Tactile Systems: Multiple Near-Term Catalysts For 75% Downside

This article represents the opinion of the author. The author is SHORT TCMD and HIIQ.

Of the 200+ good short ideas I look at every year, I generally publish less than 10 of them at MoxReports.com. If I think that a stock is only going down by 50%, I generally won’t even bother writing about it.

For the short ideas that I did end up writing about, we have consistently seen those stocks quickly plunge by 30-50% in the near term, with larger declines over time.

I have a formula for these short trades and there is a very good reason why I keep sticking to it.

In order to be a truly compelling short trade, a situation must possess the following four elements:

Toxic fundamental business problems which are difficult or impossible to resolve Blatant overvaluation, which is dramatic and extreme. (Again, if a mere 50% downside then I won’t even bother.) A directly identifiable cause for such unjustified overvaluation A near-term catalyst that will spark a sharp decline in the share price

Today, I will demonstrate clearly each of the four elements above to show why Tactile Systems (TCMD) is quickly headed 75% lower, based on multiple near-term catalysts.

Special bonus feature: aggressive insider selling

TCMD is actually even better because it demonstrates what I refer to as the “4+1 formula.”

In addition to the four elements above, we also get a “plus one” with TCMD. The urgent and aggressive dumping of shares by insiders / board members serves to reconfirm and accelerate the thesis.

The biggest insider selling has come from two funds, Galen Partners and Radius Ventures. There has been some additional selling by other management/board members, but they actually own so little of their own stock that the impact is less meaningful.

Each of Galen and Radius typically invests at the private equity stage. But in the past, I will show how both funds were more than happy to hold or even INCREASE their stakes in solid companies even years after they came public via in IPO and even when the underlying shares had soared by hundreds of percent.

Anyone who tries to insist that these funds somehow “must” sell is entirely incorrect. This will be shown clearly below.

The point is this:

Each of these funds had been involved with TCMD for many years before the IPO and together they held multiple board seats giving them perfect information and a substantial amount of control over the company. Up until May 2017, they owned a combined 40% of TCMD.

Galen and Radius are rushing for the exits precisely because they have perfect information on TCMD and they can perfectly see the catalysts that will hit the stock in the next few months.

In fact, these insider funds would have been just as happy to get out when the price was nearly 50% lower.

In November 2016, TCMD had filed an S-1 Registration Statement in order to allow these investors to sell. At the time, both Galen and Radius both had full board membership, so they clearly would have approved this filing.

But even at prices of $15-$17, TCMD failed to find enough demand and that registration statement was withdrawn in December of 2016.

So another method had to be found.

Just ahead of the Annual Meeting in May 2017, the two Galen board members tendered their resignations. (But notably I can find no public press release from TCMD to announce these departures who represented TCMD's largest shareholder, which owned 28% of the company.)

As we will see below, this also coincided (quite noticeably) with the simultaneous occurrence of repeated hikes to the price targets by TCMD’s analyst/bankers. The share price quickly soared from $16 to $37, with insiders aggressively unloading shares the whole way up.

Just a few months ago, these insiders still owned 40% of the company. Following their very recent spate of share sales, each of these insider funds is down to just over 5% of the company. Obviously, this means that any further sales by either fund will take them down to below the 5% reporting threshold such that they will not even need to report their final exit. (And in fact there is another way for them to sneak below this threshold so that the can fully exit without further disclosure.)

The most recent share sale occurred just last week, consisting of 3.3 million shares, all of which were sold by selling shareholders (no proceeds to TCMD itself).

Here is a screenshot from Bloomberg of all insider transactions at TCMD. Notice what happened beginning around May 2017.

Below I will show quite clearly the reasons why this troubled stock has tripled since its IPO.

I will also show quite clearly the near term catalysts that will send the stock plunging by 75%.

And then you will understand quite clearly why those insiders above are racing to dump their shares as fast as they can.

1. TACTILE MEDICAL - KEY STATISTICS

Name: Tactile Systems Technology (“TCMD”)

Sector: Medical devices

MCap: $544 million

Current Price: $30.86 (up 3x from IPO price)

IPO price: $10.00 (July 2016)

Avg. Daily Vol: 700k shares ($22 million)

LTM Rev: $97.2 million

LTM Net Inc: $5.2 million

P/S Ratio: 5.6x

P/E Ratio: 104x

Cash balance: $39.1 million (≈$2.30 cash per share)

Short interest: Low. (Only 11.8% of float).

Note: As a result of continued insider selling, the float continues to increase sharply which means that the short interest as a percentage of float will continue falling to even lower levels.

2. BUSINESS DESCRIPTION

Tactile Systems manufactures and distributes pneumatic compression devices (“air pumps”) that are designed to help patients cope with lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency.

Lymphedema refers to swelling that generally occurs in one or both of the arms or legs and is generally the result of the removal of or damage to the lymph nodes as a part of cancer treatment.

Chronic venous insufficiency refers to a condition where valves in the veins in the legs or arms cease working, causing blood to pool and putting increased pressure on the walls of the veins. CVI is often due to valve dysfunction (usually hereditary) or due to valve destruction after a deep vein thrombosis (DVT) or blood clot.

From TCMD's website, here are pictures of the large pump and sleeve devices in use.

3. WHY HAS TCMD TRIPLED FROM $10 TO OVER $30?

If you haven’t read The Jungle by Upton Sinclair, you probably should.

Over 100 years ago, Upton Sinclair noted that:

It is difficult to get a man to understand something, when his salary depends on his not understanding it.

Two weeks ago I wrote an article describing my short thesis on small cap health care stock Health Insurance Innovations (HIIQ). That stock was being aggressively recommended by “analysts from the research departments” of investment banks Canaccord Genuity and Craig-Hallum.

Somehow both of these investment banks failed to spot the widespread indications or concerns of fraud that I had outlined in my article (which, in fact, I actually found to be really quite obvious). In line with their fervent support, shares of HIIQ had risen by more than 5x in just the past year.

Following my article, HIIQ quickly plunged by 25-30% and it has yet to substantially rebound. I expect that it will continue sharply lower once my identified catalysts fully materialize in coming weeks.

Today I am looking at yet another small-cap healthcare stock, Tactile Systems Technology, which I expect to quickly plunge by 75% due to multiple near term catalysts.

Rather than Canaccord and Hallum, it is now Canaccord and Piper Jaffray who are out aggressively pushing investors to buy shares of TCMD.

Po-tay-to, Po-tah-to.

With TCMD, once again the “research departments” from these investment banks have somehow managed to fail to see a slew of near-term problems that are so obvious that any novice MBA student could certainly never miss them. This includes the multiple near-term catalysts that will see the stock plunge.

Urging investors to BUY, while helping TCMD insiders SELL

Even as the “research departments” of these investment banks keep urging investors to BUY at higher and higher prices, the “investment banking departments” of these exact same investment banks have been helping TCMD insiders SELL. Over just the past few months, these insiders have pulled in nearly $200 million from share sales at all time high prices. TCMD has paid its bankers over $6 million in investment banking fees in just the same few months.

Here is how to look at this:

If the share price were still 60% lower (where it was in January), these offerings would have raised 60% less proceeds for those investors. Therefore, this would have also resulted in 60% lower fees for the investment banks. That difference alone amounts to an extra $3 million in fees for TCMD’s investment banks based on nothing more than a briefly inflated share price over the past few months. And of course the selling insiders pocketed an extra $100 million for themselves. So everybody wins!

Look people, this is pretty simple and obvious stuff.

4. INSIDER SELLING (AS FAST AS POSSIBLE BY ANY MEANS NECESSARY)

As we saw above, a few months ago insiders began aggressively dumping shares at every turn and regardless of price.

In fact, as early as November of 2016, these insiders were already aggressively preparing to get out. But when their initial plans failed, another method had to be found.

In November of 2016, TCMD had filed a large S-1 registration statement to allow these insiders to sell.

But even at prices in the $15-17 range at the time, TCMD was unable to get enough demand for the offering and then withdrew the registration statement in December of 2016.

By the time the Proxy Statement came out ahead of the annual meeting in May 2017, Steve Shapiro and Zubeen Shroff of Galen Partners has already tendered their resignations, which then just preceded their huge spate of selling.

There was no public press release announcing the departure of the two board members from TCMD’s largest shareholder. This would have been great information because it accurately predicted the huge wave of selling that began immediately after these individuals got off the board.

The only way anyone would have known about these resignations is if they had read the entire proxy. And we all know that no one actually reads proxy statements. (Be honest now. Did you actually really read TCMD’s proxy before today?)

From the Proxy:

Here is a list of the recent insider transactions. Clearly it is all SELLS.

The biggest sellers happen to be the two private equity funds who had been invested in TCMD since years before the IPO. They are Radius Ventures and Galen Partners.

From the Proxy Statement filed ahead of the annual meeting in May of 2017, we can see that together these two owned 40% of TCMD as of May 2017.

But as of today, each of them is down to just over a 5% stake.

Notice that any further sales will take each of them down to below the 5% reporting threshold such that they can then fully exit without further reporting.

Once this article comes out, I absolutely guarantee you that TCMD’s analyst bankers will give you the following excuse for why you should ignore the tidal wave of selling from these insiders.

In order to keep the price up, these analyst/bankers will say that “These funds MUST sell because they are private equity funds who cannot hold public equities post IPO. It’s just what they do.”

This is wrong, wrong, WRONG! It is absolutely not true and anyone who is telling you that this is the case is clearly ignoring some very obvious history with both of these funds.

When they think that a stock is going up, both Galen and Radius have been more than happy to continue holding public equities even years after an IPO and even when the share price has soared by hundreds of percent in the public markets. In fact, we can even see where they INCREASED their holdings well after the IPO and at higher prices.

Here we can see a steep spike in the share price of Tabula Rasa Healthcare (TRHC) from December 2015 to present. And we can also see how Radius nearly tripled its stake in TRHC even as the price was going up sharply in the public markets, going from 692,175 shares in 2016 to over 1.8 million in 2017.

Quotient (QTNT) is a medical diagnostics maker that came public in 2014 at a price of $8.00. Even when the stock rose as high as $18, Galen wasn’t selling. And even at the stock retreated Galen has held its position steady at 6.5 million shares.

So just to be clear:

A few months ago, Galen and Radius owned more than 40% of TCMD. They had numerous board seats and had been involved for many years prior to the IPO. The reason they are aggressively selling shares at any price is that they have perfect information on the upcoming catalysts. These funds were just as eager to get out when the share price was $16 but were simply unable to do so at the time. With other public investments, both of these funds were more than happy to hold or increase their positions well after the IPO, even when the share prices had more than tripled.

5. ”FOOL ME TWICE, SHAME ON ME”

TCMD has managed to ramp up sales from $63 million three years ago to $97 million today. However, this ramp up has largely been the result of a very aggressive increase in Sales & Marketing Expense (“S&M”).

This is why actual earnings never seem to budge. Below we can see that as revenue rose by $45 million, net income only rose by $4 million. Duh!

The name for this business model is “standing on the corner selling $10 bills for just $5.”

And yes, you will always show strong “revenue” growth (at the top line) when you are often just paying people to take your product from you.

With TCMD, the recent research report from Canaccord indicates a share price target of $37 based on 2018 revenues ramping up even more sharply to $128 million and net income rising from $2.9 million to $4 million

Likewise, the recent report from Piper shows numbers which are so identical to Canaccord that they are quite conspicuous. A target price of $36 based on 2018 forecasted revenues of $128 million and forecasted net income of $3.6 million.

Below, I will show you quite clearly why near-term catalysts at TCMD will see revenues plunge (rather than surge). This is so obvious that, again, no first-year MBA student could ever miss it.

The notion that two analysts could both miss these upcoming catalysts to arrive at nearly identical assumptions and conclusions will quickly reveal its own absurdity.

Next, notice that even when both Canaccord and Piper both project a steep spike in revenues, that same firms also both project that net income will only end up at no more than a mere $4 million – even as far out as 2018. In other words, under a “best case scenario”, profits are still nowhere in sight even for those who are the most fervent bulls on TCMD.

For some reason, neither firm actually bothers to mention that their projections would result in TCMD trading on a forward PE of more than 150x, even using their own aggressive financial forecasts! Instead, they just focus on a NOMINAL share price target, while telling investors to buy at higher and higher prices.

In the past I have highlighted numerous examples of small cap healthcare companies using this exact same “$10 for $5 method” and they were always able to show meaningful revenue growth for several years. Obviously.

The “research analysts”, specifically including investment banks Canaccord and Piper, have then rushed to extrapolate the revenue growth into later term profits (which are always lingering a few years out in the future) once the sales (in the forecasts) eventually “outgrow” the promotional spending.

Just like with TCMD, the artificial revenue growth allowed analysts to boost the share price just long enough for insiders or the company to conduct large equity offerings before the share price imploded.

MoxReports.com vs. Canaccord and TearLab

Below is a screenshot from my past article on TearLab (TEAR). The message on TearLab back then was exactly the same as my message on TCMD today. TearLab was another “$10 for $5” growth model. Just after my article, TearLab quickly plunged by 30%, but that was actually just the beginning.

At the time of my article, Canaccord had just (once again) raised its share price target by 40% to $14 over enthusiasm for TEAR hitting an “inflection point” where surging revenues would deliver huge profits, supposedly just a short time in the future.

May 2013: TearLab target price lifted to $14 from $10 at Canaccord Genuity

TearLab worked out pretty much as I expected and I expect similar results for TCMD over the longer term. (This is why insiders are rushing to unload their shares.)

(Despite having conducted multiple reverse splits since 2013, TearLab currently trades at around $1.20. Down more than 99% since 2013. On a split adjusted basis, Canaccord’s price target would equate to $140 in 2013. Canaccord truly marked the “top of the top”.)

The pattern we can repeatedly see with these analysts is that “the right time to sell is NEVER”. The pattern of recommendations goes as follows: BUY, BUY, BUY, BUY, (then quietly suspend coverage AFTER share price has already plunged).

Here are Canaccord’s recommendations on TearLab leading up to its complete implosion. Notice that once the stock had plunged by 70% Canaccord simply “dropped coverage”. At no time did the firm ever tell investors to sell.

A very similar “tipping point” argument was used by Piper to justify a target of $26 for Osiris Therapeutics (OSIR). As with TearLab above, the bright future for Osiris was always just around the corner.

Osiris Therapeutics PR Raised to $26 at Piper Jaffray

With Osiris, the signs of outright fraud were so obvious that I didn’t really need to bother dissecting the business flaws that much. It is difficult for me to understand how Piper could have ignored such blatant signs of fraud.

But in any event, we once again saw an analyst/investor hyping a small cap healthcare stock based on the “$10 for $5” growth model.

MoxReports: Osiris: Aggressive Channel Stuffing, Accounting Irregularities Or Outright Fraud?

Here were the bullet points from my article:

Here is what the stock did after I warned investors

And of course here are the successive recommendations and target price changes on Osiris from Piper. (This is really my favorite part!)

Notice how the price target was only lowered after the share price had already imploded.

And then in June of 2016 (just 6 months after my article) Piper ended up suspending coverage altogether. But Piper was only willing to “suspend coverage” AFTER the announcement of a criminal investigation by the justice department into the exact issues that I had raised 6 months earlier.

May 31, 2016: Osiris Therapeutics discloses criminal investigation, stock plunges

My point:

I am not a genius and I do not possess a crystal ball. If I could so easily spot these issues at Osiris then it seems that Piper could not possibly have missed them so easily. Even after these toxic issues became entirely apparent, Piper refused to tell investors to Sell. Ever.

So now let’s get back to TCMD: This pattern below should look familiar. Here is the ratings history on TCMD for both Canaccord and Piper.

Again notice how each time the share price actually hits the previous target, these analyst/bankers just raise the target to a new and higher level, which happens to be almost identical to one another.

The share price targets are just an arbitrary number. If the stock was sitting at $15, they would tell us it is going to $25. But now that it is at $30, they tell us it is going to $36-37. And if the stock were currently at $50 they would tell us it is going to $75.

This process of ratchet and re-ratchet is precisely how we got to that nonsensical forward P/E ratio of 150+. No, of course it doesn’t make any sense. It isn’t supposed to.

As a reminder, here are the insider sales that occurred against these repeated upgrades. As the analyst bankers keep seeing ever greater riches for anyone who buys the stock, the insiders have taken nearly $200 million of their own money off the table. Their next sales will take them below the 5% reporting threshold. Meanwhile, the bankers have now made over $6 million in fees from helping TCMD insiders sell to whoever happens to be buying.

6. THREE (3) CATALYSTS FOR TCMD REVENUE TO PLUNGE

Summary: First, within 95 days, TCMD’s relevant long term US patents covering 87% of its revenue will expire. Second, there are at least 5 current major competitors who provide products which are already almost identical. As soon as these long term patents expire, these multiple competitors can then offer the truly exact identical product at prices which are as much as 50% lower. Third, Medicare and the insurance industry are now giving heavy pushback to the reimbursement of these devices. The devices can only be reimbursed after extensive use of alternative therapies and insurers are increasingly pushing towards renting the devices rather than buying them outright.

Obviously, my expectation from these catalysts is that revenue will plunge dramatically. That seems to be just common sense.

But consider this: Let’s say I am even just 20% right about those catalysts above. Even if I am only marginally right about the impact of those catalysts, would anyone actually expect to see a sharp increase in revenues? No. Of course not.

And in the presence of such catalysts, is it in any way possible to justify such gargantuan growth that we could justify a Forward P/E of more than 150x? Of course not.

So let’s look at the details.

All of TCMD’s relevant patents to expire within 95 days from now.

On September 13th, just 2 weeks ago, TCMD filed a prospectus supplement for the sale of 3.3 million shares. The prospectus noted that TCMD (the company) would not be receiving any proceeds from this offering because all of the shares were being sold by selling shareholders only.

As part of that prospectus supplement, TCMD noted quite specifically (on page S-1) that:

We derive the vast majority of our revenues from our Flexitouch system.

(In the form 10K, TCMD defines that majority as being 87% of total revenues.)

A bit later in the risk factors (on page S-12 of that same prospectus supplement), TCMD discloses that:

The U.S. patent protection for our Flexitouch System will expire in 2017, which may subject us to increased competition and reduce or eliminate our opportunity to generate product revenues.

To be clear, under the heading “Revenues” in the Form 10K, TCMD makes it clear that it only sells its products in the United States.

The massive impact of this patent expiration should be obvious to anyone. It is solely because of these patents that TCMD has been able to maintain gross margins of more than 70%.

But in the Canaccord report from August 7th, the firm makes just a single mention of the patent expirations. This one single reference is buried 6 pages in, coming even after the lengthy financial models, analysts' disclosures, etc.

Likewise, as Piper has been repeatedly upping their share price target, they have seen little reason to draw concern towards the fact that 87% of TCMD’s revenues may be “eliminated” (using TCMD’s own words).

Multiple competitors supplying nearly identical products

Because of the patents, TCMD has been able to sell its devices at gross margins of 70% or more for years.

With the patents expiring within just 95 days, below are just a few of the competitors who can now swoop in and offer the identical products at deeply discounted prices.

Again, even a novice MBA can tell you in advance exactly what will happen to TCMD within 1-2 quarters: Without any doubt, revenues will plunge. Those 70% margins will also quickly become a thing of the past.

Keep in mind that (as shown above) even with 70% gross margins, TCMD has barely even been able to squeak out a profit because in order to sell the products it needs to spend so heavily on Sales and Marketing.

ALL OF THE NEARLY IDENTICAL PRODUCTS BELOW ARE CURRENTLY BEING OFFERED BY LARGE MAJOR COMPETITORS

Competitor #1 – LymphaPress – Israel

Competitor #2 – VasoCare – Baton Rouge, LA

Competitor #3 – Wright Therapy – Oakdale, PA

Competitor #4 – ThermoTek – Flower Mound, TX

Competitor #5 – Bio Comfort Systems – Moonachie, NJ

Insurers are now pushing back against these devices

Below, I include the actual forms provided by TCMD, which show the conditions that must be met before Medicare will reimburse patients for use of TCMD’s devices.

What you will quickly see is that the pneumatic compression devices are truly a solution of last resort. Before Medicare will reimburse, there are obviously the usual criteria of diagnosis from a doctor and documentation of the severity of the condition. But from there is gets much more stringent.

In fact, Medicare will only reimburse for these devices AFTER the patient has been documented as having tried two other separate therapies each for a period of at least four (4) weeks.

Here are a few of the line items on the reimbursement form as shown on TCMD’s website.

And then from there it gets better.

These devices are very expensive and the failure rate is very high. As a result, insurers are increasingly refusing to buy them and are now only agreeing to rent them.

So rather than pay $5,000 for device, which someone may only use for a few weeks, the insurers can now pay drastically less to just rent the device for the few weeks that it is in use.

Management has tried to remain optimistic in the face of this trend towards rental. But the fact is that from the last conference call, we can see that the rental portion increased by 50% of the last two quarters and already comprises 15% of revenues.

Even if TCMD wishes to attempt to push back against this trend towards rental vs. sale, it is clear that there are numerous other competitors who are waiting to swoop in and steal market share from TCMD.

The combination of patent expiration right at the time when insurers are pushing towards the rental model means that insurers will have a wide range of methods to provide these devices to their customers but while spending 50-80% less via whichever of the six competitor chooses to supply the now-off-patent device.

7. WHAT ABOUT HEAD AND NECK. (ARE YOU KIDDING?!)

I am very deliberately going to make this section extremely short. The conclusion should be as obvious as it is obnoxious. But since you will get an earful of this from the analyst/bankers, you may as well know what to expect.

First, in the past I have shown clearly how analyst/bankers will grasp at even the feeblest of ideas in order justify raising their price targets when their clients are looking to sell shares and pay banking fees.

Second, above I showed very, very clearly that the long term patents covering fully 87% of revenues for TCMD are expiring in the next 95 days.

One of the latest excuses for continued bullishness among these analysts has been that TCMD is launching into the use of its Flexitouch system to treat lymphedema of the head and neck.

First, here is a picture of the Flexitouch as used for head and neck. And here is a video of how it is to be put on and taken off.

My only question for these analysts is this: are you actually kidding?!

The contraption above is again an option of last resort that will only be tried after patients have spent multiple months trying multiple other solutions. The notion that this device will somehow offset the 87% of revenues which are now going away is patently absurd.

And oh by the way, the head-and-neck product is actually part of the same Flexitouch product class that is covered under the soon-to-expire patents.

Here is a screenshot from the prospectus dated just 2 weeks ago that shows this quite clearly.

Finally, if the performance and prospects for head and neck are really so bright, then it is quite odd that even TCMD itself chooses to keep it such a secret. In that same prospectus from two weeks ago, a search for the word “neck” yields just two results, including that one shown above.

8. TCMD: WHAT HAPPENS NEXT (JUST WATCH AND SEE)

Over the course of any given year, I generally make more money shorting small cap health care stocks than on everything else combined.

Throughout this article I made it a point to share with you the methods that I use. Based on these methods (and on dozens of identical past precedents) I am confident that TCMD is set to fall by 75% from current levels.

At the very top of this article I laid out the “4+1 formula” for finding that tiny portion of short trades that are compelling enough to write about. This is no joke. That is actually how I find these trades.

I also described the “ratchet and re-ratchet” technique used by analysts (“bankers”) to elevate share prices when their clients are looking to unload shares. My regular readers have seen me write about this in dozens of past homerun short trades.

And then I also laid out the “$10 for $5 growth formula” that my regular readers have also seen in a dozen of my prior home-run short trades.

Those three items above are actually pretty basic stuff. So in this last section, let me leave you something more in the “intermediate level” in the world up sell side antics.

I noted above that any further selling by Galen and Radius will take them below the 5% threshold such that they will not even be required to report their ultimate exit from TCMD.

So some of you were likely wonder: why wouldn’t they just go below 5% in the huge share sale that they conducted last week.

So here’s why (and this is really the best part).

Right now, both Galen and Radius are just over 5% which means that everyone still assumes that further sales will need to be disclosed.

But I strongly suspect that TCMD will conduct its own equity offering via Canaccord and Piper to raise some additional money. When these shares are issued, it will raise the share count by just enough such that the remaining positions held by Galen and Radius will then amount to just under 5%. As soon as that happens, they can then sell without reporting.

This is actually one of the oldest tricks in the world of small-cap stock promotion, but for some reason many people have still not caught on.

Either way, in addition to ongoing selling we should now expect an equity offering from TCMD itself which will further pressure the stock.

Think it over and decide for yourself. And then watch for that upcoming equity offering by TCMD.

Note: I am currently in need of one or more analysts or well-paid interns. Anyone interested can send an email to info@moxreports.com