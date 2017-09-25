Is Bank Of America Buffet's Next IBM-Level Mistake?

Buffet seems to be violating one of the tenants of diversification with his $17.5 B position, unless he has other plans to increase his return, with effects on other investors.

Bank of America will likely grow in line with the rest of the sector, but doesn't appear to stand out to justify extreme position concentration.

The entire banking sector right now is moving in close unison due to macroeconomic factors and Federal Reserve policies.

Bank of America appears to be healthily valued in comparison to the rest of the U.S. banking sector.

About a month ago, Warren Buffet exercised his preferred stock warrants and became Bank of America's (NYSE: BAC) largest common stockholder. As I outlined, his public statements and the mechanics of his transaction showed that he believed Bank of America still has room to grow.

However, Warren Buffet isn't always right. The most glaring example is Warren Buffet's long-term and extensive investment in IBM (NYSE:IBM), which in recent years has fared so badly that even Buffet is starting to give up on the company.

The fact that Buffet has chosen Bank of America to be his next major investment, with over $17.5 B (or 700 M shares) now in personal stock and his indications that he intends to hold it for a while, is particularly interesting because Bank of America does not appear to be especially poised for growth compared to other large financial institutions.

Rather, Bank of America looks to be growing in line with the rest of the banking sector, which is being bolstered by heavy positive tailwinds.

One of the biggest tenants of diversification is that one lowers the risk of black swan events as well as volatility by investing in multiple different assets within a strategy. As I've previously outlined, the banking sector seems to be moving in unison right now.

Given these circumstances, what is going through Buffet's mind?

I. Bank of America is Going With the Crowd

As shown below, Bank of America's price-to-earnings valuation is on the higher end compared to its peer bulge-bracket U.S. financial services institutions.

Furthermore, Bank of America's dividend, which has been heavily regulated by the Federal Reserve due to regulatory policies and was one of the main reasons Buffet cited in exercising his options when he did, is not especially noteworthy either compared to its peer financial institutions.

Almost all financial institutions continue to pay dividends below the 10-year yield, which make them growth-based rather being dividend stocks.

Overall, financial institutions seem to be moving very closely in line with each another (NYSE: XLF), as macroeconomic factors that affect credit demand, policy (regulatory and legislative) regulations that affect capital requirements and lending, and Federal Reserve policies affecting dividends, capital, and other activities that return cash to shareholder, all keep them very closely aligned.

There remain positive tailwinds on all these fronts, but none that seem to especially bolster Bank of America especially so.

II. Buffet Has Gone All-In on Bank of America

If we look at Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) portfolio, it appears that his new $17.5 B Bank of America common stock position is extremely large in comparison to the other stocks he has in his overall $162 B portfolio (based on his most recent August 2017 SEC filings for his holdings as of June 30, 2017).

As we can see, the only other remotely comparable financial services position to Buffet's new Bank of America holdings are his enormous holdings in Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) and American Express (NYSE: AXP). It is worth noting Buffet's investment in Wells Fargo has fared only a bit better than his IBM investment has in the most recent past few years.

Besides those two financial services companies, with American Express being not really in Bank of America's peer group anyway, he only owns much smaller financial services positions in U.S. Bancorp, Bank of New York, and Goldman Sachs, which do not even add up to barely half his Bank of America position.

With well over a dozen U.S. bulge-bracket financial services institutions and even more large and stable banks out there, that Buffet would keep his incredibly large and essentially un-diversified position in both Wells Fargo and Bank of America is very unusual.

III. What is Buffet Planning?

Buffet has a long history of being an activist investor to a certain degree and with his own particular style in companies he has a large stake in. I believe it is very possible that given Buffet's extraordinarily stake in Bank of America, he may hope to get involved in the company's corporate governance in order to help right the company's wrongs and help it grow at a more accelerated rate than it is currently on track to do.

Whether Buffet will be successful in this is uncertain, as Bank of America's activities remain extremely constrained by current Dodd-Frank legislation, securities and other financial services executive branch regulatory rules, and the Federal Reserve's policies and approvals.

One major reason why the entire banking sector has been moving in such close unison in recent years is because of the lack of latitude many banks have in diverging in their lines of business.

It could also simply be that Bank of America was a company Buffet was able to get a large stake in when he first acquired his Bank of America preferred stock and options back in 2011.

Whatever the case, Buffet's heavy position in Bank of America looks unusual given that Bank of America's growth does not appear to be especially higher or lower than its financial peers.

IV. Conclusion

I believe Bank of America has a positive future ahead, as with the rest of most major U.S. banks. Macroeconomic factors, regulatory relief, and increasing Federal Reserve leniency are allowing banks to increasingly become more profitable as well as deliver more returns to shareholders in the form of dividends and buybacks.

Bank of America has been among the banks that the Federal Reserve and regulators have been giving increasing levels of approval and relief to, and undoubtedly will continue to benefit from these significant tailwinds.

However Bank of America, as I've analyzed, does not appear to have any special qualities at the moment that appear to make it any more likely to grow than other U.S. financial services institutions.

Buffet's bet is either one that is a diversification mistake, a belief in some aspect of Bank of America that he has not publicly disclosed, or part of his plan to get involved in Bank of America's affairs to somehow make it grow faster than other U.S. financial services institutions. Nonetheless, it makes Bank of America particularly stand out, with Wells Fargo, as one of Buffet's "pet companies" with him himself as the uncertainty factor.

Whether Buffet's involvement in Bank of America will increase its value and growth, due to his financial expertise, or actually hurt the bank, due to his recent major bad bets, remains to be seen for both him and other Bank of America investors.

Given the tailwinds that are lifting the entire banking sector, for investors who are not Warren Buffet and lack the ability to make an impact on corporate governance and activities, it might be worth taking a more diversified position in domestic financial services.

