2% as my risk-free rate. With these assumptions, my weighted average cost of capital was 7.7%. The firm was valued at $49.5, which is below current market value. But this is just the base case. Another way of putting it is $49.5 is a very good entry point for long-term investors.

I understand that company valuations can be sensitive to cost of capital assumptions. Therefore, if anyone has a different cost of capital assumption, let me know in the comments. I will let you know the value my model throws up for your WACC. Note that I won't be changing other assumptions for this request.

In conclusion...

If Nike craters post earnings, I think investors may want to see it as a compelling opportunity to accumulate. Note that the analysis only considers the fundamental side of pricing the stock. In 1990, this academic paper highlighted how noise traders and sentiment can influence a stock's price. So I would ask investors to consider this in their investment decisions as well.

Note: Company-related data have been sourced from Morningstar.

